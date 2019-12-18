GREENSBORO — Byron Gladden, a member of the Guilford County Board of Education, faces a challenge to his voter registration. He plans to fight that challenge.
Jeffrey B. Roberts of Greensboro has filed a challenge with the Guilford County Board of Elections, charging that Gladden is not a resident in the precinct where he is registered to vote.
Gladden disputes that. He said Wednesday he has lived in his Canton Avenue home, where he is registered to vote, since 2009 when he bought the house. He said he has had a roommate for the past three years and he expects she will testify on his behalf to the elections board.
On Tuesday, members of the elections board held a preliminary hearing, where they heard from Roberts, and voted 4-1 to move forward with a full hearing.
That hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.
Charlie Collicutt, the county’s director of elections, said the North Carolina constitution requires officials to be eligible to vote for the office they hold. If Gladden, who represents District 7 on the school board, was found not to be a registered voter in his district, there would be some disqualification issues that the Guilford school board members would need to discuss, he said.
Roberts attached as evidence an eight-page report produced by ELC Investigation Services, a Greensboro private investigation firm established by Ed Cobbler.
Reached by the News & Record on Wednesday, Cobbler confirmed that his firm produced the investigation and the report on behalf of an anonymous client.
Cobbler said he does not know Roberts.
Collicutt said Roberts testified to the Board of Elections that he found the report placed anonymously on his car.
In the report, the firm detailed how investigators tailed Gladden on many occasions between Aug. 7 and Aug. 30.
The investigators said Gladden had only been seen once going to the Canton Avenue home he owns in Greensboro, which is listed as his residence on his voter registration.
They also said the address listed on his vehicle registration was a post office box in Winston-Salem.
In October, ELC investigators said they knocked on the door of the Canton Avenue house and met a woman. She said her family lived there and was renting it from the owner, “Michael Gladden.”
Gladden said Wednesday that when he realized he was being followed, he purposely avoided going home. Instead, he went to his mother’s home or another place he considered safe.
He also disputed the account about ELC’s visit in October, saying that the woman who spoke to private investigators isn’t who they said she was.
Gladden said he made a mistake in not being more careful about his car registration.
His car was registered to a post office box in Winston-Salem, he said, confirming a point made by the private investigators. He said he was in a hurry at the time he filled out the form, but that it was his responsibility to register the car in Guilford County and that he has since corrected the error.
Gladden said he still plans to run for his school board seat in 2020 and will file before Friday’s deadline.
