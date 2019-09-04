Guilford County Schools sees uptick in percent of students passing state tests

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools saw an uptick in the percent of students passing state tests for the 2018-19 school year.
According to information released Wednesday by the state, a little more than half of test takers, or 55.1%, scored at or above grade level. That's based on a composite of results in reading, math and other required tests.
It is a slight improvement from the 54.2% who passed in 2017-18, but slightly below the 55.6% who passed the year before that.
Guilford’s results have hovered between 53 and 56% of students passing for the last few years.
Test scores remained flat overall at the state level with 58.8% passing in 2018-19, the same as the year before.
For more detailed information, check back later.
2018-19 test scores for schools in North Carolina
|District Name
|School Name
|School Performance Grade
|School Performance Score
|School Achievement Score
|School Growth Score
|School Growth Status
|School Growth Index
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|ABSS Early College at ACC
|A
|88
|90.4
|80.3
|Met
|0.15
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Alexander Wilson Elementary
|C
|63
|59.7
|76.6
|Met
|-0.68
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary
|C
|67
|62.5
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Broadview Middle
|F
|34
|28.9
|55.7
|Not Met
|-6.53
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Career and Technical Education Center
|I
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Highland Elementary
|B
|70
|69.3
|73.1
|Met
|-1.37
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|E M Yoder Elementary
|B
|70
|68.2
|75.6
|Met
|-0.87
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Eastern Alamance High
|C
|67
|68.1
|64.5
|Not Met
|-3.09
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Eastlawn Elementary
|D
|44
|37.7
|70.6
|Met
|-1.88
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Edwin M Holt Elementary
|B
|72
|68.1
|87.8
|Exceeded
|3.15
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Elon Elementary
|C
|65
|59.4
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.51
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|B. Everett Jordan Elementary
|D
|50
|45.6
|67.5
|Not Met
|-2.49
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Audrey W. Garrett Elementary
|C
|60
|56.7
|72.8
|Met
|-1.44
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Graham High
|C
|56
|51.3
|75.3
|Met
|-0.93
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Graham Middle
|F
|37
|33.7
|52.3
|Not Met
|-8.59
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Grove Park Elementary
|D
|48
|39.5
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Hawfields Middle
|B
|76
|69.9
|100.0
|Exceeded
|13.43
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Harvey R Newlin Elementary
|D
|43
|34.5
|78.7
|Met
|-0.25
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Haw River Elementary
|D
|46
|39.8
|71.5
|Met
|-1.70
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Hillcrest Elementary
|D
|42
|34.9
|72.3
|Met
|-1.53
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Hugh M Cummings High
|C
|59
|53.8
|81.7
|Met
|0.70
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Marvin B Smith Elementary
|C
|66
|68.5
|56.6
|Not Met
|-6.03
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|North Graham Elementary
|D
|52
|45.3
|80.2
|Met
|0.10
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Pleasant Grove Elementary
|D
|54
|50.2
|67.4
|Not Met
|-2.52
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|R Homer Andrews Elementary
|C
|55
|50.0
|76.0
|Met
|-0.79
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Ray Street Academy
|ALT
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|South Graham Elementary
|D
|51
|46.4
|71.3
|Met
|-1.74
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|South Mebane Elementary
|B
|75
|71.2
|90.3
|Exceeded
|4.19
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Southern Alamance High
|C
|69
|67.7
|72.8
|Met
|-1.43
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Southern Alamance Middle
|C
|69
|63.4
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.69
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Sylvan Elementary
|D
|53
|45.5
|83.6
|Met
|1.47
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Turrentine Middle
|D
|46
|43.7
|56.8
|Not Met
|-5.92
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Walter M Williams High
|B
|75
|69.7
|96.2
|Exceeded
|7.77
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Western Alamance High
|C
|69
|69.8
|65.9
|Not Met
|-2.82
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Western Alamance Middle
|C
|67
|64.3
|77.7
|Met
|-0.45
|Alamance-Burlington Schools
|Woodlawn Middle
|C
|68
|66.5
|75.1
|Met
|-0.97
|Alexander County Schools
|Alexander Central High
|B
|70
|69.3
|72.4
|Met
|-1.51
|Alexander County Schools
|Alexander Early College
|A
|87
|87.2
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Alexander County Schools
|Bethlehem Elementary
|B
|70
|66.6
|83.2
|Met
|1.28
|Alexander County Schools
|East Alexander Middle
|C
|63
|60.7
|71.8
|Met
|-1.64
|Alexander County Schools
|Ellendale Elementary
|B
|71
|69.0
|77.2
|Met
|-0.56
|Alexander County Schools
|Hiddenite Elementary
|C
|62
|56.0
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Alexander County Schools
|Stony Point Elementary
|C
|67
|63.5
|81.1
|Met
|0.46
|Alexander County Schools
|Sugar Loaf Elementary
|B
|71
|72.5
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Alexander County Schools
|Taylorsville Elementary
|B
|77
|75.6
|83.2
|Met
|1.28
|Alexander County Schools
|West Alexander Middle
|B
|74
|70.3
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.59
|Alexander County Schools
|Wittenburg Elementary
|B
|72
|71.2
|73.6
|Met
|-1.28
|Alleghany County Schools
|Alleghany High
|B
|71
|71.6
|70.2
|Met
|-1.96
|Alleghany County Schools
|Glade Creek Elementary
|B
|71
|66.8
|89.1
|Exceeded
|3.66
|Alleghany County Schools
|Piney Creek Elementary
|B
|81
|79.0
|86.9
|Exceeded
|2.77
|Alleghany County Schools
|Sparta Elementary
|C
|58
|54.9
|72.8
|Met
|-1.43
|Anson County Schools
|Anson Co. Early College High
|B
|73
|70.8
|81.3
|Met
|0.55
|Anson County Schools
|Anson Academy
|ALT
|Anson County Schools
|Anson High School
|D
|51
|49.2
|57.9
|Not Met
|-5.26
|Anson County Schools
|Ansonville Elementary
|B
|71
|67.5
|83.3
|Met
|1.34
|Anson County Schools
|Anson Middle
|D
|42
|39.6
|52.4
|Not Met
|-8.53
|Anson County Schools
|Wadesboro Primary
|F
|37
|24.4
|87.2
|Exceeded
|2.88
|Anson County Schools
|Lilesville Elementary
|C
|65
|58.4
|90.4
|Exceeded
|4.25
|Anson County Schools
|Morven Elementary
|D
|47
|38.3
|81.5
|Met
|0.63
|Anson County Schools
|Peachland-Polkton Elem
|B
|79
|78.2
|84.3
|Met
|1.75
|Anson County Schools
|Wadesboro Elementary
|F
|37
|29.1
|69.7
|Not Met
|-2.06
|Ashe County Schools
|Ashe County High
|C
|64
|66.8
|51.5
|Not Met
|-9.07
|Ashe County Schools
|Ashe County Early College High
|A
|88
|95.0
|61.7
|Not Met
|-3.65
|Ashe County Schools
|Ashe County Middle
|B
|77
|75.9
|81.9
|Met
|0.77
|Ashe County Schools
|Blue Ridge Elementary
|B
|77
|73.9
|88.3
|Exceeded
|3.32
|Ashe County Schools
|Mountain View Elementary
|B
|76
|71.8
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.21
|Ashe County Schools
|Westwood Elementary
|B
|74
|70.3
|89.7
|Exceeded
|3.88
|Avery County Schools
|Avery County High
|B
|70
|70.3
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Avery County Schools
|Banner Elk Elementary
|B
|72
|68.4
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.19
|Avery County Schools
|Cranberry Middle
|B
|80
|79.1
|84.9
|Met
|1.98
|Avery County Schools
|Crossnore Elementary
|C
|63
|58.9
|81.1
|Met
|0.44
|Avery County Schools
|Avery Middle
|B
|77
|72.8
|95.1
|Exceeded
|7.06
|Avery County Schools
|Freedom Trail Elementary
|B
|70
|64.6
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.22
|Avery County Schools
|Newland Elementary
|C
|67
|60.2
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.16
|Avery County Schools
|Riverside Elementary
|C
|60
|52.6
|88.4
|Exceeded
|3.37
|Avery County Schools
|Blue Ridge Academy
|ALT
|Avery County Schools
|Avery High STEM Academy
|A
|97
|97.0
|Avery County Schools
|Avery High Viking Academy
|F
|23
|10.5
|71.5
|Met
|-1.70
|Beaufort County Schools
|Eastern Elementary
|C
|59
|Beaufort County Schools
|Bath Elementary
|C
|67
|69.2
|58.8
|Not Met
|-4.71
|Beaufort County Schools
|B C Ed Tech Center
|ALT
|Beaufort County Schools
|Beaufort Co Early College High
|A
|96
|97.5
|91.1
|Exceeded
|4.67
|Beaufort County Schools
|Chocowinity Middle
|C
|57
|57.3
|56.9
|Not Met
|-5.82
|Beaufort County Schools
|Chocowinity Primary
|B
|70
|69.8
|69.4
|Not Met
|-2.12
|Beaufort County Schools
|John C Tayloe Elementary
|C
