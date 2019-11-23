GREENSBORO — Parents and students could get a better idea Tuesday about which schools might be closed, rebuilt or renovated as Guilford County Schools looks to tackle inadequacies in its school buildings.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Sharon Contreras is scheduled to share a proposed master plan for the school system’s buildings with the school board and county commissioners. The recommendations may also include changes to magnet programs and school attendance zone boundaries.
School system officials expect a joint committee of commissioners and school board members to review the plan over a series of meetings before finalizing recommendations and sharing them with both boards in early 2020. The first of those meetings will be 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the third-floor conference room of the BB&T Building at 201 W. Market St. in Greensboro. It is open to the public.
The Facilities Master Plan is expected to draw upon a study by MGT Consulting Group that was released in February. MGT took about a year to produce the final facilities study. The county commissioners and the school board jointly paid the $899,635 it cost.
Contreras was not entirely satisfied with MGT’s recommendations, for a variety of reasons, and asked school system staff members to come up with their own plan. They have been working with a new consultant, Cooperative Strategies of Irvine, Cailf., using the data MGT provided in its report.
In the MGT report, the group evaluated schools across the system, assigning each school a building score as well as a combined score that included the condition of the building, its suitability for education and the condition of the surrounding site.
Using a 100-point scale, MGT put schools in one of five categories:
- Excellent/like new.
- Good.
- Fair.
- Poor.
- Unsatisfactory.
The Greensboro News & Record’s analysis of the MGT report found that the average student — no matter their race or ethnicity, for the most part — attends a school that is on the very low end of fair condition.
The average Hispanic student attends a school with a combined score of 69, according to the N&R analysis. That’s just low enough to be categorized as poor. The cutoff for the fair condition category was 70.
The News & Record analysis draws from 2019-20 school population data and scores from the MGT report. Students in middle college or early college programs who attend schools in facilities owned by the colleges, and thus not scored by MGT, were not included in the analysis.
When just looking at building condition, MGT rated about 20% of the school system’s buildings as excellent, 34% as good or fair, and 47% as poor or unsatisfactory.
The school system has not released any information detailing the new recommendations for tackling the facilities issues.
The MGT report recommended closing 10 schools, rebuilding 27, renovating 18 and building one elementary school.
It also said that 16 schools need additions, and they suggested that the school system adjust the number of pupils at more than 40 schools by redrawing their attendance zones.
