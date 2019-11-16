GREENSBORO — Watching student sporting events in Guilford County Schools will cost $1 more starting next week.
Middle school ticket prices will be $3 per student and $5 per adult.
High school ticket prices vary from $5 to $7, based on the school's conference.
The district said athletic directors will work within their conference on implementing the change in ticket prices.
The decision was made by the district's leadership team and did not require a vote of the Guilford County Board of Education, according to a district spokeswoman.
She cited rising costs of providing student athletics as motivation for the increase.
The move is intended to help offset those costs without sacrificing family, student, and community experiences. The district spends $609 on athletics per student athlete each year for the roughly 10,000 students that play at least one sport.
Ticket revenue typically is returned to the schools that collected it for their athletics programs. Now, $1 of each ticket will go toward sports districtwide, a district spokeswoman said. This is a first for Guilford County Schools.
"As our core academic areas need more funding, GCS is short on funding to cover district level expenses such as insurance for athletes, coaches supplement pay, and athletic trainers," district athletic director Leigh Hebbard said in a statement. "The funds collected will be used to maintain funding needed to cover those basic expenses."
The new prices debut on Monday, Nov. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.