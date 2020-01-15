GREENSBORO — Students studying skilled trades and construction in Guilford County Schools will earn money while helping rehab local homes under a new contract announced by the district Wednesday.
Leaders expect to start related classwork with students at the beginning of next school year. Students could begin working on the project as soon as late next school year.
Guilford County Schools was one of five groups nationwide to be awarded a contract in phase three of the Fannie Mae Sustainable Communities Innovation Challenge. Fannie Mae, a company created by the U.S. federal government, will give the school district $500,000 for the initiative.
The schools are calling their plan "Safer Together Green Housing" because they are aiming to teach students "green" construction skills while helping keep affordable housing in Greensboro. Those skills could include understanding what materials are more environmentally sustainable, for example.
"This will make our students more marketable in a field that is desperately looking for more qualified skilled workers," said Kathleen Dawson, the district's chief innovation officer.
Once the program is up and running, the district aims to rehab 40 homes each year.
Dawson said they plan to open up the opportunity to teachers in the various, related skilled trades programs at Andrews, Southeast, Southern, Weaver, Academy at Smith, Eastern, Page and Grimsley high schools. Which students participate could depend on what teachers decide to take part.
Collaborating partners on the project include Cone Health, the city of Greensboro, the Greensboro Housing Coalition, the Regional Council of Governments and two UNCG research centers.
It will continue work begun by UNCG's Invest Health project, which has completed over $4.5 million in neighborhood revitalization projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.