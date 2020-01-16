The college says it has more than 11,000 curriculum students enrolled. That's a 7 percent increase from a year ago.

Clarke, a former U.S. Army captain, worked in the private sector before getting his first community college job in 2005.

FINISH LINE GRANTS

At GTCC, Finish Line Grants of up to $1,000 per student per semester are available to students who have finished at least half of their work toward a degree or credential and have a GPA of 2.0 or better. The grants can cover unexpected financial emergencies such as books and school supplies, child and dependent care, medical care, auto repairs and utilities.

To learn more about these grants, visit a Titan Link office at GTCC campuses in Jamestown, Greensboro or High Point or call GTCC's main number at 336-334-4822 and then dial an extension: Ext. 55062 for Jamestown, Ext. 53029 for Greensboro or Ext. 55060 for High Point.