GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's eight-days-long homecoming starts today, and the schedule is full of the usual events for students, graduates and the community.
Here's your guide to some of the highlights of what Aggies for good reason call the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.
For students
(These events are open to the general public but are aimed at A&T and other college students and young adults.)
Aggieland 29N Homecoming Comedy Show (8 p.m. Wednesday, Corbett Sports Center). Pretty Vee, Desi Banks, Karlous Miller and Emanuel Hudson are scheduled to perform. Tickets are $10 (students) and $15 (the public). Warning: adult content and language.
Aggie Homecoming Step Show (7:30 p.m. Friday, Greensboro Coliseum). A&T's Greek sororities and fraternities will perform. General admission tickets start at $22.
Aggie Homecoming Concert (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Greensboro Coliseum). This year's lineup is a good one: 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta and Stunna 4 Vegas. Promoters are promising "a surprise special guest." Tickets start at $59.50.
For alumni
N.C. A&T Aggie Alumni Homecoming Concert (8:30 p.m. Friday, Guilford Ballroom of the Koury Convention Center). R&B stars Johnny Gill and En Vogue will perform. Tickets start at $140 (click here to buy) and include a buffet reception that starts at 7:45 p.m.
For the community
Aggie FanFest (4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday). This free event brought to you by campus radio station WNAA (90.1 FM) and the city of Greensboro will go on in its usual spot at War Memorial Stadium. There will be music, food, beverages, apparel and a family fun area with inflatables on all three days. GQ Entertainment will provide music Friday. Several DJs will perform Saturday. Gospel choirs and praise teams will be featured at Sunday's Gospel Showcase. Organizers expect 100 vendors and about 50,000 attendees over three days.
Homecoming parade (8 a.m. Saturday). The parade will run along East Lindsay Street from Murrow Boulevard to Laurel Street. Because of road construction, parade organizers have eliminated the Murrow Boulevard portion of the route this year.
Football game (1 p.m., BB&T Stadium). The Aggies will face the Bison of Howard University in a MEAC contest. If you don't have a ticket, find a computer (ESPN3) or a radio (WNAA): This game is sold out.
Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show (6 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro Coliseum). John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company are the headliners. A&T's Gospel Choir also will perform. Tickets start at $39.50.
Tickets
For Greensboro Coliseum events, visit the coliseum's box office, go to www.ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.
More online
A complete homecoming schedule is online at www.ncat.edu/homecoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.