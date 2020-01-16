GRAHAM — When Rosalyn Chambers' 13-year-old Jeep conked out, she was able to find rides to and from her classes at Alamance Community College.
But when mouth pain made it hard to concentrate in class and a dentist told her that she needed an expensive root canal, Chambers faced a dilemma: stay in school and suffer, or quit college and find full-time work to pay the dentist.
Through a classmate Chambers heard of a third option, a two-year-old state program that helps N.C. community college students who are hit with unexpected expenses. Chambers applied for and got a Finish Line Grant. A week later, she was sitting in a dentist's chair.
"It really bothered me because I did not want to stop coming to school because I actually enjoyed it," Chambers said Thursday. "I said, 'I started this. I'm going to see this through.'"
Since fall 2018, Finish Line Grants have helped Chambers and thousands of other N.C. community college students stay in school. The program is a favorite of Gov. Roy Cooper, who spoke Thursday at Alamance Community College to promote the program and tweak state lawmakers who declined to fund it. Cooper's office later secured federal funding for the program, which as of the end of 2019 has provided 3,300 grants totaling $2.2 million.
Finish Line Grants go to community college students in good academic standing who are at least halfway to a degree or credential. Students can get grants of up to $1,000 per semester to cover unexpected expenses such as car repairs, medical bills, child and dependent care and utility bills. Students must apply for the grants, which are paid not to the student but to the mechanic or doctor or child care center that provides a service. Community colleges work with their local workforce development boards to review applications and award grants.
These grants aren't big, but they can make all the difference between finishing college or not, Cooper said. These small payments, he added, could go a long way toward achieving a state goal of having 2 million more North Carolina adults between ages 25 and 45 earn post-high school degrees or credentials over the next decade.
"We want to show the rest of the country and the rest of the world that North Carolina gets it — that education is the key to opportunity," Cooper said at Thursday's news conference. "It is the key to hope for families."
At GTCC in Guilford County, 244 students have been awarded Finish Line Grants totaling $207,000 since fall 2018. The grants average about $850 per student. A college spokeswoman said 95% of grant recipients have continued to the next semester or graduated.
GTCC's Sybil Newman said in a phone interview this week that many GTCC students are older than traditional students at the area's four-year colleges. Many GTCC students have children, and many have given up full-time jobs to enroll in community college. They're already making financial sacrifices in hopes of improving their lives, Newman said, and an unexpected bill or two can derail that dream.
"We try to make the Finish Line Grant message say, 'You've earned it. We want to see you on that stage (at commencement) and get that degree,'" said Newman, coordinator of GTCC's Titan Link program that helps students with non-academic challenges such as housing and transportation.
Chambers, a 50-year-old Graham resident, got her dental work done and stayed at Alamance Community College. She has almost completed a pair of majors, office administration and office administration/legal. She said the Finish Line Grant is the reason she'll walk across the stage at graduation on June 5.
"This is my last semester," Chambers said. "Go me!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.