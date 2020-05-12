GREENSBORO- The Class of 2020 will participate in drive-thru recognitions this spring in honor of their graduation from high school, Guilford County Schools leaders announced Tuesday.
Chief of Schools Tony Watlington said the drive-thru recognitions would work somewhat similarly to the drive-thru cap and gown distributions that the high schools have been doing.
Students and their family members would drive together in one car through their high school school campus, Watlington said, explaining that just one car per graduate would be allowed. Each graduate would then individually get out of their car and walk across a stage to receive their diploma and get their picture taken with their high school principal. The whole thing would be videotaped, Watlington said.
He added that Guilford County Schools would encourage neighborhoods around the schools to decorate their homes and put up yard signs to honor the graduates. Schools would also work to customize how they honor their graduates.
Watlington said the dates and times for the drive-thru graduations have not been scheduled yet, because Guilford County Schools is working with local law enforcement to figure out what would work best, given traffic considerations, but they expect to announce those soon.
The drive-thru recognitions would not replace traditional graduation ceremonies, Watlington said. He said the district is committed to holding traditional graduations for the students as soon as it is safe to do so, but does not anticipate large ceremonies with hundreds of people will be sanctioned by the state or local health officials within in the next few months. He said the district is reserving fall dates.
