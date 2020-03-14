GREENSBORO — Closing schools was the right decision, the president of the Guilford County Association of Educators said Saturday after the governor announced the mandate in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
State health officials said Saturday the state now has 23 cases of COVID-19, up from 15 on Friday. Two of them are in neighboring Forsyth County. There are no cases in Guilford County, according to state data.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Roy Cooper and state Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson announced that all public schools would close for at least two weeks starting on Monday. The announcement came a day after the Guilford County Board of Education held an emergency meeting to discuss what it would need to do if schools had to be closed for an extended period.
The superintendent is set to speak to the media at 6 p.m. today.
GCAE president Todd Warren said the biggest concern he’d been hearing from members of his group up till this afternoon was about the public health risk of being in school.
He said he’s been impressed so far with what the district has been trying to put into place, and happy to see the city and some companies offering measures that could help out the most vulnerable in the community, such as the city halting shutting off water for non-payment.
At the same time, Warren said both the state and federal governments could have done more to support public health and create a safety net that would help lessen a crisis like this and its impact on students who rely on school for basic needs.
“COVID-19 is not the only thing we have to worry about,” he said. “On a normal day our students are experiencing any number of risks that affect their quality of life and ability to thrive.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Along with closing schools, Cooper said Saturday he is also issuing an executive order banning all gatherings of more than 100 people. Cooper had already strongly discouraged large gatherings, but said several venues continued their events. The governor's order makes it mandatory.
Several school districts had already announced closures, including Wake County, which has the state's largest school system.
State emergency officials were not recommending statewide school closures as recently as Friday. But Cooper said a handful of school systems had started reworking schedules to keep students at home for the rest of the month, while other parents were deciding their children wouldn’t go to school.
“We are seeing increased anxiety (and) fear from parents, from teachers, from superintendents across our state,” Cooper said. “We need a period of time here to assess the threat of COVID-19 and to make sure we have a coordinated statewide response to deal with the fallout that comes when you don’t have children in school.”
Cooper said a special state education and health committee was being formed to address child care, student meals and other challenges with the statewide closings.
North Carolina joins more than half a dozen other states in ordering statewide school closings — including Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Illinois and Washington state — as officials try to slow the spread of coronavirus. Colleges and universities around the country have also suspended on-campus instruction, extended spring break, or both.
All 17 UNC system schools and many private colleges have told students to stay off campus for a while and prepare to learn without face-to-face classes later this month.
Check back for updates. This is a developing story.
