GREENSBORO — School would start Aug. 17 and end on June 3, 2021, under the new proposed calendar for most Guilford County Schools for next school year.
That’s one week earlier to start and one day earlier to end than the 2020-21 calendar school board members had previously approved.
State legislation signed into law earlier this month moved up the school start date statewide to help make up for classroom time lost this spring to COVID-19 as schools switched to distance learning.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras is recommending that the Guilford County Board of Education adopt the new calendar at its meeting Thursday. The school administration is also asking the board to skip its usual 30-day public comment period before approving calendar changes because what it says is now a time crunch to prepare for next school year.
The calendar up for a vote Thursday covers schools that follow the traditional academic calendar, which includes 182 student days and 215 teacher work days under this proposal.
Changes to calendars for the Early and Middle Colleges are pending updates from colleges and universities that host those schools, according to the meeting agenda.
The new school year could be even longer at 16 schools.
Under a proposal to be shared Thursday, the school system is proposing these “restart” schools consider adding four student days to the end of the academic year, and five teacher workdays.
With restart schools, the state gave school systems the option to try nontraditional approaches to help turn around schools that have been low-performing in two of the last three years. These schools can get flexibility in such areas as their staffing and school-level say over their calendars, similar to what the state gives to charter schools.
Nora Carr, the school system’s chief of staff, and Whitney Oakley, its chief academic officer said they expect to work together with the restart schools to make plans for next year. Some of the schools could choose a different calendar than others, Oakley said.
With the restart schools, there’s differences in how funding for teacher salaries is given, which would enable the school district to pay for the extra teacher time needed for this proposal, Oakley said. Typically, the restart schools are among those with teachers that are less experienced than the state average and thus make less money on the state salary scale. For restart schools, Oakley said, the schools get a block of money from the state based on the average teacher salary, so they have the option to spend the difference on something like this.
The school system wants to add the extra days at the restart schools to provide students with more classroom time and more training for teachers, to help make up expected learning loss because of school closures this year for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restart schools are generally among those in the school system that have had lower performance on state tests and also have concentrations of students living in poverty, Carr said.
Including two schools that were approved in March, Guilford’s restart schools are Bessemer, Cone, Falkener, Foust, Wiley, Fairview, Frazier, Vandalia, Washington, Bluford and Gillespie Park elementary schools and Ferndale, Hairston, Jackson, Northeast and Welborn middle schools.
Thursday’s school board meeting will take place virtually at 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed on GCSTV and the school system’s YouTube channel. Comments can be shared with the board and public by sending an email to boardofed@gcsnc.com with the subject line “PUBLIC COMMENTS, 5/28/2020.” Comments are due before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.