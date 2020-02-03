GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is hosting its annual Choice Showcase on Wednesday — an event the district expects will draw about 5,000 people as it did last year.

The event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Special Events Center. It’s free, including parking.

It’s an opportunity for families to look more deeply into the 66 programs the district offers students at 48 schools. That includes high school JROTC programs and the new Signature Career Academies, such as the Academy of Computer and Information Science at Northeast High School.

There will be booths where families can talk to staff from various programs and learn more.

Students can apply to any of these programs starting Wednesday through March 4.

