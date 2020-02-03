Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is hosting its annual Choice Showcase on Wednesday — an event the district expects will draw about 5,000 people as it did last year.
The event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Special Events Center. It’s free, including parking.
It’s an opportunity for families to look more deeply into the 66 programs the district offers students at 48 schools. That includes high school JROTC programs and the new Signature Career Academies, such as the Academy of Computer and Information Science at Northeast High School.
There will be booths where families can talk to staff from various programs and learn more.
Students can apply to any of these programs starting Wednesday through March 4.
School choice programs at Northeast Guilford
School choice programs at Northeast Guilford
School choice programs at Northeast Guilford
School choice programs at Northeast Guilford
School choice programs at Northeast Guilford
School choice programs at Northeast Guilford
School choice programs at Northeast Guilford
School choice programs at Northeast Guilford
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.