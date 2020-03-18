GREENSBORO — As she and her husband juggle caring for their 2-year-old while working from home, Jefferson Elementary music teacher Winnona Roshan is busy plotting how she'll teach music to her students over the internet.
School is out for at least the next two weeks — and potentially longer — for public K-12 students across the state, including in Guilford County Schools. Across the district teachers are working on ways to do what they do remotely, with plans to begin that instruction in earnest on Monday.
Roshan has found free online curriculum and websites to which she can send her students, such as a "Carnegie Hall listening adventure" to stand in the place of a field trip to the local symphony they had planned.
But she's also listening to some advice from her higher up: to make videos of herself so students see her teaching and sharing with them.
"I think that's a sense of comfort," Roshan said. "It's a sense of normalcy, to some extent."
At Oak Hill Elementary School, third grade math teacher Sabrina Peacock helped welcome families to the school on Monday to pick up books, medications, educational packets and other supplies to take home for the extended time away from school.
"They were just in school on Friday but they acted like they hadn't seen us in forever," Peacock said of the students who came with their parents for the pickup. She was impressed, she said, with the number of families that came, given the difficulty for many of getting to the school during normal work hours.
The staff lined the halls with tables filled with materials for the students, everything from crayons to big folding display boards for a social studies project. They are going ahead with an assignment they had in the works for third graders which would involve researching and making a display about a woman they admire in honor of Women's History Month, Peacock said.
Students are being asked to get a head start on their research this week, she said, with a due date for the assignment yet to be determined. If there's not an opportunity to turn in the display boards any time soon, she said, maybe they will ask parents to take a photo of their child's work to submit to teachers.
In an email to staff on Tuesday evening, district Chief of Staff Nora Carr said student attendance will not be mandatory online and grades will not be issued for any projects or assignments.
Weaver Academy teacher James DeFiglia had a sense on Friday that school might be canceled before his students came back. So he sent his Advanced Placement music theory students home with their books. He also let them know that now is the time for them to step up. More will be on the honor system, he said. He'll lead them to information and help them prepare for their AP test, he said, but their preparation is really going to be up to them.
"They are going to, kind of, for the rest of the school year have to be a little bit more adult in their approach to learning," he said. "Much of what they do is going to have to be self-motivated."
He said remotely teaching his class will be easier than for many others because the College Board's Advanced Placement program already has online curriculum for its courses.
DeFiglia is also the director of the school's orchestra. Doing that online is a little more challenging, he said.
He is asking orchestra students to take video of themselves playing assigned pieces and send him the video to get feedback. Some of his students were due to perform senior recitals, where they were to perform a 5- to 10-minute solo in front of an audience in a local church.
If that can't happen, DeFiglia said, he still expects them to prepare, and to perform their pieces for some sort of audience: a few people on FaceTime, if nothing else.
DeFiglia said there's nothing he can think of to do that can give his orchestra students the experience of playing a piece together while they are all at home. But they've all got their instruments, he said, so there's no reason they can't practice on their own.
Sometimes, he said, when people take a break for some time alone to practice and to work on their individual parts, they come back together the better for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.