|59
|51.2
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.01
|Beaufort County Schools
|John Small Elementary
|C
|56
|55.0
|58.1
|Not Met
|-5.14
|Beaufort County Schools
|Northeast Elementary
|C
|57
|50.8
|80.0
|Met
|0.03
|Beaufort County Schools
|Northside High
|C
|63
|61.1
|71.6
|Met
|-1.68
|Beaufort County Schools
|P S Jones Middle
|C
|55
|52.2
|67.1
|Not Met
|-2.58
|Beaufort County Schools
|Southside High
|C
|67
|65.3
|74.6
|Met
|-1.08
|Beaufort County Schools
|S W Snowden Elementary
|C
|57
|49.4
|84.9
|Met
|1.99
|Beaufort County Schools
|Washington High
|C
|59
|57.7
|64.7
|Not Met
|-3.05
|Bertie County Schools
|Bertie Early College High
|A
|88
|87.5
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.48
|Bertie County Schools
|Bertie High
|D
|50
|47.5
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.31
|Bertie County Schools
|Bertie Middle
|D
|50
|48.6
|56.5
|Not Met
|-6.08
|Bertie County Schools
|Aulander Elementary
|C
|59
|53.1
|83.2
|Met
|1.30
|Bertie County Schools
|West Bertie Elementary
|D
|54
|47.3
|80.9
|Met
|0.38
|Bertie County Schools
|Colerain Elementary
|C
|60
|53.5
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.50
|Bertie County Schools
|Windsor Elementary
|C
|59
|52.0
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.39
|Bladen County Schools
|Bladenboro Middle
|C
|58
|54.0
|74.9
|Met
|-1.01
|Bladen County Schools
|Bladenboro Primary
|C
|59
|56.3
|68.0
|Not Met
|-2.39
|Bladen County Schools
|Bladen Lakes Primary
|D
|54
|47.3
|80.6
|Met
|0.27
|Bladen County Schools
|Clarkton School of Discovery
|C
|59
|58.2
|60.5
|Not Met
|-3.90
|Bladen County Schools
|Dublin Primary
|D
|48
|41.1
|73.5
|Met
|-1.30
|Bladen County Schools
|East Arcadia Elementary
|D
|47
|37.0
|84.8
|Met
|1.92
|Bladen County Schools
|East Bladen High
|C
|67
|64.4
|78.1
|Met
|-0.37
|Bladen County Schools
|Elizabethtown Middle
|D
|49
|47.0
|57.8
|Not Met
|-5.32
|Bladen County Schools
|Elizabethtown Primary
|C
|56
|49.4
|81.4
|Met
|0.57
|Bladen County Schools
|Plain View Primary
|D
|50
|43.2
|78.7
|Met
|-0.25
|Bladen County Schools
|Tar Heel Middle
|D
|49
|45.8
|62.8
|Not Met
|-3.44
|Bladen County Schools
|West Bladen High
|C
|67
|64.4
|77.0
|Met
|-0.60
|Bladen County Schools
|Bladen Early College
|C
|58
|54.5
|71.2
|Met
|-1.75
|Brunswick County Schools
|Belville Elementary
|B
|70
|66.5
|83.0
|Met
|1.23
|Brunswick County Schools
|Bolivia Elementary
|B
|73
|69.3
|90.2
|Exceeded
|4.14
|Brunswick County Schools
|Brunswick County Early College
|A
|98
|99.1
|92.2
|Exceeded
|5.32
|Brunswick County Schools
|The COAST
|ALT
|Brunswick County Schools
|Cedar Grove Middle
|C
|60
|53.7
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.92
|Brunswick County Schools
|Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary
|C
|55
|53.2
|61.8
|Not Met
|-3.64
|Brunswick County Schools
|Leland Middle
|D
|54
|54.4
|51.8
|Not Met
|-8.88
|Brunswick County Schools
|Lincoln Elementary
|C
|57
|49.2
|87.4
|Exceeded
|2.98
|Brunswick County Schools
|North Brunswick High
|B
|73
|70.0
|84.6
|Met
|1.84
|Brunswick County Schools
|Shallotte Middle
|C
|67
|63.6
|78.3
|Met
|-0.34
|Brunswick County Schools
|South Brunswick High
|B
|73
|71.8
|75.8
|Met
|-0.83
|Brunswick County Schools
|South Brunswick Middle
|C
|63
|57.6
|82.7
|Met
|1.08
|Brunswick County Schools
|Southport Elementary
|C
|68
|63.3
|84.9
|Met
|1.99
|Brunswick County Schools
|Supply Elementary
|D
|52
|48.6
|67.7
|Not Met
|-2.45
|Brunswick County Schools
|Town Creek Elementary
|B
|76
|73.1
|87.7
|Exceeded
|3.10
|Brunswick County Schools
|Union Elementary
|A
|88
|87.0
|90.4
|Exceeded
|4.28
|Brunswick County Schools
|Virginia Williamson Elem
|C
|61
|57.6
|72.9
|Met
|-1.42
|Brunswick County Schools
|Waccamaw
|C
|65
|59.9
|83.8
|Met
|1.54
|Brunswick County Schools
|West Brunswick High
|C
|67
|68.2
|60.7
|Not Met
|-3.85
|Buncombe County Schools
|Community High School
|ALT
|Buncombe County Schools
|Reynolds High
|B
|80
|77.8
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.26
|Buncombe County Schools
|Reynolds Middle
|C
|66
|63.2
|79.5
|Met
|-0.09
|Buncombe County Schools
|Barnardsville Elementary
|C
|59
|56.2
|69.5
|Not Met
|-2.09
|Buncombe County Schools
|Black Mountain Elementary
|C
|69
|66.7
|79.3
|Met
|-0.14
|Buncombe County Schools
|Black Mountain Primary
|C
|65
|62.8
|72.6
|Met
|-1.47
|Buncombe County Schools
|Early College
|B
|83
|84.1
|80.7
|Met
|0.31
|Buncombe County Schools
|Middle College
|A
|87
|86.9
|Buncombe County Schools
|Candler Elementary
|C
|55
|50.9
|70.3
|Met
|-1.94
|Buncombe County Schools
|Cane Creek Middle
|B
|73
|74.2
|70.3
|Met
|-1.93
|Buncombe County Schools
|Bell Elementary
|C
|65
|62.0
|78.2
|Met
|-0.35
|Buncombe County Schools
|Owen High
|B
|79
|75.2
|94.3
|Exceeded
|6.60
|Buncombe County Schools
|Owen Middle
|C
|63
|61.5
|67.7
|Not Met
|-2.45
|Buncombe County Schools
|Erwin High
|C
|67
|62.7
|83.2
|Met
|1.28
|Buncombe County Schools
|Erwin Middle
|D
|51
|49.4
|57.1
|Not Met
|-5.71
|Buncombe County Schools
|Emma Elementary
|C
|56
|49.2
|82.9
|Met
|1.18
|Buncombe County Schools
|Enka High
|B
|82
|77.5
|100.0
|Exceeded
|12.61
|Buncombe County Schools
|Fairview Elementary
|B
|73
|69.9
|84.6
|Met
|1.86
|Buncombe County Schools
|Glen Arden Elementary
|B
|75
|79.1
|59.2
|Not Met
|-4.46
|Buncombe County Schools
|Haw Creek Elementary
|B
|70
|67.1
|83.1
|Met
|1.26
|Buncombe County Schools
|Hominy Valley Elementary
|B
|73
|70.9
|81.5
|Met
|0.60
|Buncombe County Schools
|Johnston Elementary
|F
|38
|30.7
|67.9
|Not Met
|-2.41
|Buncombe County Schools
|Leicester Elementary
|C
|66
|61.0
|84.5
|Met
|1.81
|Buncombe County Schools
|North Buncombe Elementary
|C
|69
|64.2
|86.4
|Exceeded
|2.56
|Buncombe County Schools
|North Buncombe High
|B
|72
|73.7
|63.9
|Not Met
|-3.22
|Buncombe County Schools
|North Buncombe Middle
|B
|75
|71.9
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.36
|Buncombe County Schools
|North Windy Ridge Intermediate
|B
|79
|74.1
|100.0
|Exceeded
|10.68
|Buncombe County Schools
|Oakley Elementary
|D
|49
|44.4
|68.1
|Not Met
|-2.38
|Buncombe County Schools
|Pisgah Elementary
|B
|73
|70.9
|80.5
|Met
|0.23
|Buncombe County Schools
|Enka Middle
|C
|61
|60.4
|64.7
|Not Met
|-3.06
|Buncombe County Schools
|Sand Hill-Venable Elem
|C
|61
|58.5
|71.6
|Met
|-1.68
|Buncombe County Schools
|Avery's Creek Elementary
|D
|53
|48.3
|72.3
|Met
|-1.54
|Buncombe County Schools
|Williams Elementary
|C
|57
|52.6
|74.9
|Met
|-1.02
|Buncombe County Schools
|Roberson High
|B
|75
|74.8
|75.1
|Met
|-0.97
|Buncombe County Schools
|Valley Springs Middle
|C
|66
|63.4
|76.3
|Met
|-0.74
|Buncombe County Schools
|Estes Elementary
|C
|67
|63.4
|82.5
|Met
|1.02
|Buncombe County Schools
|Enka Intermediate
|C
|64
|61.1
|73.6
|Met
|-1.27
|Buncombe County Schools
|Weaverville Elementary
|B
|75
|74.6
|77.8
|Met
|-0.43
|Buncombe County Schools
|Weaverville Primary
|B
|75
|Buncombe County Schools
|West Buncombe Elementary
|B
|74
|69.8
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.59
|Buncombe County Schools
|Woodfin Elementary
|C
|62
|56.4
|83.6
|Met
|1.46
|Buncombe County Schools
|Koontz Intermediate
|C
|61
|59.9
|64.9
|Not Met
|-3.01
|Buncombe County Schools
|Eblen Intermediate
|C
|63
|56.9
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.13
|Buncombe County Schools
|Nesbitt Discovery Academy
|A
|99
|99.7
|93.7
|Exceeded
|6.23
|Asheville City Schools
|Asheville High
|B
|71
|74.1
|59.6
|Not Met
|-4.24
|Asheville City Schools
|Hall Fletcher Elementary
|C
|55
|52.8
|65.0
|Not Met
|-2.99
|Asheville City Schools
|Isaac Dickson Elementary
|B
|73
|72.8
|74.6
|Met
|-1.08
|Asheville City Schools
|Asheville Primary
|I
|Asheville City Schools
|Claxton Elementary
|C
|68
|65.7
|74.8
|Met
|-1.04
|Asheville City Schools
|Ira B Jones Elementary
|B
|73
|70.3
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Asheville City Schools
|Asheville Middle
|C
|64
|62.8
|66.7
|Not Met
|-2.65
|Asheville City Schools
|Vance Elementary
|B
|71
|69.8
|76.6
|Met
|-0.67
|Asheville City Schools
|Montford North Star Academy
|B
|73
|68.6
|92.7
|Exceeded
|5.63
|Asheville City Schools
|School of Inquiry and Life Sciences
|A
|85
|85.5
|82.7
|Met
|1.09
|Burke County Schools
|Hallyburton Academy
|ALT
|Burke County Schools
|Burke Middle College
|A
|99
|99.0
|Burke County Schools
|Drexel Elementary
|B
|79
|75.1
|95.5
|Exceeded
|7.33
|Burke County Schools
|East Burke High
|B
|73
|74.3
|67.5
|Not Met
|-2.49
|Burke County Schools
|East Burke Middle
|B
|70
|66.3
|84.7
|Met
|1.88
|Burke County Schools
|Forest Hill Elementary
|C
|64
|58.7
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Burke County Schools
|Freedom High
|B
|74
|70.8
|86.8
|Exceeded
|2.75
|Burke County Schools
|George Hildebrand Elementary
|B
|70
|65.8
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.01
|Burke County Schools
|Glen Alpine Elementary
|C
|68
|64.1
|82.2
|Met
|0.88
|Burke County Schools
|Heritage Middle
|B
|74
|71.6
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Burke County Schools
|Hildebran Elementary
|C
|66
