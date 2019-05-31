GREENSBORO — Ever noticed that a microscope makes a curve like a lowercase letter g? Or thought about the way an astronaut's helmet frames her face like an o?
Sreya Halder has. Halder, who recently finished up her senior year at The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, is one of 53 state and territory winners in the annual "Doodle 4 Google" student art contest. Google selected the winners from thousands of entries received this year.
The theme this year for redesigning the Google logo was, “When I grow up, I hope...”
Halder is a National Merit Scholarship winner interested in pursuing computer science, Guilford County Schools said earlier this year. Her doodle is titled "Women in STEM."
Google is holding a voting contest from Monday through Friday for the public to vote on the 53 doodle winners from each of the U.S. states and territories.
Then, later in June, Google plans to announce the five national finalists. One of those will get their doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.
That national winner gets a college scholarship of $30,000 and a $50,000 tech package for their school.
Here's the link to vote, starting Monday: www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html