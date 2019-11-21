GREENSBORO — Leaders of an expected walkout of Guilford County Schools bus drivers have called off the plan, according to Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
Contreras said she met with three bus drivers Thursday morning who she said were representatives of the effort as well as a representative of the Teamsters Union Local.
She said she, "shared my concerns about the safety of our students, which they have the same concerns."
"These are individuals that have given selflessly to our students throughout the year and for many years," she said.
She added she has been worried, knowing that many parents would not be able make other arrangements on short notice. For some parents, she said, even plenty of advance warning wouldn't mean they'd be able to find a way to get their children to school.
The Teamsters Union did not organize the action, Contreras said, but helped serve as a go-between in that discussion as well as an earlier meeting with transportation department leadership.
She said it is still possible the district could experience some disruption on Monday and Tuesday because it's possible not every bus driver will go along with the cancellation of the action.
Contreras said she told the bus drivers the timing is difficult for getting better pay now, due to the budget cycles of the state and local government. But she said she pledged to help them set up meetings with state legislators and county commissioners to share their concerns.
Bus drivers, she said, are also frustrated with the district's current shortage of bus drivers, with 60 open spots. That has has caused drivers to have to double up on some routes and contributed to problems of students not getting to school on time or having to wait before being picked up in the afternoon.
"It's a stressful job," she said. "I think they are at a point where they want to see some action taken."
Contreras stressed her meeting with the bus drivers was not a negotiation. Collective bargaining by public employees is illegal in North Carolina, she said.
Bus drivers turned in 146 leave requests ahead of the action planned for Nov. 25, and 26 — the only days school is in session next week. District leaders denied the requests, but still braced for potentially thousands of students to be left without a ride to school.
According to the district, transportation supervisors and other staff who hold a commercial driver’s license will be prepared to drive as needed on Monday, but due to confusion around the walkout and the ongoing bus driver shortage, some buses may run behind schedule.
Rachel Eitzen, the recording secretary for Teamsters Local 391, shared a statement from the Local earlier this week.
The statement said that the local did not organize or help plan the leave requests by the bus drivers, but the union understands the bus drivers frustration and that the driver shortage has placed, "a tremendous amount of stress" on all school bus drivers.
"The pay for hourly Non-Certified School Support Personnel does not provide a living wage or nor has it kept up with inflation," the union statement said. " ... It is time for State Legislators and County Commissioners to take care of its employees, including bus drivers, safety assistants, custodians, cafeteria workers, and other non-certified school support personnel."
