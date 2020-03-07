GREENSBORO — A plan that could spark a school construction spree and reshape buildings across the county heads to the Guilford County Board of Education for an expected vote Tuesday evening in High Point.
It's a major milestone for Guilford County Schools and county leaders, coming nearly three years after commissioners and school board members first met to form a joint committee to look at the school district's facility needs in April 2017.
Specifically, school board members are voting on a proposal to request $1.6 billion from county commissioners for school construction and renovation. The resolution would call on commissioners to place a referendum for that amount in school construction bonds on the November ballot.
A yes vote Tuesday would be an early-stages stamp of approval on a list of projects that would then go to commissioners for consideration of funding.
The just-released version of the proposal is similar to what Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommended to the joint committee on Jan. 21. Recent changes to the plan include creating five new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Centers in schools around the district, and rebuilding Lindley Elementary in Greensboro as a K-8 school.
The list is intended to cover the first of two phases of school construction projects. Each phase would probably be about seven years, according to school administrators. They hope that county commissioners would, at a later point, seek approval for a second bond referendum for roughly $1 billion to complete the full list of projects the school system identified with the help of consultants.
The proposed first phase includes rebuilding, replacing or fully renovating 38 of the district's schools and building three new schools. Some schools would close and others would reconfigure.
The board has several options at this point. It could vote to pass the proposal along to commissioners as-is, approve it with amendments, or reject it. Board members also could have Contreras and her staff reconfigure something in the plan and bring it back, or they could postpone a vote.
Contreras said she held meetings with each school board member over the last two weeks to discuss the plan and try to get answers to any questions they might have in advance.
She said she's hearing consensus on a need to fix schools, but also disagreement on how much money to ask for in the bond referendum.
Jeff Phillips, the commissioners' chairman, has been sounding not too thrilled about a property tax increase and skeptical about the county getting permission for a sales tax increase. And County Manager Marty Lawing has raised the question of whether voters might be more likely to agree to a smaller school bond referendum than a larger one.
The county has looked at how much it would need to raise taxes based on different scenarios for a 2020 bond referendum, but only from $700 million up to $1 billion.
Still, Contreras said she felt the first phase must include all the construction projects for schools graded "unsatisfactory" from consultants. Those grades were based on a combined score for the condition of the school buildings and grounds and adequacy of the facility for modern education.
"We could not, in good conscience, make a recommendation to leave some students in unsatisfactory schools," she said Friday in an interview.
Most of the money in the proposal for Phase I goes to that purpose. There are some exceptions though: rebuilding Page High School, Lindley, and Washington Elementary (as a K-8 computer science school), and renovating Lincoln Academy and Andrews and Western high schools.
These projects, for schools with somewhat higher scores, all tie into district plans to improve career tech and magnet school offerings. Some set the stage for other components of the plan.
Other exceptions include buying land for new schools, building a new district maintenance and transportation hub to consolidate current buildings, and conducting repairs to Mendenhall Middle and the Academy at Smith building.
Another $50 million would go toward upgrading technology, improving school safety and taking care of deferred maintenance issues districtwide.
Angie Henry, the district's chief finance and operations officer, said in her 25 years with the district, Guilford County has never before had a strategic, districtwide master facility plan based on scoring the condition of all the schools in comparison to each other.
Meanwhile, the county spent about $1 billion on school facilities from 1999 to 2019, with a piecemeal approach that helped contribute to current school facility issues, she and Contreras said.
With both phases, this plan would address the needs they've identified at all the schools.
"I mean, this is bold and ambitious," Contreras said. "This is a lot for a community, but we believe it will contribute greatly to the economic development of Guilford County and prepare more students for college and careers to fill the vacant positions or anticipated positions in the region. We are really excited about this.”
