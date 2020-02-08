GREENSBORO — A divided school board agreed today to add another year to Superintendent Sharon Contreras's contract, through 2023.
At its retreat today, the Guilford County Board of Education voted 5-4 to extend the superintendent's contract to June 30, 2023, the maximum allowable. The board also approved adding $10,000 to the superintendent's retirement account.
Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene, and board members T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, Khem Irby, Winston McGregor and Byron Gladden voted to extend the contract and provide the money.
Board members Anita Sharpe, Pat Tillman, Linda Welborn, and Darlene Garrett opposed the motion.
Last year, the board approved a contract extension through June 30, 2022, and also added $10,000 to the superintendent's retirement account at that time. That vote was 6-1, with Welborn the only no vote.
Contereras has been superintendent since 2016.