|62.4
|82.6
|Met
|1.04
|Burke County Schools
|Hillcrest Elementary
|C
|63
|55.9
|92.1
|Exceeded
|5.26
|Burke County Schools
|Icard Elementary
|B
|75
|72.9
|81.9
|Met
|0.78
|Burke County Schools
|Jimmy C Draughn High School
|B
|74
|75.5
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.61
|Burke County Schools
|Liberty Middle
|B
|71
|67.5
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.14
|Burke County Schools
|North Liberty
|ALT
|Burke County Schools
|Mountain View Elementary
|D
|53
|49.6
|67.2
|Not Met
|-2.55
|Burke County Schools
|Mull Elementary
|C
|64
|58.5
|84.8
|Met
|1.92
|Burke County Schools
|Oak Hill Elementary
|C
|64
|58.8
|84.2
|Met
|1.71
|Burke County Schools
|Ray Childers Elementary
|C
|67
|64.8
|73.5
|Met
|-1.29
|Burke County Schools
|Robert L. Patton High School
|B
|81
|78.1
|90.4
|Exceeded
|4.26
|Burke County Schools
|Salem Elementary
|B
|75
|72.5
|82.8
|Met
|1.14
|Burke County Schools
|Table Rock Middle
|C
|68
|63.6
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.28
|Burke County Schools
|Valdese Elementary
|B
|72
|72.8
|68.3
|Not Met
|-2.34
|Burke County Schools
|W A Young Elementary
|C
|57
|53.1
|73.6
|Met
|-1.27
|Burke County Schools
|Walter R Johnson Middle
|C
|60
|54.0
|82.0
|Met
|0.81
|Cabarrus County Schools
|A T Allen Elementary
|C
|68
|63.1
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.05
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cox Mill High School
|A
|87
|86.7
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.01
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Bethel Elementary
|C
|69
|62.9
|93.2
|Exceeded
|5.95
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Beverly Hills Elementary
|C
|68
|61.8
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.25
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Central Cabarrus High
|B
|73
|68.9
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.68
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Coltrane-Webb Elementary
|C
|68
|63.3
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Harrisburg Elementary
|B
|80
|79.8
|81.8
|Met
|0.75
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Concord Middle
|D
|47
|39.4
|76.5
|Met
|-0.70
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Concord High
|B
|70
|64.9
|92.5
|Exceeded
|5.53
|Cabarrus County Schools
|J N Fries Magnet School
|B
|79
|78.1
|83.2
|Met
|1.30
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Jay M Robinson High
|C
|66
|65.9
|68.2
|Not Met
|-2.35
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cabarrus Co Opportunity School
|ALT
|Cabarrus County Schools
|C C Griffin Middle
|C
|65
|58.7
|87.9
|Exceeded
|3.16
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cox Mill Elementary
|A
|87
|86.8
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.71
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Harris Road Middle
|A
|87
|83.4
|100.0
|Exceeded
|12.99
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Carl A Furr Elementary
|C
|69
|64.3
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.49
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Mount Pleasant Elementary
|B
|72
|66.6
|93.2
|Exceeded
|5.97
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Mount Pleasant Middle
|B
|73
|70.0
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.15
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Mount Pleasant High
|C
|68
|70.3
|61.2
|Not Met
|-3.76
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Charles E Boger Elementary
|B
|71
|66.8
|89.4
|Exceeded
|3.78
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Northwest Cabarrus High
|B
|78
|73.0
|97.9
|Exceeded
|8.75
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Northwest Cabarrus Middle
|C
|68
|61.4
|94.2
|Exceeded
|6.57
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Royal Oaks Elementary
|D
|47
|39.6
|78.2
|Met
|-0.35
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Rocky River Elementary
|D
|54
|46.1
|84.0
|Met
|1.60
|Cabarrus County Schools
|R Brown McAllister Elementary
|B
|73
|67.3
|93.5
|Exceeded
|6.14
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Pitts School Road Elementary
|C
|69
|66.9
|77.3
|Met
|-0.54
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Hickory Ridge High
|B
|81
|80.0
|82.5
|Met
|1.02
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Performance Learning Center
|ALT
|Cabarrus County Schools
|W R Odell Primary
|A
|87
|Cabarrus County Schools
|W R Odell Elementary
|A
|87
|83.6
|100.0
|Exceeded
|10.67
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Weddington Hills Elementary
|B
|70
|65.2
|91.4
|Exceeded
|4.88
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Winecoff Elementary
|D
|54
|47.6
|77.9
|Met
|-0.41
|Cabarrus County Schools
|W M Irvin Elementary
|C
|55
|45.4
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.22
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Wolf Meadow Elementary
|C
|61
|53.5
|90.2
|Exceeded
|4.12
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Patriots Elementary
|B
|78
|73.5
|94.2
|Exceeded
|6.54
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Hickory Ridge Middle
|A
|87
|83.5
|100.0
|Exceeded
|14.37
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cabarrus Early College of Technology
|B
|80
|81.2
|75.6
|Met
|-0.87
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early Coll
|A
|91
|92.5
|83.2
|Met
|1.30
|Cabarrus County Schools
|Harold E. Winkler Middle
|B
|74
|67.5
|100.0
|Exceeded
|14.22
|Kannapolis City Schools
|A L Brown High
|C
|55
|55.4
|53.2
|Not Met
|-8.05
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Forest Park Elementary
|C
|63
|59.6
|78.5
|Met
|-0.29
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Fred L Wilson Elementary
|C
|58
|52.3
|82.4
|Met
|0.98
|Kannapolis City Schools
|GW Carver Elementary
|D
|53
|46.8
|76.0
|Met
|-0.79
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Jackson Park Elementary
|C
|59
|50.6
|93.0
|Exceeded
|5.84
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Kannapolis Middle
|D
|50
|47.6
|60.8
|Not Met
|-3.84
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Shady Brook Elementary
|C
|55
|48.7
|78.2
|Met
|-0.36
|Kannapolis City Schools
|Woodrow Wilson Elementary
|D
|54
|47.4
|81.5
|Met
|0.61
|Caldwell County Schools
|Baton Elementary
|C
|65
|65.8
|64.1
|Not Met
|-3.18
|Caldwell County Schools
|Caldwell Career Cen Mid. Coll.
|A
|85
|87.2
|76.1
|Met
|-0.78
|Caldwell County Schools
|Gateway School
|ALT
|Caldwell County Schools
|Horizons Elementary
|ALT
|Caldwell County Schools
|Collettsville School
|B
|74
|72.0
|80.7
|Met
|0.30
|Caldwell County Schools
|Caldwell Early College
|A
|93
|94.8
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.17
|Caldwell County Schools
|Davenport A+ School
|C
|59
|54.1
|80.3
|Met
|0.14
|Caldwell County Schools
|Dudley Shoals Elementary
|C
|65
|61.0
|81.5
|Met
|0.62
|Caldwell County Schools
|Gamewell Elementary
|C
|60
|54.9
|79.5
|Met
|-0.10
|Caldwell County Schools
|Gamewell Middle
|C
|56
|51.0
|75.4
|Met
|-0.92
|Caldwell County Schools
|Granite Falls Middle
|C
|62
|64.0
|55.7
|Not Met
|-6.53
|Caldwell County Schools
|Granite Falls Elementary
|C
|69
|69.9
|66.1
|Not Met
|-2.77
|Caldwell County Schools
|Happy Valley Elementary
|C
|61
|58.4
|72.2
|Met
|-1.55
|Caldwell County Schools
|Hibriten High
|B
|72
|68.9
|82.5
|Met
|1.01
|Caldwell County Schools
|Hudson Elementary
|B
|74
|70.0
|91.5
|Exceeded
|4.95
|Caldwell County Schools
|Hudson Middle
|C
|67
|65.4
|73.9
|Met
|-1.22
|Caldwell County Schools
|Kings Creek Elementary
|C
|65
|64.2
|69.4
|Not Met
|-2.11
|Caldwell County Schools
|William Lenoir Middle
|C
|66
|61.4
|84.5
|Met
|1.80
|Caldwell County Schools
|Lower Creek Elementary
|B
|71
|70.6
|72.4
|Met
|-1.51
|Caldwell County Schools
|Oak Hill Elementary
|C
|63
|59.8
|77.7
|Met
|-0.46
|Caldwell County Schools
|Sawmills Elementary
|C
|69
|65.8
|80.7
|Met
|0.31
|Caldwell County Schools
|South Caldwell High
|C
|69
|70.1
|65.3
|Not Met
|-2.93
|Caldwell County Schools
|Valmead Elementary
|D
|42
|Caldwell County Schools
|West Caldwell High
|C
|65
|61.6
|81.0
|Met
|0.43
|Caldwell County Schools
|West Lenoir Elementary
|D
|42
|35.1
|70.9
|Met
|-1.81
|Caldwell County Schools
|Whitnel Elementary
|C
|56
|51.7
|71.4
|Met
|-1.72
|Camden County Schools
|Camden County High
|B
|75
|74.0
|76.6
|Met
|-0.68
|Camden County Schools
|Grandy Primary
|B
|84
|86.5
|75.9
|Met
|-0.81
|Camden County Schools
|Camden Intermediate
|C
|68
|70.3
|60.7
|Not Met
|-3.86
|Camden County Schools
|Camden Middle
|B
|71
|68.8
|80.5
|Met
|0.22
|Camden County Schools
|Camden Early College High
|B
|79
|79.0
|80.2
|Met
|0.11
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Atlantic Elementary
|B
|73
|70.0
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Bogue Sound Elementary
|B
|72
|71.0
|77.9
|Met
|-0.42
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Beaufort Elementary
|B
|72
|69.1
|81.8
|Met
|0.72
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Bridges School
|ALT
