GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has a new partnership that’s helping schools identify, recommend and encourage qualified black and Hispanic students to take Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate courses.
The district worked with the Seattle-based nonprofit Equal Opportunity Schools this academic year in six high schools: Page, Dudley, Eastern, Northeast, Southwest and Andrews.
“The ‘why’ is really about equity in access to rigorous course work,” said district Chief Academic Officer Brian Schultz, explaining their reasons for trying to tackle this issue.
He said data show black and Hispanic students are underrepresented in those courses in comparison to their numbers in the school system. And that is a concern, because taking AP classes during high school is predictive of success in college, he said, adding that basically the same goes for IB.
The College Board, which runs the AP program, touts a big 2013 study it conducted that showed that among underrepresented minority college freshmen in the study who took at least one AP test, about 45% completed college in four years. That dropped to 36% among those who did not take any AP tests. There was a similarly sized increase among white and Asian students, and the study also controlled for a number of other factors, like first-generation-student status.
However, researchers including Utah Valley University’s Russell T. Warne have noted that predicting college completion success is not the same as causing it, and that it’s difficult to control for all the relevant factors that correlate with both taking an AP exam and completing college in four years.
“To sum up, researchers working independently of the College Board have also generally found that AP participation is associated with higher academic achievement,” he wrote in 2017. “Yet, these results are more nuanced and less uniformly positive than the College Board’s research.”
Guilford County Schools has an open-enrollment policy for AP classes, meaning anyone who wants to be in one, can be and schools aren’t supposed to stop them. But that doesn’t mean everyone gets encouraged to take on AP. A big factor is teacher recommendations, which draw on how well students did on the PSAT.
District leaders are concerned, based on local and national data, about an “expectations gap”: differences in what expectations teachers and other adults have for black and Hispanic students versus their counterparts.
They don’t want to set students up for failure, and they know not every student is prepared to be able to get a passing grade in an AP course, but they are also worried that black and Hispanic students may be getting messages that unnecessarily discourage them from signing up for AP classes.
EOS helped the district survey students at the six schools. The answers they gave on those surveys, along with data on their grades, test scores, staff recommendations, and so forth, allowed EOS to identify a pool of black and Hispanic students they expect to do well in AP courses. This includes students beyond those who would automatically get a recommendation based on their PSAT.
The surveys get into topics such as which academic subjects students are passionate about, and how driven they are to succeed, and even what they feel could help them be successful.
From there EOS is helping the schools focus on likely prospects among current 10th and 11th graders, talk with students about what to expect from the courses, and encourage them to consider giving AP or IB classes a shot.
There’s also been some interesting side effects, said Barry Brinkley, the district’s executive director of equity and student achievement.
On their surveys, students were asked about who they considered “trusted adults” in their school buildings. Those survey results then prompted some principals to take an interest in trying out those teachers, many of them teachers of color, in spots to teach AP courses.
Also, he said, schools have been making some deeper discoveries from the part of the survey where students get to share, “Who I am, and what I want you to know about me.”
“I think that is really eye opening for a lot of schools to hear that from a lot of our students,” Brinkley said. “You have staff that have said, ‘I would have never known this about this student’ if they had not seen the survey. I think that is really powerful.’”