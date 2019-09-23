GREENSBORO — Guilford County Board of Education Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene has won a lifetime achievement award from a national group.
The National School Boards Association’s Council of Urban Boards of Education recently named her the winner of their 2019 Benjamin Elijah Mays Lifetime Achievement Award.
It is meant to honor people who have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to representing the educational needs of urban schoolchildren through service as a local school board member.
"Ms. Hayes is passionate about quality education for all students and her insight into racial issues has been incredibly beneficial to our community," Guilford Education Alliance Board of Directors Chairwoman Sara Millard said, in a nomination letter. "The experience and leadership that she brings to our district have resulted in significant progress toward our school system’s success.”
CUBE plans to present her with the award during its annual conference on Sept. 27 in Miami, Florida.
“We applaud her commitment to supporting and advancing educational opportunities for all students in Guilford County Schools, along with her distinguished work addressing issues of diversity, inclusion and equity in education,” said Thomas J. Gentzel, NSBA's executive director and chief executive officer, as quoted on the school district's website.
Hayes-Greene has served on the school board since 2002 and as chairwoman since June 2018. She also chairs the board's racial equity committee.