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Beaufort Middle
|B
|72
|68.5
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.09
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Broad Creek Middle
|B
|81
|79.0
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.58
|Carteret County Public Schools
|East Carteret High
|A
|85
|81.7
|98.4
|Exceeded
|9.07
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Croatan High
|A
|87
|84.8
|94.2
|Exceeded
|6.52
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Harkers Island Elementary
|B
|83
|82.6
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.39
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Morehead Elem at Camp Glenn
|B
|73
|70.6
|81.5
|Met
|0.60
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Morehead City Middle
|B
|79
|75.4
|91.1
|Exceeded
|4.67
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Morehead City Primary
|B
|81
|78.6
|90.2
|Exceeded
|4.12
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Newport Elementary
|C
|64
|63.5
|64.5
|Not Met
|-3.10
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Newport Middle
|B
|80
|76.5
|91.5
|Exceeded
|4.92
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary
|C
|69
|69.4
|68.2
|Not Met
|-2.35
|Carteret County Public Schools
|Marine Sci. & Tech. Early College HS
|A
|87
|88.1
|84.7
|Met
|1.88
|Carteret County Public Schools
|West Carteret High
|B
|84
|80.4
|97.4
|Exceeded
|8.48
|Carteret County Public Schools
|White Oak Elementary
|B
|76
|74.5
|80.4
|Met
|0.16
|Caswell County Schools
|Bartlett Yancey High
|C
|55
|54.4
|59.3
|Not Met
|-4.40
|Caswell County Schools
|North Elementary
|C
|65
|64.2
|70.6
|Met
|-1.87
|Caswell County Schools
|N L Dillard Middle
|D
|45
|41.4
|61.6
|Not Met
|-3.68
|Caswell County Schools
|Oakwood Elementary
|C
|57
|50.5
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.09
|Caswell County Schools
|South Elementary
|C
|61
|54.8
|83.7
|Met
|1.48
|Caswell County Schools
|Stoney Creek Elementary
|D
|50
|43.4
|75.6
|Met
|-0.88
|Catawba County Schools
|Harry M Arndt Middle
|B
|71
|67.5
|83.8
|Met
|1.52
|Catawba County Schools
|Balls Creek Elementary
|B
|71
|68.9
|80.8
|Met
|0.35
|Catawba County Schools
|Bandys High
|B
|80
|76.1
|93.6
|Exceeded
|6.21
|Catawba County Schools
|Banoak Elementary
|C
|64
|59.0
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.13
|Catawba County Schools
|Blackburn Elementary
|C
|66
|63.6
|75.2
|Met
|-0.96
|Catawba County Schools
|Bunker Hill High
|C
|66
|64.9
|68.5
|Not Met
|-2.29
|Catawba County Schools
|Catawba Rosenwald Education Center
|ALT
|Catawba County Schools
|Catawba Elementary School
|C
|60
|54.3
|83.0
|Met
|1.22
|Catawba County Schools
|Challenger Early College High
|A
|94
|97.0
|84.3
|Met
|1.74
|Catawba County Schools
|Charles H Tuttle Elementary
|C
|69
|65.0
|82.9
|Met
|1.17
|Catawba County Schools
|Claremont Elementary
|C
|62
|56.0
|83.9
|Met
|1.56
|Catawba County Schools
|Clyde Campbell Elementary
|C
|65
|63.5
|71.2
|Met
|-1.75
|Catawba County Schools
|Fred T Foard High
|B
|80
|77.7
|88.2
|Exceeded
|3.29
|Catawba County Schools
|Jacobs Fork Middle
|B
|73
|70.2
|82.8
|Met
|1.13
|Catawba County Schools
|Lyle Creek Elementary
|C
|60
|54.5
|82.5
|Met
|1.00
|Catawba County Schools
|Maiden Elementary
|C
|68
|62.1
|93.0
|Exceeded
|5.80
|Catawba County Schools
|Maiden Middle School
|C
|63
|63.0
|61.8
|Not Met
|-3.63
|Catawba County Schools
|Maiden High
|B
|72
|69.7
|81.1
|Met
|0.46
|Catawba County Schools
|Mill Creek Middle
|C
|69
|67.4
|75.8
|Met
|-0.83
|Catawba County Schools
|Mountain View Elementary
|B
|80
|78.7
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.54
|Catawba County Schools
|Oxford Elementary
|C
|61
|56.8
|80.0
|Met
|0.00
|Catawba County Schools
|River Bend Middle
|C
|63
|58.4
|81.7
|Met
|0.71
|Catawba County Schools
|Sherrills Ford Elementary
|B
|80
|77.1
|91.0
|Exceeded
|4.62
|Catawba County Schools
|Saint Stephens Elementary
|C
|63
|55.3
|92.6
|Exceeded
|5.60
|Catawba County Schools
|Saint Stephens High
|B
|73
|70.1
|84.6
|Met
|1.86
|Catawba County Schools
|Snow Creek Elementary
|B
|72
|68.4
|88.6
|Exceeded
|3.44
|Catawba County Schools
|Startown Elementary
|B
|71
|70.2
|74.8
|Met
|-1.04
|Catawba County Schools
|Webb A Murray Elementary
|C
|61
|55.7
|83.3
|Met
|1.32
|Hickory City Schools
|Northview Middle
|C
|66
|60.7
|84.7
|Met
|1.91
|Hickory City Schools
|Grandview Middle
|C
|55
|54.4
|55.4
|Not Met
|-6.75
|Hickory City Schools
|Hickory Career Arts Magnet High School
|C
|60
|53.9
|82.6
|Met
|1.05
|Hickory City Schools
|Hickory High
|C
|65
|66.1
|62.9
|Not Met
|-3.42
|Hickory City Schools
|W M Jenkins Elementary
|C
|60
|60.5
|58.1
|Not Met
|-5.13
|Hickory City Schools
|Longview Elementary
|B
|71
|65.8
|90.9
|Exceeded
|4.55
|Hickory City Schools
|Oakwood Elementary
|C
|64
|65.2
|60.4
|Not Met
|-3.92
|Hickory City Schools
|Southwest Primary
|B
|71
|Hickory City Schools
|Viewmont Elementary
|C
|60
|58.9
|63.5
|Not Met
|-3.30
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Conover Special Education
|ALT
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Newton-Conover High
|B
|71
|67.9
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.02
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Newton-Conover Middle
|C
|57
|57.5
|54.9
|Not Met
|-7.02
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Shuford Elementary
|B
|79
|77.6
|86.8
|Exceeded
|2.72
|Newton Conover City Schools
|South Newton Elementary
|C
|63
|56.9
|89.7
|Exceeded
|3.89
|Newton Conover City Schools
|North Newton Elementary
|D
|50
|47.4
|59.7
|Not Met
|-4.13
|Newton Conover City Schools
|Discovery High School
|A
|92
|95.5
|76.8
|Met
|-0.64
|Chatham County Schools
|Bennett School
|B
|72
|73.5
|64.9
|Not Met
|-3.02
|Chatham County Schools
|Bonlee School
|C
|68
|65.0
|81.1
|Met
|0.46
|Chatham County Schools
|SAGE Academy
|ALT
|Chatham County Schools
|Chatham Middle
|D
|47
|43.8
|58.4
|Not Met
|-4.94
|Chatham County Schools
|Chatham Central High
|B
|70
|69.5
|74.1
|Met
|-1.17
|Chatham County Schools
|Horton Middle
|C
|68
|64.6
|79.3
|Met
|-0.14
|Chatham County Schools
|J S Waters School
|B
|70
|67.7
|79.9
|Met
|-0.01
|Chatham County Schools
|Jordan Matthews High
|C
|65
|60.1
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.11
|Chatham County Schools
|Margaret B. Pollard Middle
|B
|72
|73.2
|69.5
|Not Met
|-2.10
|Chatham County Schools
|Moncure School
|C
|68
|64.6
|82.9
|Met
|1.16
|Chatham County Schools
|North Chatham Elementary
|B
|72
|67.4
|89.8
|Exceeded
|3.93
|Chatham County Schools
|Northwood High
|B
|77
|76.2
|81.7
|Met
|0.68
|Chatham County Schools
|Perry W Harrison Elementary
|B
|79
|78.8
|80.2
|Met
|0.10
|Chatham County Schools
|Pittsboro Elementary
|B
|70
|67.4
|81.1
|Met
|0.45
|Chatham County Schools
|Siler City Elementary
|C
|68
|62.1
|91.7
|Exceeded
|5.05
|Chatham County Schools
|Silk Hope School
|B
|71
|70.5
|72.0
|Met
|-1.59
|Chatham County Schools
|Virginia Cross Elementary
|C
|61
|52.9
|92.4
|Exceeded
|5.48
|Chatham County Schools
|Chatham School of Science & Engineering
|A
|87
|90.2
|72.0
|Met
|-1.60
|Cherokee County Schools
|Andrews Elementary
|C
|69
|67.4
|77.2
|Met
|-0.56
|Cherokee County Schools
|Andrews High
|B
|75
|72.9
|84.2
|Met
|1.68
|Cherokee County Schools
|Andrews Middle
|B
|73
|69.1
|86.6
|Exceeded
|2.65
|Cherokee County Schools
|Hiwassee Dam Elementary/Middle
|C
|69
|69.0
|67.2
|Not Met
|-2.56
|Cherokee County Schools
|Hiwassee Dam High
|B
|73
|71.1
|82.6
|Met
|1.07
|Cherokee County Schools
|Martins Creek Elementary/Mid
|C
|68
|64.9
|79.1
|Met
|-0.18
|Cherokee County Schools
|The Oaks Academy
|ALT
|Cherokee County Schools
|Murphy Elementary
|B
|71
|65.8
|93.4
|Exceeded
|6.07
|Cherokee County Schools
|Murphy High
|C
|65
|67.3
|56.3
|Not Met
|-6.17
|Cherokee County Schools
|Murphy Middle
|B
|74
|68.8
|93.8
|Exceeded
|6.31
|Cherokee County Schools
|Peachtree Elementary
|C
|68
|66.7
|74.9
|Met
|-1.02
|Cherokee County Schools
|Ranger Elementary/Middle
|C
|61
|56.5
|78.1
|Met
|-0.38
|Cherokee County Schools
|Tri-County Early College High
|B
|84
|85.7
|79.2
|Met
|-0.16
|Edenton-Chowan Schools
|Chowan Middle
|C
|62
|57.2
|81.8
|Met
|0.73
|Edenton-Chowan Schools
|D F Walker Elementary
|C
|67
|62.5
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.52
|Edenton-Chowan Schools
|John A Holmes High
|C
|69
|67.0
|75.0
|Met
|-0.99
|Edenton-Chowan Schools
|White Oak Elementary
|C
|67
|Clay County Schools
|Hayesville Elementary
|C
|69
|65.3
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.02
|Clay County Schools
|Hayesville High
|B
|73
|70.8
|81.4
|Met
|0.59
|Clay County Schools
|Hayesville Middle
|C
|62
|58.6
|74.7
|Met
|-1.05
|Cleveland County Schools
|Bethware Elementary
|C
|68
|64.4
|81.2
|Met
|0.48
|Cleveland County Schools
|Boiling Springs Elementary
|B
|73
|70.9
|79.0
|Met
|-0.19
|Cleveland County Schools
|Burns High
|C
|65
|66.3
|57.4
|Not Met
|-5.53
|Cleveland County Schools
|Burns Middle
|B
|74
|69.2
|91.3
|Exceeded
|4.79
|Cleveland County Schools
|Casar Elementary
|B
|75
|72.7
