GREENSBORO — Workers at hospitals in Guilford County can now send their children to new childcare centers at two public schools in the county.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced the start of the centers Monday evening. She also announced the district has set up internet hotspots at eight school parking lots to give families a place to access the internet if they don't have access at home.
The childcare centers for the children of hospital workers opened Monday at Irving Park Elementary in Greensboro and Shadybrook Elementary in High Point. They will serve children age 5 to 12 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"To engage in this work they must be able to go to work and know their children are adequately cared for," Contreras said.
Contreras said in a phone interview Tuesday that for this week, the district will cover the cost of the care and there are no fees for parents. Given some of the special provisions for the program, like a bunch of extra janitorial staff to keep things extra clean, she estimates the program will run between $400 to $700 per child per week.
She said their hope is that the hospitals or the county government, or some combination, can cover the cost going forward after that and that parents would still not have to pay. Rules that require the district's after-school care program to be self-funding pose an issue for the district continuing to pay for it, she said.
Each site has eight children per class, she said, with a max of 40 per site, and school staff and school nurses are running the centers. Children will go through health screenings each morning and will have their temperatures taken multiple times per day, she said. Buildings will go through daily deep cleanings and on-the-spot cleanings as children use toys and other equipment.
Local hospital workers who want to participate should contact their employer, either Cone Health or High Point Medical Center, Contreras said.
She anticipates that the district will also begin to serve 40 of its homeless students through this childcare program starting on Monday. Interested homeless families should get in touch with the school district, she said. She said there is also potential for the sites to serve the children of first responders working for the county, if the county chooses to set that up. She said the district is ready to open other school sites as needed.
"We already have four more sites ready to go," she said.
Meanwhile, the district is trying to help families get internet access for students to take online classes.
Contreras said Monday evening the district has opened parking lot hotspots at the following schools: Herbin-Metz Education Center, Hunter Elementary School, Jamestown Middle School, Christine Joyner Greene Education Center, McNair Elementary School, Simkins Elementary School, Western Guilford Middle School and Eastern Guilford High School.
She also said Guilford County Schools has obtained a $125,000 grant from the national nonprofit organization Chiefs For Change that it will use to increase hotspots in the district.
Nonetheless, she said, the district alone can't solve the problem of many families lacking internet access needed for the distance learning it is offering during the closure of school buildings due to the threat of COVID-19. The state-mandated closure, which started last week, is now expected to last through at least mid-May.
Contreras called on telecommunications services providers and the federal and state government to work together to expand access.
"Without equity of access we risk doing great harm for our most vulnerable students and families," she said.
