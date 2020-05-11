GREENSBORO — Vals, sals and class rankings are still on for 2020 high school seniors, according to information released by Guilford County Schools late Friday.
Grade-point averages for the 2019-20 school year for graduating seniors will be based on first semester grades only, the district said in a news release. That’s in keeping with the state board’s grading policy, the district said.
The schools also will use those first semester grade-point averages in determining the seniors four-year GPAs and their rankings within their classes. That includes the valedictorian and salutatorian, the first and second in the class, respectively.
The district shared the information as part of an update on how it will implement the new grading policy that the North Carolina State Board of Education adopted on April 23. In the release, the district said it had added the information to its website and also plans to mail the new guidelines to students’ families.
Students can only help, not hurt, their grades with the remote learning they’ve done since the school buildings closed.
No students will receive an “F” for their year or semester grades, but some middle and high school students may get a “withdrawal,” which means, according to the state, that there’s a lack of evidence the student completed the concepts needed to be successful in the next course.
Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley said that the district plans to assign teachers this summer to remotely support students who received a withdrawal on their report card, to give them a chance to complete remote learning assignments to bring themselves up to a passing grade before the next school year.
Elementary school students will get feedback from their teachers at the end of the school year on what they have learned across the whole year, but not a grade.
According to the news release, fourth quarter report cards for elementary students also will say whether students require remote learning during the summer to fill in gaps in their learning. Their report cards will be marked with “NG” for no grade, as well as a determination on whether they are being promoted to the next grade.
Guilford County Schools also will offer a “jump start” initiative this summer, Oakley said, to help second, third- and fourth-graders in reading and math for the students who are the most behind. That’s a statewide effort, prescribed by legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into a law last month.
Oakley said the state has not yet said when in the summer that initiative should start and whether it would be an in-person academic summer camp, a remote learning opportunity, or some blend of the two.
