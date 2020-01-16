GREENSBORO — Four Guilford County schools are set to receive up to $1.5 million each from the state over 31/2 years to pursue projects to improve student performance.
Bessemer Elementary, Hairston Middle, and Jackson Middle in Greensboro and Welborn Middle in High Point each created their own proposal. Two big themes among the four winning projects in Guilford County were “social and emotional learning” and science and technology. Three of the four will be partnering with RTI International, a nonprofit research institute based in the Research Triangle.
Of the 105 schools across the state that were eligible to apply, 34 did so. Out of those, the state used judges to rank and score the proposals. They accepted 10 schools, four of them in Guilford County. Schools were asked to present ideas on how to use research-based strategies to improve scores at the schools.
Judges gave Bessemer’s proposal the second highest score.
“We are ecstatic,” said Chelsea Smith, the principal at Bessemer. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to do great things with the funds and make it beneficial to our students.”
The school has a plan to outfit a full science, technology, engineering and math lab in one of its existing technology labs. Meanwhile, they aim to give a technology upgrade and makeover to the school’s library so that the space becomes centered on helping students find answers to their questions.
They also look to institute training for teachers related to social and emotional learning. Smith said that’s something that’s not usually emphasized in teacher preparation programs, even though it’s critical.
“It isn’t often that we talk about how to emotionally support a child and help them combat those things that interfere with them learning academic content,” she said.
The grant, which is new, is for schools that had been designated as among lower-performing schools based on state tests that also have an ambition to work their way out of that designation. They must be among those receiving federal Title I funding, which is based on a school having a sizeable portion of students from low-income families. The money the state is distributing for this grant also comes out of those federal funds.
Schools must work with an outside partner and hire a coach for a year to help them implement their strategies.
They also have to retain their principal through the duration of their project.
Whitney Oakley, the school system’s chief academic officer, said the state had offered similar grants maybe eight or 10 years ago.
Oakley said she hadn’t seen grants for individual schools of this magnitude in the seven or eight years she has been with the school system.
“I think it’s significant,” she said, adding that a couple of the schools have done a lot to improve their proficiency already.
“I know the Welborn grant has a big focus on culture and social and emotional learning,” Oakley said. “If you get school culture right and you get really effective teachers at a school that’s been traditionally low-performing, that will turn the school around.”