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.50
|Cleveland County Schools
|Cleveland ECHS
|A
|90
|92.9
|77.9
|Met
|-0.42
|Cleveland County Schools
|Crest High
|C
|66
|68.5
|56.5
|Not Met
|-6.05
|Cleveland County Schools
|Crest Middle
|B
|75
|69.9
|95.2
|Exceeded
|7.16
|Cleveland County Schools
|Turning Point Academy
|ALT
|Cleveland County Schools
|East Elementary
|C
|59
|57.1
|65.8
|Not Met
|-2.83
|Cleveland County Schools
|Shelby Intermediate
|C
|55
|48.8
|80.1
|Met
|0.07
|Cleveland County Schools
|Fallston Elementary
|C
|65
|61.7
|79.9
|Met
|-0.02
|Cleveland County Schools
|Graham Elementary
|F
|34
|25.0
|68.4
|Not Met
|-2.32
|Cleveland County Schools
|Grover Elementary
|B
|71
|69.1
|80.3
|Met
|0.12
|Cleveland County Schools
|James Love Elementary
|D
|51
|45.5
|74.1
|Met
|-1.17
|Cleveland County Schools
|Jefferson Elementary
|C
|65
|60.5
|84.3
|Met
|1.75
|Cleveland County Schools
|Kings Mountain High
|B
|80
|78.0
|89.0
|Exceeded
|3.62
|Cleveland County Schools
|Kings Mountain Intermediate
|C
|67
|67.8
|65.5
|Not Met
|-2.90
|Cleveland County Schools
|Kings Mountain Middle
|B
|76
|73.1
|87.7
|Exceeded
|3.11
|Cleveland County Schools
|Marion Elementary
|C
|67
|62.7
|83.1
|Met
|1.25
|Cleveland County Schools
|North Elementary
|C
|58
|52.2
|80.6
|Met
|0.27
|Cleveland County Schools
|North Shelby
|ALT
|Cleveland County Schools
|Shelby High
|C
|57
|59.1
|50.0
|Not Met
|-11.25
|Cleveland County Schools
|Shelby Middle
|B
|74
|68.2
|97.4
|Exceeded
|8.49
|Cleveland County Schools
|Springmore Elementary
|B
|74
|72.9
|80.7
|Met
|0.29
|Cleveland County Schools
|Township Three Elementary
|C
|59
|53.8
|79.1
|Met
|-0.17
|Cleveland County Schools
|Union Elementary
|C
|58
|54.9
|72.7
|Met
|-1.45
|Cleveland County Schools
|Washington Elementary
|C
|69
|68.1
|71.0
|Met
|-1.80
|Cleveland County Schools
|West Elementary
|B
|78
|75.8
|88.8
|Exceeded
|3.55
|Columbus County Schools
|Acme Delco Middle
|C
|58
|52.4
|78.2
|Met
|-0.35
|Columbus County Schools
|Acme Delco Elementary
|D
|53
|50.0
|66.5
|Not Met
|-2.69
|Columbus County Schools
|Cerro Gordo Elementary
|C
|63
|61.1
|69.7
|Not Met
|-2.05
|Columbus County Schools
|Chadbourn Elementary
|D
|51
|47.6
|63.5
|Not Met
|-3.30
|Columbus County Schools
|East Columbus High
|C
|55
|54.3
|58.7
|Not Met
|-4.74
|Columbus County Schools
|Evergreen Elementary
|D
|53
|45.4
|82.0
|Met
|0.81
|Columbus County Schools
|Guideway Elementary
|B
|78
|75.0
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.19
|Columbus County Schools
|Hallsboro-Artesia Elementary
|C
|65
|62.0
|76.1
|Met
|-0.77
|Columbus County Schools
|Hallsboro Middle
|C
|60
|53.5
|83.6
|Met
|1.46
|Columbus County Schools
|Nakina Middle
|C
|69
|68.7
|70.8
|Met
|-1.83
|Columbus County Schools
|Old Dock Elementary
|C
|66
|65.2
|71.4
|Met
|-1.72
|Columbus County Schools
|South Columbus High
|C
|64
|66.5
|54.9
|Not Met
|-7.04
|Columbus County Schools
|Tabor City Elementary
|D
|50
|48.3
|55.5
|Not Met
|-6.65
|Columbus County Schools
|CCCA - Fair Bluff /Southeastern Campuses
|B
|73
|72.9
|74.3
|Met
|-1.14
|Columbus County Schools
|Tabor City Middle
|D
|44
|35.6
|79.6
|Met
|-0.08
|Columbus County Schools
|West Columbus High
|B
|71
|67.0
|88.0
|Exceeded
|3.21
|Columbus County Schools
|Williams Township
|C
|60
|56.6
|74.0
|Met
|-1.19
|Whiteville City Schools
|Central Middle
|C
|68
|68.6
|63.6
|Not Met
|-3.27
|Whiteville City Schools
|Edgewood Elementary
|C
|63
|61.2
|72.1
|Met
|-1.57
|Whiteville City Schools
|North Whiteville Academy
|ALT
|Whiteville City Schools
|Whiteville High
|B
|72
|70.9
|75.6
|Met
|-0.87
|Whiteville City Schools
|Whiteville Primary
|C
|63
|Craven County Schools
|Albert H Bangert Elementary
|B
|79
|76.9
|88.6
|Exceeded
|3.45
|Craven County Schools
|Ben D Quinn Elementary
|C
|62
|62.1
|59.7
|Not Met
|-4.13
|Craven County Schools
|Bridgeton Elementary
|C
|56
|51.0
|76.5
|Met
|-0.70
|Craven County Schools
|Brinson Memorial Elementary
|C
|62
|57.2
|81.3
|Met
|0.53
|Craven County Schools
|Craven Early College High
|A
|89
|89.5
|84.7
|Met
|1.89
|Craven County Schools
|Creekside Elementary
|B
|80
|80.3
|77.3
|Met
|-0.54
|Craven County Schools
|Vanceboro-Farm Life Elementary
|D
|49
|47.3
|58.2
|Not Met
|-5.07
|Craven County Schools
|Early College EAST High
|A
|87
|88.6
|78.4
|Met
|-0.31
|Craven County Schools
|Grover C Fields Middle
|C
|61
|61.4
|61.5
|Not Met
|-3.70
|Craven County Schools
|Graham A Barden Elementary
|B
|70
|71.4
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Craven County Schools
|H J MacDonald Middle
|D
|51
|51.8
|50.0
|Not Met
|-10.39
|Craven County Schools
|Havelock Elementary
|C
|64
|59.8
|81.2
|Met
|0.50
|Craven County Schools
|Havelock High
|B
|76
|73.4
|84.6
|Met
|1.85
|Craven County Schools
|Havelock Middle
|D
|52
|50.3
|58.5
|Not Met
|-4.88
|Craven County Schools
|J T Barber Elementary
|D
|40
|30.0
|80.2
|Met
|0.11
|Craven County Schools
|James W Smith Elementary
|C
|62
|59.6
|73.3
|Met
|-1.34
|Craven County Schools
|New Bern High
|C
|68
|68.9
|63.8
|Not Met
|-3.24
|Craven County Schools
|Oaks Road Academy
|D
|45
|36.2
|77.8
|Met
|-0.44
|Craven County Schools
|Roger Bell New Tech Academy
|C
|57
|48.9
|87.8
|Exceeded
|3.13
|Craven County Schools
|Trent Park Elementary
|C
|57
|51.2
|78.3
|Met
|-0.33
|Craven County Schools
|Tucker Creek Middle
|B
|71
|71.6
|70.5
|Met
|-1.89
|Craven County Schools
|West Craven High
|C
|62
|65.2
|50.0
|Not Met
|-10.31
|Craven County Schools
|West Craven Middle
|D
|46
|44.5
|52.2
|Not Met
|-8.63
|Craven County Schools
|W Jesse Gurganus Elementary
|B
|81
|81.2
|81.2
|Met
|0.50
|Craven County Schools
|Arthur W Edwards Elementary
|C
|66
|61.6
|82.9
|Met
|1.18
|Cumberland County Schools
|Alma O Easom Elementary
|B
|71
|Cumberland County Schools
|Armstrong Elementary
|B
|73
|70.4
|81.4
|Met
|0.59
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ashley Elementary
|C
|59
|53.3
|82.9
|Met
|1.16
|Cumberland County Schools
|Loyd E Auman Elementary
|D
|52
|44.3
|81.8
|Met
|0.72
|Cumberland County Schools
|Beaver Dam Elementary
|A
|85
|86.9
|75.9
|Met
|-0.82
|Cumberland County Schools
|Lillian Black Elementary
|C
|55
|48.7
|82.5
|Met
|1.03
|Cumberland County Schools
|Jack Britt High
|B
|80
|79.0
|84.4
|Met
|1.77
|Cumberland County Schools
|Brentwood Elementary
|C
|64
|59.9
|81.5
|Met
|0.63
|Cumberland County Schools
|Douglas Byrd Middle
|D
|43
|40.6
|51.2
|Not Met
|-9.26
|Cumberland County Schools
|Douglas Byrd High
|D
|50
|48.9
|53.9
|Not Met
|-7.62
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cape Fear High
|B
|76
|72.7
|88.4
|Exceeded
|3.38
|Cumberland County Schools
|Elizabeth M Cashwell Elementary
|C
|62
|58.5
|77.9
|Met
|-0.41
|Cumberland County Schools
|Eastover-Central Elementary
|B
|75
|79.1
|56.7
|Not Met
|-5.93
|Cumberland County Schools
|Anne Chesnutt Middle
|D
|47
|42.5
|62.8
|Not Met
|-3.44
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cliffdale Elementary
|C
|57
|51.4
|81.0
|Met
|0.42
|Cumberland County Schools
|College Lakes Elementary
|C
|63
|60.8
|71.7
|Met
|-1.66
|Cumberland County Schools
|C Wayne Collier Elementary
|C
|58
|55.0
|72.2
|Met
|-1.55
|Cumberland County Schools
|J W Coon Elementary
|C
|57
|50.6
|84.0
|Met
|1.60
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cumberland International Early College
|A
|89
|90.5
|84.5
|Met
|1.80
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cumberland Mills Elementary
|C
|64
|58.4
|87.1
|Exceeded
|2.84
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cumberland Road Elementary
|C
|55
|51.7
|67.3
|Not Met
|-2.53
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cross Creek Early College
|A
|97
|97.6
|94.6
|Exceeded
|6.80
|Cumberland County Schools
|District No 7 Elementary
|B
|75
|73.2
|80.3
|Met
|0.15
|Cumberland County Schools
|Grays Creek High
|C
|68
|69.6
|62.1
|Not Met
|-3.58
|Cumberland County Schools
|Luther Nick Jeralds Middle
|D
|48
|43.2
|68.8
|Not Met
|-2.23
|Cumberland County Schools
|E E Smith High
|C
|63
|59.0
|80.4
|Met
|0.19
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ferguson-Easley Elementary
|D
|47
|40.3
|74.9
|Met
|-1.02
|Cumberland County Schools
|Grays Creek Middle
|C
|64
|61.7
|70.8
|Met
|-1.83
|Cumberland County Schools
|Glendale Acres Elementary
|C
|59
|Cumberland County Schools
|Alderman Road Elementary
|C
|60
|58.5
|65.0
|Not Met
|-2.99
|Cumberland County Schools
|R Max Abbott Middle
|C
|61
|58.0
|72.7
|Met
|-1.45
|Cumberland County Schools
|Howard L Hall Elementary
|C
|68
|67.9
|70.1
|Met
|-1.98
|Cumberland County Schools
|Bill Hefner Elementary
|C
|55
|48.6
|80.4
|Met
|0.16
|Cumberland County Schools
|Hope Mills Middle
|D
|54
|52.6
|60.1
|Not Met
|-3.98
|Cumberland County Schools
|John R Griffin Middle
|B
|76
|74.1
|84.7
|Met
|1.91
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ed V Baldwin Elementary
|D
|53
|46.0
|80.8
|Met
|0.34
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ireland Drive Middle
|C
|57
|47.8
|92.2
|Exceeded
|5.35
|Cumberland County Schools
|Lewis Chapel Middle
|D
|43
|38.7
|61.9
|Not Met
|-3.61
