HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Board of Education wants county commissioners to put a $1.6 billion school construction bond on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The board voted 7-2 Tuesday night to pass a resolution asking commissioners to put the request before voters this year.
Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene, board members Pat Tillman, T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, Khem Irby, Darlene Garrett, Byron Gladden and Winston McGregor voted yes.
Vice Chairwoman Linda Welborn and board member Anita Sharpe voted no.
The vote came late in a board meeting held in the High Point City Council chambers and followed a public comment period during which many speakers spoke in favor of the resolution.
Board members also are forwarding to commissioners a list of projects they would look to accomplish with that money.
The list is intended to cover the first of two phases of school construction projects. Each phase would probably last about seven years, according to school administrators.
They hope that county commissioners would, at a later point, hold a second bond referendum to seek voter approval of roughly $1 billion to complete the full list of projects the school system identified with the help of consultants.
The planned first phase includes rebuilding, replacing or fully renovating 38 schools and building three new schools. Some schools would be closed and others would be reconfigured.
Tillman said he thought the county should try to take care of as much of the need for school construction as it could in one bond. Among other reasons, he pointed out that interest rates to borrow money are currently at “rock bottom."
“While it is bold and visionary, it is what’s needed," Tillman said.
Gladden said he thought the board ought to ask for a $2.7 billion bond measure, though he voted for the $1.6 billion along with most of the board.
Welborn had several concerns. She said the amount was too high and that, based on her research, the district was not likely to be able to get all of the projects done within seven years. She also said there hadn’t been sufficient notice and opportunity for people to weigh in on the resolution and what would happen to their area schools in the plan.
“There’s a lot of people who are going to wake up tomorrow and be shocked about it,” Welborn said late Tuesday.
Sharpe echoed some of Welborn’s concerns and criticized a provision in the plan that would make Morehead Elementary in Greensboro, which is now an expressive arts magnet school, a neighborhood-only school.
The resolution now goes to the county commissioners, who will decide whether or not to put a bond referendum on the November ballot.
