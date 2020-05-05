GREENSBORO — Area colleges and universities will recognize the class of 2020 this month, but all of the pomp and circumstance will be virtual.
All area schools have postponed their in-person spring commencement exercises. That's due to COVID-19, of course, and a related statewide ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.
But colleges and universities didn't want the spring semester to end without recognizing their newest graduates. Several in the Greensboro area will hold online events for the class of 2020 starting this week.
All area schools say they'll reschedule their traditional in-person commencement ceremonies.
Here's a glance at the commencement plans of the schools in and around Greensboro:
UNCG: Will celebrate its graduates virtually through Monday. Visit news.uncg.edu to see photos, videos and profiles of graduates as well as messages from alumni, faculty and staff to the nearly 3,000 members of its class of 2020. UNCG is considering September and October dates for an in-person commencement.
N.C. A&T: Will recognize 2,400 graduates throughout May. A&T will take part May 16 in the National HBCU Commencement Celebration, an online event organized by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund that will be streamed at www.essencestudios.com. A&T will launch a commencement website May 23 with photos, video and music from the class of 2020 as well as messages from A&T leaders and friends of the university. A&T has said it plans to hold an in-person commencement later in 2020.
Also: Downtown Greensboro buildings will glow blue and gold on Friday and Saturday nights to recognize graduates from both N.C. A&T and UNCG. A&T also plans to light up its campus clock tower both nights.
High Point University: Will virtually confer degrees at 9 a.m. Saturday. To watch this online event, visit www.highpoint.edu/commencement. An in-person commencement is planned for sometime in August.
Bennett College: Will hold a virtual commencement at 11 a.m. Saturday. Watch it on the college's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Jamila Mustafa, a TV host and broadcast journalist, will speak. Bennett plans to hold an in-person ceremony at a later date.
Elon University: Will hold four virtual commencement and degree conferral ceremonies later this month. The schedule: master's in higher education at 3 p.m. May 20; master's in interactive media at 7 p.m. May 20; business school graduate degrees at 7 p.m. May 21; and all undergraduates at noon May 22. For details, visit www.elon.edu/commencement. To watch the ceremonies live, go to www.elon.edu/live. Elon hasn't announced a date for an in-person commencement.
GTCC: Thursday's commencement was postponed. The community college is looking at November dates for an in-person ceremony.
Greensboro College: Saturday's commencement was postponed. A new date hasn't been set.
Guilford College: Has postponed its May 16 commencement. The college hasn't announced a new date.
