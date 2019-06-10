HIGH POINT — High Point University will buy a church across the street from its campus.
The university announced Monday that it will purchase Christ United Methodist Church at 1300 N. University Parkway. In a news release, HPU said it will pay $2.75 million for the 7.8-acre property.
HPU, with 5,200 students, said it has no immediate plans for the property. In a news release, it called the purchase "a long-term investment to support a growing HPU."
The church sits diagonally across University Parkway from HPU's new basketball arena and convention center, now under construction and scheduled to open in 2020. It's also adjacent to a pair of university-owned apartment complexes for HPU students.
In a statement, senior minister Keith Sexton said the church approached HPU about buying the property. The church had previously announced that it was moving out of its facility and had been seeking a buyer since February, according to a post on the church's Facebook page. Church members approved the deal Sunday.
Christ United Methodist will continue holding Sunday services at its current location through the end of 2019. The church's daycare program will stay at the site rent-free through June 1, 2020.