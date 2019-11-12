Updated 11:31 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Parents and students will be able to appeal short-term suspensions past the school level.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted 5-4 Tuesday to make the change.
Parents and community members packed the board's meeting room Tuesday night as the board prepared to vote on the policy change. The crowd spilled into the lobby and a line formed outside in the cold, waiting to get in.
Those interested in the proposed discipline policy changes overwhelmingly dominated the public comment period.
With the proposed change, a parent or student who objects to a short-term suspension of 10 or fewer days could appeal the suspension to the superintendent’s designee. That could be the school support officer, who is the principal’s direct supervisor, according to Chief of Staff Nora Carr. From there, a student or parent would have the option to appeal one more step, to the superintendent.
Among the 99 written comments received by the board, about twice as many opposed the changes as supported them.
An estimated three-fourths of the 40 or so speakers supported the changes, though many spoke on both sides.
Supporters argued that the change would provide better due process for students, and give students that they said faced discrimination from school staff a better chance of seeing justice.
These points were was brought up by a variety of black and white speakers, including members of community groups and pastors.
“Our students of color are judged and punished more harshly for the same actions,” said parent Mary Herbenick.
Some adult speakers shared past experiences of being punished at school for something they didn’t do and how that affected them, or negative treatment they’d seen students face when accused of something.
UNCG professor Crystal Dixon also weighed in, saying that implicit bias harms the first judgments people of color receive in everyday life, and makes a greater need for administrators to take a second look.
Opponents stressed concerns for the safety of students and worry that the proposed policy changes would make schools less safe, undermining the ability for schools to punish students and maintain discipline.
Some also suggested the policy amounted to the superintendent increasing her power in the district at the expense of the school board, principals and others.
Mark Robinson, a parent of adult children, expressed concern about turning the school system “into a dictatorship” and said that he had thousands of signatures on a petition opposing the measure.
Another speaker read a posting from Andrew Pollack, a parent of a student who died in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, who criticized the measure as the kind of laxity on discipline that could lead to school violence.
After the public comment period, Superintendent Sharon Contreras invited a panel of school principals to answer board member questions about short-term suspensions and how they are dealt with. Principals on the panel, who have been working with district officials to outline procedures for handling the appeals, expressed support for the policy change based on their experiences.
They said that while principals work to provide a fair process to every student, they can be overly convinced of their own best judgment and would benefit from a second opinion.
School board members were divided on the policy changes.
“I called a number of principals and talked to them about this,” board member Darlene Garrett said. “They didn’t understand why we would do this.”
She said she doesn’t feel the board is getting sufficient information from district leaders about fights or teacher injuries in the schools and she told the principals she thinks they are best suited to make the final decisions.
“When you are already doing what you are supposed to be doing, why would we undermine your authority?” she asked. ”I can’t do it.”
Contreras, responding to a question from board member Anita Sharpe, said she would not oversee the appeal hearings for short-term suspensions, but rather, would assign a district staff member to them.
But Sharpe pointed out that under the new policy, these appeals would go to the superintendent, who would have the final say. She suggested if the policy doesn’t literally mean the superintendent reviews the cases, it should spell that out.
Sharpe suggested that adding the new levels of appeal, above a school’s principal, hurts accountability for students and fails to teach them to respect the consequences for decisions.
Vice Chairwoman T. Dianne Bellamy-Small said the board is "simply formalizing an informal process."
Board member Byron Gladden said the policy as written is not perfect, but suggested it would help the district improve fairness for students.
Gladden, Bellamy-Small, Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene, and board members Khem Irby and Winston McGregor voted for the policy revisions. Garrett, Sharpe and board members Pat Tillman and Linda Welborn voted against it.
