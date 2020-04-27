GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras has adjusted her school year 2020-21 budget proposals in acknowledgement of continued uncertainty because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Angie Henry, the district’s chief of operations and finances, said they removed about $21 million in hoped-for federal emergency assistance from the budget.
She still thinks the district is going to get the money, Henry said.
However, she said, the school administration is unable to say how it would spend the money with so much up in the air.
School board members understandably had questions, she said, and the school administration didn’t have answers. It seemed fairer, she said, just to leave the money out of what they’re asking the board to approve for now.
At a meeting last week, Contreras had spoken in broad terms about potentially using the money for five priorities.
Those included extending learning time for students, increasing internet access for families, making sure students get needed laptops and tablets, doing assessments of students to diagnose where they stand after the COVID closures, and individualized academic support, such as tutoring, for students who need it.
But Henry pointed to a couple of major uncertainties that could easily make any planning moot for how to divvy up that money.
First, she said, if the state makes cuts in its funding for schools, the district may want or need to use the federal money to fill in holes left by the cuts.
On the other hand, she said, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the State Board of Education have each now come forward with proposals that would provide some additional money to schools to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. This includes potentially increasing funding for technology.
At a brief virtual school board meeting Monday, Contreras pointed out the district recently spent weeks creating a new plan for student grades in the wake of a state decision to close schools, only to get overruled by a new statewide policy approved last week.
They want to avoid going through that sort of thing again.
School Board members are set to meet virtually again at 6 p.m. Thursday.
That meeting had been expected to include a public hearing for members of the public to comment on the proposed budget. Now, anyone interested in commenting is asked to email their comments to the board prior to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Emails can be sent to boardofed@gcsnc.com with, “budget hearing, 4-30-2020” in the subject line.
