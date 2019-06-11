GREENSBORO — If Guilford County commissioners pass the manager’s recommended budget, the schools won’t have enough money to pay for state-mandated salary increases without abandoning other new, board-approved priorities, school leaders learned Tuesday.
Angie Henry, chief financial officer for Guilford County Schools, told the Guilford County Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday that such a scenario would leave the school system with $1.75 million to address about $4.7 million in expected state-mandated salary and benefit increases. So it would be about $3 million short.
“That’s not doing anything to help with our teacher supplements, nothing to help with our bus driver pay, just what the state mandates,” she said.
Commissioners are still discussing their budget. They plan to meet again Monday for another work session and tentatively plan to adopt a final budget at their June 20 meeting.
Earlier in Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board recognized Oak Hill Elementary School teacher Sabrina Peacock.
Peacock was named the North Carolina finalist for the National Educators Association Foundation’s Award for Teaching Excellence. She is now in the running for the organization’s national award.
Mark Jewell, the president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, presented Peacock with her plaque at the meeting.
Jewell, also a former teacher at Oak Hill, spoke with pride of Peacock’s advancement.
“Nobody does it better than Sabrina Peacock,” he said.
Peacock walked to the podium to loud cheers from the meeting audience.
“I hope to do you justice in Washington, D.C.,” she said.