School administrators shared a detailed list of projected school construction costs with inflation factored in, based on breaking the plan into phases. With inflation, the entire cost for the facilities master plan rises from $2 billion in current dollars to nearly $2.7 billion.

Under some possibilities county commissioners are discussing to pay for up to $2 billion in school needs, voters could face two questions on the ballot: Can the county issue bonds for school construction? And can it increase the sales tax?

What's new?

A look at changes under the latest version of the priority list for Phase I school construction projects:

Lindley Elementary School: Lindley in Greensboro would be rebuilt and become a K-8 school. Previously, it was just going to get an addition. (It will also be home to a STEM Center, see below.)

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Friday she and her staff are looking to expand options for middle school students in the district, and also recently realized they needed more in the Grimsley High School area. Some parents are reluctant to send their children to a traditional middle school, she said.

The plan also calls for Swann Middle School to be rebuilt and become the Swann Leadership Center, housing multiple magnet programs for high school or middle school students. They did not want to leave Kiser Middle School as the only non-magnet middle school option in the area once that took place, she said, and they wanted to give more options for students who would have previously attended Swann.

STEM Centers: Five new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math centers will be constructed inside five schools: McNair Elementary School in the north, McLeansville Elementary School in the east, Allen Middle School in the south, the new Southwest K-8 school in the west, and Lindley in the center of the district.

Contreras said she was inspired by realizing how long schools would have to go before getting the upgrades for modern science spaces and by learning about a similar center in Texas. The idea is that students from nearby schools also could take trips to these specialized spaces to perform experiments and learn by building cool stuff.

Swann Leadership Center: There would be a new focus on coding and artificial intelligence as part of the magnet programs that would be housed there, in keeping with district career and technology education priorities.

Northwest Middle School: The middle school would be replaced on a different, yet-to-be-determined site. There's not enough room on the current site, which also houses the high school, Contreras said.

Brooks Global: The district is now specifying a site for a rebuilt Brooks Global Studies: the old Craven school site near the arboretum. It would be a two-story school.

Millis Road Elementary: The rebuilding of Millis Road moved up higher in the priority list due to new planned developments in the area that will likely exacerbate crowding, and concerns about safety with the motel-like design of the current school, Contreras said.

Washington K-8 Computer Sciences: Rebuilding Washington Elementary for a new K-8 computer sciences school moved up on the priority list. This was to provide seats for students who do not become part of the magnet programs at Lincoln Academy when Lincoln becomes magnet only, Contreras said.

The old Murphey building/Weaver Academy: Rather than closing the old Murphey building as originally proposed, the district would keep that open to house alternative school programs, rather than moving alternative programs to the current Weaver building, because of logistics issues at the Weaver site, Contreras said.