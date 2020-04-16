GREENSBORO — Guilford Education Alliance has raised enough money to buy 8,100 laptops for Guilford County Schools students, the group’s executive director said Tuesday.
The nonprofit’s goal is to buy 10,000 refurbished laptops for district students who lack a computer to work from home during the current closure of schools for the COVID-19 pandemic. The laptops are a free gift to families.
GEA is working with the High Point-based nonprofit Technology for the Future on the project. As of Monday, they had delivered 3,250 laptops to the schools, Winston McGregor, GEA’s executive director and a member of the Guilford County Board of Education, said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Adrian Martinca, the founder of Technology for the Future, is providing a challenge grant of up to $700,000 to GEA, covering half the cost of the laptops, making the price for GEA $70 apiece.
“It really is staggering and there is no way we could thank anyone enough,” said school board member Patrick Tillman.
McGregor said both the donations and donors have varied widely. There’s been everything from children giving $5, up to major partners chipping in $25,000 or even $100,000, she said.
“It’s just an indication that the community believes in our kids, for sure,” she said.
In her list of thanks, McGregor highlighted the work of Guilford County Schools employees who have worked with Technology for the Future at its warehouse to help get the laptops out.
The schools’ human resources department gave some district employees the opportunity to work over there to help get this done, McGregor said. Bus drivers, teaching assistants and others have plunged into the project, not just in packaging the laptops, but also taking on tasks like running diagnostics and switching out hard drives.
“It’s been fun to see that team come together,” she said.
McGregor shared the update during the board member comment period at the end of Tuesday’s school board meeting.
At that meeting Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley said schools had distributed more than 13,500 devices to students. That figure included donated devices from GEA, as well as district-owned laptops and tablets that Guilford County Schools is loaning to students.