|Cumberland County Schools
|Gallberry Farm Elementary
|C
|66
|64.1
|72.5
|Met
|-1.50
|Cumberland County Schools
|Alger B. Wilkins High School
|ALT
|Cumberland County Schools
|Grays Creek Elementary
|B
|71
|69.2
|80.0
|Met
|0.00
|Cumberland County Schools
|Long Hill Elementary
|B
|70
|72.9
|58.3
|Not Met
|-5.00
|Cumberland County Schools
|Lucile Souders Elementary
|C
|59
|54.8
|73.3
|Met
|-1.33
|Cumberland County Schools
|Mac Williams Middle
|C
|60
|61.3
|54.1
|Not Met
|-7.51
|Cumberland County Schools
|Margaret Willis Elementary
|D
|47
|42.2
|67.1
|Not Met
|-2.58
|Cumberland County Schools
|Massey Hill Classical High
|B
|82
|82.8
|81.2
|Met
|0.50
|Cumberland County Schools
|Mary McArthur Elementary
|D
|49
|44.4
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.72
|Cumberland County Schools
|E Melvin Honeycutt Elementary
|C
|67
|69.0
|56.8
|Not Met
|-5.89
|Cumberland County Schools
|E E Miller Elementary
|B
|71
|65.5
|90.6
|Exceeded
|4.38
|Cumberland County Schools
|Montclair Elementary
|C
|56
|50.3
|78.4
|Met
|-0.31
|Cumberland County Schools
|Morganton Road Elementary
|D
|50
|46.3
|66.8
|Not Met
|-2.63
|Cumberland County Schools
|Manchester Elementary
|D
|53
|46.9
|75.1
|Met
|-0.98
|Cumberland County Schools
|New Century International Elementary
|B
|73
|69.7
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Cumberland County Schools
|William H Owen Elementary
|D
|53
|51.4
|59.5
|Not Met
|-4.29
|Cumberland County Schools
|Walker-Spivey Elementary
|D
|53
|46.1
|80.4
|Met
|0.17
|Cumberland County Schools
|Pine Forest Middle
|C
|65
|64.5
|68.0
|Not Met
|-2.39
|Cumberland County Schools
|Lake Rim Elementary
|D
|51
|49.1
|60.8
|Not Met
|-3.83
|Cumberland County Schools
|Pine Forest High
|B
|75
|70.9
|91.7
|Exceeded
|5.07
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ponderosa Elementary
|C
|56
|49.5
|82.1
|Met
|0.85
|Cumberland County Schools
|Reid Ross Classical High
|B
|82
|79.9
|91.8
|Exceeded
|5.13
|Cumberland County Schools
|Raleigh Road Elementary
|B
|70
|Cumberland County Schools
|Howard Learning Academy
|ALT
|Cumberland County Schools
|Benjamin J Martin Elementary
|D
|53
|50.2
|65.8
|Not Met
|-2.83
|Cumberland County Schools
|Rockfish Elementary
|B
|72
|70.3
|80.8
|Met
|0.33
|Cumberland County Schools
|J W Seabrook Elementary
|C
|66
|66.3
|64.5
|Not Met
|-3.09
|Cumberland County Schools
|New Century International Middle
|B
|71
|66.5
|90.9
|Exceeded
|4.55
|Cumberland County Schools
|Seventy-First Classical Middle
|B
|80
|77.0
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.15
|Cumberland County Schools
|Reid Ross Classical Middle
|D
|52
|52.5
|50.0
|Not Met
|-11.24
|Cumberland County Schools
|Seventy-First High
|C
|63
|57.3
|86.6
|Exceeded
|2.66
|Cumberland County Schools
|South View Middle
|D
|49
|44.9
|63.7
|Not Met
|-3.25
|Cumberland County Schools
|Sherwood Park Elementary
|D
|47
|40.4
|73.3
|Met
|-1.34
|Cumberland County Schools
|South View High
|B
|71
|66.6
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.63
|Cumberland County Schools
|Spring Lake Middle
|D
|45
|42.1
|57.7
|Not Met
|-5.38
|Cumberland County Schools
|Stedman Elementary
|B
|78
|76.9
|82.5
|Met
|1.02
|Cumberland County Schools
|Stedman Primary
|B
|78
|Cumberland County Schools
|Stoney Point Elementary
|B
|72
|73.6
|66.2
|Not Met
|-2.76
|Cumberland County Schools
|Sunnyside Elementary
|D
|48
|40.8
|75.6
|Met
|-0.88
|Cumberland County Schools
|Teresa C Berrien Elementary
|F
|34
|26.4
|65.2
|Not Met
|-2.96
|Cumberland County Schools
|Terry Sanford High
|C
|61
|62.0
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.35
|Cumberland County Schools
|Vanstory Hills Elementary
|B
|71
|72.4
|63.1
|Not Met
|-3.38
|Cumberland County Schools
|Ramsey Street High
|ALT
|Cumberland County Schools
|Warrenwood Elementary
|C
|61
|53.6
|89.1
|Exceeded
|3.67
|Cumberland County Schools
|Westarea Elementary
|D
|52
|43.9
|86.0
|Exceeded
|2.41
|Cumberland County Schools
|Westover Middle
|C
|57
|48.7
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.69
|Cumberland County Schools
|Westover High
|C
|62
|58.5
|77.8
|Met
|-0.44
|Cumberland County Schools
|William T Brown Elementary
|C
|65
|59.9
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.48
|Cumberland County Schools
|Cumberland Polytechnic
|A
|96
|95.6
|95.6
|Exceeded
|7.38
|Currituck County Schools
|Central Elementary
|C
|64
|59.7
|80.2
|Met
|0.09
|Currituck County Schools
|Currituck County High
|C
|68
|67.4
|71.3
|Met
|-1.73
|Currituck County Schools
|Currituck County Middle
|C
|57
|54.1
|70.4
|Met
|-1.92
|Currituck County Schools
|Jarvisburg Elementary
|C
|66
|64.9
|70.8
|Met
|-1.84
|Currituck County Schools
|Shawboro Elementary School
|C
|64
|62.2
|68.8
|Not Met
|-2.24
|Currituck County Schools
|The JP Knapp ECH (i)School
|A
|95
|95.1
|95.8
|Exceeded
|7.52
|Currituck County Schools
|Knotts Island Elementary
|B
|73
|71.2
|81.3
|Met
|0.54
|Currituck County Schools
|Moyock Elementary
|B
|71
|68.6
|78.9
|Met
|-0.21
|Currituck County Schools
|Moyock Middle
|B
|70
|66.1
|87.2
|Exceeded
|2.90
|Currituck County Schools
|W T Griggs Elementary
|C
|66
|64.9
|71.6
|Met
|-1.67
|Dare County Schools
|Cape Hatteras Elementary School
|B
|73
|71.4
|77.2
|Met
|-0.55
|Dare County Schools
|Cape Hatteras Secondary School
|B
|70
|67.6
|80.8
|Met
|0.35
|Dare County Schools
|Dare Learning Academy
|ALT
|Dare County Schools
|Kitty Hawk Elementary School
|B
|84
|83.0
|88.2
|Exceeded
|3.30
|Dare County Schools
|Nags Head Elementary School
|B
|79
|77.7
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.51
|Dare County Schools
|Manteo Elementary School
|C
|66
|60.4
|89.5
|Exceeded
|3.80
|Dare County Schools
|Manteo High School
|B
|83
|80.0
|95.2
|Exceeded
|7.15
|Dare County Schools
|Manteo Middle School
|B
|70
|64.3
|94.9
|Exceeded
|6.99
|Dare County Schools
|First Flight Elementary School
|B
|79
|78.3
|79.8
|Met
|-0.04
|Dare County Schools
|First Flight Middle School
|C
|66
|68.8
|52.8
|Not Met
|-8.28
|Dare County Schools
|First Flight High School
|B
|77
|78.7
|70.0
|Met
|-1.99
|Davidson County Schools
|Brier Creek Elementary
|B
|74
|73.0
|77.1
|Met
|-0.57
|Davidson County Schools
|Northwest Elementary
|B
|74
|77.2
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.50
|Davidson County Schools
|Southmont Elementary
|C
|60
|55.3
|78.7
|Met
|-0.26
|Davidson County Schools
|Central Davidson High
|B
|70
|67.7
|80.0
|Met
|0.03
|Davidson County Schools
|Central Davidson Middle
|C
|69
|62.6
|93.8
|Exceeded
|6.32
|Davidson County Schools
|Stoner-Thomas School
|ALT
|Davidson County Schools
|Churchland Elementary
|C
|63
|59.1
|80.3
|Met
|0.14
|Davidson County Schools
|Davidson County High School
|ALT
|Davidson County Schools
|Davidson Early College
|A
|92
|93.3
|88.5
|Exceeded
|3.43
|Davidson County Schools
|Davis-Townsend Elementary
|B
|73
|70.9
|82.0
|Met
|0.83
|Davidson County Schools
|Denton Elementary
|C
|66
|59.6
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.71
|Davidson County Schools
|E Lawson Brown Middle
|C
|62
|60.2
|71.4
|Met
|-1.71
|Davidson County Schools
|East Davidson High
|B
|74
|71.7
|84.1
|Met
|1.66
|Davidson County Schools
|Fair Grove Elementary
|D
|54
|52.7
|57.5
|Not Met
|-5.46
|Davidson County Schools
|Friedberg Elementary
|B
|79
|77.0
|84.7
|Met
|1.89
|Davidson County Schools
|Hasty Elementary
|B
|71
|67.3
|87.2
|Exceeded
|2.91
|Davidson County Schools
|Friendship Elementary
|B
|77
|75.1
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.52
|Davidson County Schools
|Ledford Middle
|B
|74
|69.4
|89.9
|Exceeded
|3.99
|Davidson County Schools
|Ledford Senior High
|B
|76
|74.3
|80.7
|Met
|0.29
|Davidson County Schools
|Midway Elementary
|B
|74
|70.7
|86.6
|Exceeded
|2.67
|Davidson County Schools
|North Davidson High
|B
|79
|77.1
|86.9
|Exceeded
|2.78
|Davidson County Schools
|Oak Grove High
|B
|72
|69.6
|79.7
|Met
|-0.06
|Davidson County Schools
|North Davidson Middle
|B
|78
|72.5
|100.0
|Exceeded
|11.64
|Davidson County Schools
|Oak Grove Middle
|B
|78
|72.9
|97.4
|Exceeded
|8.44
|Davidson County Schools
|Pilot Elementary
|C
|56
|53.4
|68.8
|Not Met
|-2.24
|Davidson County Schools
|Reeds Elementary
|C
|68
|63.6
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.62
|Davidson County Schools
|Silver Valley Elementary
|C
|60
|54.7
|81.8
|Met
|0.75
|Davidson County Schools
|South Davidson High
|C
|61
|59.7
|66.8
|Not Met
|-2.64
|Davidson County Schools
|Southwood Elementary
|C
|59
|53.8
|81.8
|Met
|0.73
|Davidson County Schools
|South Davidson Middle
|C
|62
|56.0
|83.8
|Met
|1.52
|Davidson County Schools
|Tyro Elementary
|C
|63
|60.1
|75.7
|Met
|-0.85
|Davidson County Schools
|Tyro Middle
|B
|70
|63.2
|95.0
|Exceeded
|7.04
|Davidson County Schools
|Wallburg Elementary
|B
|78
|76.3
|84.8
|Met
|1.95
|Davidson County Schools
|Welcome Elementary
|C
|63
|58.5
|80.7
|Met
|0.29
|Davidson County Schools
|West Davidson High
|C
|62
|63.9
|54.3
|Not Met
|-7.42
|Davidson County Schools
|Yadkin Valley Regional Career Academy
|B
|83
|83.1
|82.1
|Met
|0.84
|Lexington City Schools
