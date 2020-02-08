GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is making changes to three of its five top academic goals.
School board members present for the final session of Saturday’s school board retreat voted unanimously to approve the changes to the board’s 2022 goals and strategic plan proposed by Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff, with only tweaks from the board.
Some of the changes will actually make the goals more challenging, Contreras said Saturday at the board’s retreat at the district’s administrative offices. Other changes reflect their concern that some of the stats they were aiming for are ambitious far beyond what comparable school districts have done.
The three goals the board voted to change relate to improving third grade reading, increasing the number of schools meeting academic growth targets, and decreasing racial achievement gaps.
On the reading goal, the district is now aiming to increase the percentage of students who will read proficiently by the end of third grade to 54% by 2022, from a baseline of 51.4%. Previously, the goal had been 63%.
Akisha Sarfo, the district’s chief performance officer, said her research shows the 12 largest school districts in North Carolina lost about 1.1 percentage points per year on average from 2014 till now. Even in years when those school districts made gains, they were on average less than 1 percentage point.
“That means there is a systemic issue at the state level with the strategy,” Contreras said. “That could be funding, it could be legislation, it could be policies.”
Given that reality, she and Sarfo said it would be counterproductive to frustrate teachers with a goal that would require far beyond breakout performance.
Contreras said Sarfo’s research and analysis led to the decision to consider changes to the goals. She said she shared Sarfo’s research on third grade reading proficiency with fellow superintendents at a meeting last week.
The board also agreed Saturday to change its goal to increase by 50% the schools that exceed growth in academics. The new goal focuses on the 25 lowest performing schools in 2017 and seeks to increase from 16 to 22 the number of them that meet or exceed growth by 2022.
The district feels the schools with the lowest performance are the ones most critical to improve.
Contreras said that under the old goal, there wasn’t anything requiring individual schools to maintain progress or continue to improve, so it left room for her to manipulate results, if she so chose.
“But when you focus on 25 low performing schools it is incredibly difficult to show growth with those schools because of the sort of experiences that those students are bringing to school and also the teacher turnover rate, the teacher growth rates in those schools, it’s extraordinarily difficult to do that,” she said.
The goal about decreasing achievement gaps by 2022 also got more specific.
The previous goal was to cut the gap between black and Latino students and their white peers by 7 percentage points. The new goal is to decrease the achievement gap in third grade reading, third grade math, English II, and math I between black and Hispanic males and their white male counterparts by 2 percentage points.
Contreras said this gap among male students is both the largest and least improved.
“If you don’t focus on the group that’s lowest performing, you will not improve the overall performance,” she said.
She and Sarfo also said these specific grade levels and subjects are the ones most linked to future success. Focusing on just these subjects means they can’t just lean on science, a subject the district has often been comparatively strong in when it comes to test results.
