GREENSBORO — Whitney Oakley is the new chief academic officer for Guilford County Schools.
The new status for Oakley, who has been serving as the interim chief academic officer since July, was approved Tuesday by the Guilford County Board of Education, the district said in a news release.
She previously served as assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and professional development and before that as the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction for pre-K through fifth grade, according to the release.
Oakley was a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Alamance-Burlington School System and was that district’s principal of the year in 2010. She has a bachelor’s degree in special education from East Carolina University, a master’s degree in elementary education from Greensboro College and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNCG.
In other leadership changes:
• Rachel Lewis was named principal at SCALE Greensboro, an alternative school, the district said. She has been an assistance principal at Smith High since 2013 and was the acting principal in December 2018 when an armed intruder entered the campus and was subdued without causing any injuries.
She was a dean of students at Northridge Middle School in Charlotte and a math teacher in Charlotte, Kannapolis and St. Croix.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Barber-Scotia College, a master’s degree in communication technology from Strayer University and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from University of Phoenix.
• Louis Galiotti, assistant principal at Western High, will serve as interim principal at Newcomers School, the district said. Galiotti was an original member of the district's New Leaders Assistant Principal Leadership Academy.
The appointments are effective Wednesday, the district said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.