|Charles England Elementary School
|C
|56
|49.3
|83.5
|Met
|1.42
|Lexington City Schools
|Lexington Middle School
|D
|54
|46.3
|86.1
|Exceeded
|2.45
|Lexington City Schools
|Lexington Senior High School
|C
|63
|59.7
|75.8
|Met
|-0.83
|Lexington City Schools
|Pickett Elementary School
|C
|60
|54.8
|81.1
|Met
|0.44
|Lexington City Schools
|South Lexington School
|D
|54
|Lexington City Schools
|South Lexington Developmental Center
|ALT
|Lexington City Schools
|Southwest Elementary School
|D
|54
|53.0
|58.6
|Not Met
|-4.79
|Thomasville City Schools
|Liberty Drive Elementary
|D
|41
|36.7
|59.9
|Not Met
|-4.06
|Thomasville City Schools
|Thomasville Primary
|C
|56
|50.8
|79.1
|Met
|-0.17
|Thomasville City Schools
|Thomasville Middle
|D
|48
|38.8
|87.1
|Exceeded
|2.87
|Thomasville City Schools
|Thomasville High
|C
|65
|61.3
|79.5
|Met
|-0.09
|Innovative School District
|Southside Ashpole Elementary
|F
|30
|20.5
|68.5
|Not Met
|-2.29
|Deaf and Blind Schools
|Eastern NC School for the Deaf
|N/A
|Deaf and Blind Schools
|Gov. Morehead School f/t Blind
|N/A
|Deaf and Blind Schools
|NC School for the Deaf
|N/A
|Davie County Schools
|Central Davie Academy
|ALT
|Davie County Schools
|Cooleemee Elementary
|C
|68
|62.5
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.26
|Davie County Schools
|Cornatzer Elementary
|B
|70
|67.5
|80.0
|Met
|0.01
|Davie County Schools
|Davie County High
|C
|69
|72.0
|55.3
|Not Met
|-6.81
|Davie County Schools
|Davie County Early College High
|A
|86
|90.5
|68.7
|Not Met
|-2.25
|Davie County Schools
|Mocksville Elementary
|C
|63
|56.8
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.50
|Davie County Schools
|North Davie Middle
|B
|77
|74.5
|87.6
|Exceeded
|3.04
|Davie County Schools
|Pinebrook Elementary
|B
|70
|67.1
|83.7
|Met
|1.49
|Davie County Schools
|Shady Grove Elementary
|B
|76
|75.9
|77.6
|Met
|-0.48
|Davie County Schools
|South Davie Middle
|C
|65
|60.7
|81.6
|Met
|0.64
|Davie County Schools
|William R Davie Elementary
|C
|63
|59.3
|77.8
|Met
|-0.43
|Davie County Schools
|William Ellis Middle
|B
|80
|75.2
|100.0
|Exceeded
|11.71
|Duplin County Schools
|B F Grady Elementary
|D
|52
|44.7
|83.3
|Met
|1.33
|Duplin County Schools
|Beulaville Elementary
|C
|62
|55.0
|90.8
|Exceeded
|4.50
|Duplin County Schools
|Chinquapin Elementary
|C
|69
|64.3
|89.3
|Exceeded
|3.73
|Duplin County Schools
|Warsaw Elementary
|D
|48
|38.6
|83.8
|Met
|1.53
|Duplin County Schools
|Duplin Early College High
|B
|84
|83.1
|87.0
|Exceeded
|2.82
|Duplin County Schools
|East Duplin High
|B
|70
|65.6
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.63
|Duplin County Schools
|James Kenan High
|C
|61
|55.6
|82.8
|Met
|1.14
|Duplin County Schools
|Kenansville Elementary
|C
|57
|52.9
|72.2
|Met
|-1.55
|Duplin County Schools
|North Duplin Elementary
|C
|61
|57.0
|77.8
|Met
|-0.44
|Duplin County Schools
|North Duplin Jr Sr High
|B
|74
|72.1
|84.0
|Met
|1.62
|Duplin County Schools
|Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary
|D
|52
|42.6
|88.5
|Exceeded
|3.41
|Duplin County Schools
|Wallace Elementary
|D
|47
|42.3
|67.0
|Not Met
|-2.60
|Duplin County Schools
|Wallace-Rose Hill High
|C
|61
|59.1
|67.8
|Not Met
|-2.44
|Durham Public Schools
|Bethesda Elementary
|D
|51
|44.5
|78.9
|Met
|-0.22
|Durham Public Schools
|Brogden Middle
|D
|51
|40.1
|93.4
|Exceeded
|6.07
|Durham Public Schools
|Burton Elementary
|C
|68
|61.4
|94.8
|Exceeded
|6.89
|Durham Public Schools
|J D Clement Early College HS
|A
|98
|98.6
|95.6
|Exceeded
|7.41
|Durham Public Schools
|Eastway Elementary
|D
|46
|34.0
|92.1
|Exceeded
|5.27
|Durham Public Schools
|C E Jordan High
|C
|61
|62.0
|58.0
|Not Met
|-5.19
|Durham Public Schools
|Easley Elementary
|B
|76
|71.1
|93.4
|Exceeded
|6.07
|Durham Public Schools
|The School for Creative Studies
|C
|58
|55.6
|67.7
|Not Met
|-2.46
|Durham Public Schools
|Eno Valley Elementary
|D
|50
|40.7
|89.1
|Exceeded
|3.65
|Durham Public Schools
|George L Carrington Middle
|C
|55
|46.5
|88.0
|Exceeded
|3.23
|Durham Public Schools
|City of Medicine Academy
|A
|95
|93.3
|100.0
|Exceeded
|11.39
|Durham Public Schools
|Club Boulevard Elementary
|C
|66
|59.0
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.19
|Durham Public Schools
|Creekside Elementary
|C
|61
|59.7
|65.8
|Not Met
|-2.84
|Durham Public Schools
|Glenn Elementary
|D
|42
|35.4
|66.1
|Not Met
|-2.78
|Durham Public Schools
|Durham's Performance Learning Center
|ALT
|Durham Public Schools
|Durham School of the Arts
|A
|85
|82.0
|98.5
|Exceeded
|9.15
|Durham Public Schools
|Hillandale Elementary
|C
|56
|49.7
|82.8
|Met
|1.13
|Durham Public Schools
|Hillside High
|C
|65
|59.3
|89.0
|Exceeded
|3.60
|Durham Public Schools
|Hope Valley Elementary
|C
|67
|59.7
|93.8
|Exceeded
|6.30
|Durham Public Schools
|Holt Elementary
|C
|55
|47.2
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.13
|Durham Public Schools
|Holton Career and Resource Center
|I
|Durham Public Schools
|Forest View Elementary
|C
|64
|59.3
|84.6
|Met
|1.87
|Durham Public Schools
|DPS Hospital School
|I
|Durham Public Schools
|James E Shepard Middle
|D
|42
|36.0
|65.1
|Not Met
|-2.97
|Durham Public Schools
|Lakewood Elementary
|C
|55
|46.1
|89.7
|Exceeded
|3.88
|Durham Public Schools
|Little River K-8 School
|C
|66
|62.2
|81.0
|Met
|0.41
|Durham Public Schools
|Lakeview School
|ALT
|Durham Public Schools
|Lakewood Montessori Middle
|B
|75
|71.0
|90.8
|Exceeded
|4.50
|Durham Public Schools
|Lucas Middle
|C
|57
|47.2
|95.6
|Exceeded
|7.37
|Durham Public Schools
|Fayetteville Street Elementary
|D
|40
|30.1
|77.4
|Met
|-0.52
|Durham Public Schools
|Lowe's Grove Middle
|D
|48
|39.2
|84.5
|Met
|1.83
|Durham Public Schools
|George Watts Elementary
|B
|72
|68.9
|84.9
|Met
|1.96
|Durham Public Schools
|Mangum Elementary
|B
|83
|83.4
|81.4
|Met
|0.59
|Durham Public Schools
|Merrick-Moore Elementary
|D
|47
|38.8
|78.7
|Met
|-0.25
|Durham Public Schools
|Middle College HS @ DTCC
|A
|95
|94.6
|Durham Public Schools
|Morehead Montessori
|B
|72
|69.1
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.15
|Durham Public Schools
|Neal Middle
|D
|47
|37.5
|83.2
|Met
|1.28
|Durham Public Schools
|Northern High
|C
|61
|54.9
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.03
|Durham Public Schools
|Oak Grove Elementary
|D
|49
|44.6
|67.0
|Not Met
|-2.60
|Durham Public Schools
|Parkwood Elementary
|D
|42
|38.2
|56.8
|Not Met
|-5.89
|Durham Public Schools
|E K Powe Elementary
|C
|59
|53.4
|82.2
|Met
|0.88
|Durham Public Schools
|Pearsontown Elementary
|B
|82
|78.9
|94.2
|Exceeded
|6.52
|Durham Public Schools
|Riverside High
|C
|67
|61.2
|88.8
|Exceeded
|3.55
|Durham Public Schools
|Sherwood Githens Middle
|C
|57
|52.4
|73.8
|Met
|-1.24
|Durham Public Schools
|R N Harris Elementary
|C
|61
|54.0
|88.8
|Exceeded
|3.54
|Durham Public Schools
|Southern School of Energy and Sustainabi
|C
|57
|50.4
|83.1
|Met
|1.25
|Durham Public Schools
|Sandy Ridge Elementary
|C
|58
|51.2
|86.7
|Exceeded
|2.71
|Durham Public Schools
|Rogers-Herr Middle
|B
|70
|66.4
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Durham Public Schools
|Southwest Elementary
|C
|60
|53.9
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.60
|Durham Public Schools
|C C Spaulding Elementary
|F
|37
|28.0
|72.8
|Met
|-1.43
|Durham Public Schools
|Spring Valley Elementary
|C
|56
|49.6
|83.3
|Met
|1.35
|Durham Public Schools
|W G Pearson Elementary
|D
|51
|43.5
|81.5
|Met
|0.61
|Durham Public Schools
|Y E Smith Elementary
|D
|48
|38.0
|87.0
|Exceeded
|2.82
|Durham Public Schools
|Hillside New Tech High
|C
|61
|55.3
|82.0
|Met
|0.80
|Edgecombe County Public School
|G W Bulluck Elementary
|D
|52
|44.6
|82.4
|Met
|0.98
|Edgecombe County Public School
|G W Carver Elementary
|C
|59
|49.7
|95.9
|Exceeded
|7.55
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Coker-Wimberly Elementary
|D
|43
|33.0
|81.5
|Met
|0.63
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Edgecombe Early College High
|A
|92
|92.3
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.02
|Edgecombe County Public School
|North Edgecombe High
|C
|62
|55.3
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.57
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Phillips Middle
|F
|31
|23.4
|63.7
|Not Met
|-3.25
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Princeville Elementary
|D
|46
|36.9
|80.7
|Met
|0.30
|Edgecombe County Public School
|South Edgecombe Middle
|D
|49
|41.5
|80.3
|Met
|0.12
|Edgecombe County Public School
|W A Pattillo Middle
|D
|50
|39.2
|94.4
|Exceeded
|6.66
|Edgecombe County Public School
|West Edgecombe Middle
|C
|60
|52.0
|91.7
|Exceeded
|5.02
|Edgecombe County Public School
|SouthWest Edgecombe High
|D
|52
|50.6
|59.8
|Not Met
|-4.12
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Stocks Elementary
|F
|37
|28.4
|69.7
|Not Met
|-2.06
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Tarboro High
|D
|54
|48.9
|71.9
|Met
|-1.61
|Edgecombe County Public School
|Martin Millennium Academy
|C
|55
|47.8
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.16
