GREENSBORO — All employees of Guilford County Schools will continue to be paid despite the closure of the schools due to the threat of COVID-19, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Sunday.
She spoke at an evening news conference — the second the district had given over the course of the weekend — following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Saturday that all schools in the state would close for at least two weeks.
Contreras asked families to come to their children’s schools Monday between 9 a.m. and 11 .am. or between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up their students' books, backpacks, medications and other belongings.
Parents who have no transportation should call the school’s principal on Monday morning, she said. The principal can arrange for a school bus to pick them up to come to the school. If those times are not possible, Contreras said parents can make an appointment for a different time by calling their school.
Schools will provide home supplemental educational materials, which families can use to continue learning prior to the start of online instruction. Any parent who is not receiving nightly robocalls from the district should bring that up with staff at the school when they come for their students’ belongings on Monday, Contreras said.
Contreras sought to offer reassurance to families and students.
“To the children: I know that you might be feeling afraid,” she said. “Please don’t be afraid. We care about you so much.”
She offered a helpline number that students, families and staff with questions could call: (336) 332-7290.
The district is also setting up a crisis hotline for students themselves to call. Students can call if they are facing depression, anxiety, abuse, suicidal thoughts or have no food. That number is 336-332-7295.
School counselors will staff the crisis line 24 hours a day, seven days a week for at least the next two weeks, according to a district news release.
The district is making a plan for online instruction, Contrereas said, and that it might begin on Monday, March 23.
Schools will provide information about supplemental educational materials, which families can use to continue learning prior to the start of the district's own online instruction.
Contreras previously said she thinks schools likely will be closed for four to eight weeks or more, considering how the virus has been spreading in the United States.
The district is working with community partners on a plan that involves some school buildings hosting childcare for the children of healthcare providers, Contreras said. While she said she has received permission to do that, she does not have permission for the schools to provide any type of instruction inside the buildings during the closure.
School officials also are working with some area churches on a plan where students who are homeless could receive some instruction during the day at the church sites, she said.
The district has been getting many offers of assistance and donations to help feed students. Contreras said that the schools plan to funnel that assistance through community partners and will share more details later about this, including identifying the community partners.
She suggested that neighbors in the community could help students lacking internet access by sharing access to their hot spots and other tools. She asked employers to please be flexible with parents who will now need to care for their children, so that children are not left home alone.