|Forsyth County Schools
|Ashley Academy
|F
|34
|22.4
|80.0
|Met
|0.03
|Forsyth County Schools
|Atkins Academic & Tech High
|A
|89
|87.9
|93.4
|Exceeded
|6.07
|Forsyth County Schools
|Bolton Elementary
|D
|48
|41.2
|73.0
|Met
|-1.40
|Forsyth County Schools
|Brunson Elementary
|C
|68
|66.1
|74.5
|Met
|-1.10
|Forsyth County Schools
|Caleb's Creek Elementary
|B
|73
|72.2
|73.8
|Met
|-1.23
|Forsyth County Schools
|Carver High
|D
|54
|45.3
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.25
|Forsyth County Schools
|Career Center
|I
|Forsyth County Schools
|Cash Elementary
|B
|73
|69.1
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.92
|Forsyth County Schools
|Carter High School
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Childrens Center
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Clemmons Elementary
|A
|88
|87.2
|90.6
|Exceeded
|4.39
|Forsyth County Schools
|Clemmons Middle School
|B
|74
|66.9
|100.0
|Exceeded
|12.93
|Forsyth County Schools
|Cook Literacy Model School
|D
|41
|28.5
|89.5
|Exceeded
|3.83
|Forsyth County Schools
|The Downtown School
|B
|82
|79.6
|91.0
|Exceeded
|4.61
|Forsyth County Schools
|Early College of Forsyth Co
|A
|90
|95.0
|70.7
|Met
|-1.86
|Forsyth County Schools
|East Forsyth High
|C
|67
|68.0
|63.2
|Not Met
|-3.35
|Forsyth County Schools
|East Forsyth Middle School
|D
|42
|36.1
|65.6
|Not Met
|-2.88
|Forsyth County Schools
|Easton Elementary School
|F
|36
|26.6
|73.3
|Met
|-1.33
|Forsyth County Schools
|Flat Rock Middle
|D
|52
|43.3
|84.8
|Met
|1.94
|Forsyth County Schools
|Forest Park Elementary
|D
|41
|29.7
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Forsyth County Schools
|Gibson Elementary
|D
|54
|44.8
|89.2
|Exceeded
|3.70
|Forsyth County Schools
|Robert B Glenn High School
|C
|62
|55.3
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.25
|Forsyth County Schools
|Griffith Elementary
|D
|51
|41.7
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.39
|Forsyth County Schools
|Main Street Academy
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Hall-Woodward Elementary
|D
|41
|34.2
|70.6
|Met
|-1.87
|Forsyth County Schools
|Hanes Magnet School
|B
|77
|74.9
|83.9
|Met
|1.58
|Forsyth County Schools
|Homebound/ Hospital Education
|I
|Forsyth County Schools
|Ibraham Elementary
|F
|33
|24.7
|64.8
|Not Met
|-3.03
|Forsyth County Schools
|Jefferson Elementary
|B
|78
|77.6
|81.7
|Met
|0.70
|Forsyth County Schools
|Thomas Jefferson Middle
|B
|75
|73.1
|84.2
|Met
|1.68
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kernersville Elementary
|C
|64
|58.4
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.28
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kernersville Middle
|B
|75
|71.0
|91.0
|Exceeded
|4.63
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kimberley Park Elementary
|F
|32
|20.5
|77.5
|Met
|-0.50
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kimmel Farm Elementary
|C
|67
|60.2
|94.0
|Exceeded
|6.41
|Forsyth County Schools
|Kingswood School
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Konnoak Elementary
|D
|54
|45.9
|87.7
|Exceeded
|3.10
|Forsyth County Schools
|Diggs-Latham Elementary
|D
|43
|36.9
|65.4
|Not Met
|-2.92
|Forsyth County Schools
|Lewisville Elementary
|A
|88
|86.8
|91.7
|Exceeded
|5.07
|Forsyth County Schools
|Lowrance Middle
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Meadowlark Elementary
|A
|90
|88.7
|94.9
|Exceeded
|6.97
|Forsyth County Schools
|Meadowlark Middle
|B
|84
|83.5
|86.0
|Exceeded
|2.40
|Forsyth County Schools
|Middle College of Forsyth Cnty
|A
|97
|97.3
|Forsyth County Schools
|Mineral Springs Elementary
|C
|60
|53.8
|84.9
|Met
|1.97
|Forsyth County Schools
|Mineral Springs Middle
|D
|43
|36.4
|70.3
|Met
|-1.93
|Forsyth County Schools
|Moore Magnet Elementary
|D
|51
|49.9
|57.6
|Not Met
|-5.43
|Forsyth County Schools
|Mount Tabor High School
|B
|70
|67.8
|80.4
|Met
|0.18
|Forsyth County Schools
|Frank Morgan Elementary
|B
|76
|73.3
|87.9
|Exceeded
|3.19
|Forsyth County Schools
|North Forsyth High
|D
|49
|48.3
|54.2
|Not Met
|-7.44
|Forsyth County Schools
|North Hills Elementary
|D
|48
|37.7
|91.2
|Exceeded
|4.73
|Forsyth County Schools
|Northwest Middle
|D
|53
|44.2
|89.6
|Exceeded
|3.85
|Forsyth County Schools
|Old Richmond Elementary
|B
|74
|71.0
|85.1
|Exceeded
|2.05
|Forsyth County Schools
|Old Town Elementary
|F
|39
|34.7
|58.4
|Not Met
|-4.94
|Forsyth County Schools
|Paisley IB Magnet School
|C
|62
|61.9
|63.6
|Not Met
|-3.27
|Forsyth County Schools
|Parkland High
|D
|54
|48.7
|73.4
|Met
|-1.31
|Forsyth County Schools
|J F Kennedy High
|C
|55
|46.1
|90.9
|Exceeded
|4.58
|Forsyth County Schools
|Petree Elementary
|F
|33
|23.3
|73.9
|Met
|-1.21
|Forsyth County Schools
|Philo-Hill Magnet Academy
|F
|25
|17.1
|54.3
|Not Met
|-7.38
|Forsyth County Schools
|Piney Grove Elementary
|B
|76
|74.7
|81.4
|Met
|0.57
|Forsyth County Schools
|Ronald W Reagan High School
|A
|87
|83.6
|100.0
|Exceeded
|13.32
|Forsyth County Schools
|R J Reynolds High
|B
|71
|68.5
|82.3
|Met
|0.93
|Forsyth County Schools
|Rural Hall Elementary
|C
|55
|52.4
|65.0
|Not Met
|-2.99
|Forsyth County Schools
|Sedge Garden Elementary
|C
|69
|63.5
|88.6
|Exceeded
|3.47
|Forsyth County Schools
|Sherwood Forest Elementary
|A
|87
|87.7
|82.3
|Met
|0.93
|Forsyth County Schools
|Smith Farm Elementary
|D
|44
|36.7
|73.9
|Met
|-1.21
|Forsyth County Schools
|Southeast Middle
|C
|60
|54.0
|81.7
|Met
|0.69
|Forsyth County Schools
|South Fork Elementary
|C
|62
|55.8
|87.2
|Exceeded
|2.88
|Forsyth County Schools
|Southwest Elementary
|B
|81
|83.0
|73.6
|Met
|-1.28
|Forsyth County Schools
|Speas Elementary
|D
|53
|47.8
|75.5
|Met
|-0.89
|Forsyth County Schools
|The Special Children's School
|ALT
|Forsyth County Schools
|Union Cross Traditional Acad
|C
|55
|51.2
|71.0
|Met
|-1.80
|Forsyth County Schools
|Vienna Elementary
|B
|84
|82.9
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.94
|Forsyth County Schools
|Walkertown Elementary
|C
|55
|52.2
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Forsyth County Schools
|Walkertown High
|C
|63
|61.4
|68.8
|Not Met
|-2.24
|Forsyth County Schools
|Walkertown Middle
|C
|60
|51.9
|91.1
|Exceeded
|4.70
|Forsyth County Schools
|Ward Elementary
|D
|52
|45.8
|76.9
|Met
|-0.61
|Forsyth County Schools
|West Forsyth High
|B
|80
|79.9
|79.9
|Met
|-0.02
|Forsyth County Schools
|Whitaker Elementary
|A
|85
|88.2
|71.3
|Met
|-1.74
|Forsyth County Schools
|Wiley Magnet Middle
|C
|56
|48.9
|83.1
|Met
|1.26
|Forsyth County Schools
|Winston-Salem Preparatory Acad
|F
|39
|31.8
|69.2
|Not Met
|-2.15
|Franklin County Schools
|Bunn Elementary
|C
|69
|64.1
|86.4
|Exceeded
|2.57
|Franklin County Schools
|Bunn High
|B
|72
|68.2
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.31
|Franklin County Schools
|Bunn Middle
|C
|59
|59.6
|57.4
|Not Met
|-5.53
|Franklin County Schools
|Cedar Creek Middle
|C
|59
|56.8
|69.7
|Not Met
|-2.06
|Franklin County Schools
|Edward Best Elementary
|B
|72
|69.4
|84.1
|Met
|1.64
|Franklin County Schools
|Franklin County Early College
|A
|88
|89.0
|81.5
|Met
|0.63
|Franklin County Schools
|Franklinton Elementary
|C
|55
|48.8
|77.8
|Met
|-0.44
|Franklin County Schools
|Franklinton High
|B
|70
|68.1
|77.6
|Met
|-0.48
|Franklin County Schools
|Franklinton Middle
|C
|57
|50.1
|83.9
|Met
|1.57
|Franklin County Schools
|Laurel Mill Elementary
|C
|63
|59.5
|77.1
|Met
|-0.57
|Franklin County Schools
|Long Mill Elementary
|B
|73
|68.1
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.22
|Franklin County Schools
|Louisburg Elementary
|C
|57
|51.7
|78.0
|Met
|-0.39
|Franklin County Schools
|Louisburg High
|C
|64
|65.7
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.49
|Franklin County Schools
|Terrell Lane Middle
|C
|58
|56.1
|64.2
|Not Met
|-3.16
|Franklin County Schools
|Royal Elementary
|C
|59
|52.8
|81.3
|Met
|0.55
|Franklin County Schools
|Youngsville Elementary
|B
|73
|70.4
|81.9
|Met
|0.79
|Gaston County Schools
|Ashbrook High
|B
|70
|64.3
|90.9
|Exceeded
|4.57
|Gaston County Schools
|Belmont Central Elementary
|B
|81
|78.4
|92.6
|Exceeded
|5.61
|Gaston County Schools
|Belmont Middle
|B
|77
|74.1
|88.4
|Exceeded
|3.36
|Gaston County Schools
|Bessemer City Central Elem
|D
|42
|35.7
|65.5
|Not Met
|-2.90
|Gaston County Schools
|Bessemer City High
|D
|51
|49.6
|54.1
|Not Met
|-7.50
|Gaston County Schools
|Gaston Early College High School
|A
|97
|97.7
|95.7
|Exceeded
|7.47
|Gaston County Schools
|Bessemer City Primary
|D
|42
|Gaston County Schools
|W B Beam Intermediate School
|C
|56
|55.0
|57.9
|Not Met
|-5.26
|Gaston County Schools
|Brookside Elementary
|D
|49
|46.4
|59.8
|Not Met
|-4.09
|Gaston County Schools
|Carr Elementary
|C
|62
|60.3
|69.1
|Not Met
|-2.18
|Gaston County Schools
|Catawba Heights Elementary
|C
|65
|60.6
|80.6
|Met
|0.27
|Gaston County Schools
|Chapel Grove Elementary
|C
|56
|49.0
|81.7
|Met
|0.68
|Gaston County Schools
|Cherryville High
|B
|77
|75.8
|82.3
|Met
|0.95
|Gaston County Schools
|Cherryville Elementary
|B
|79
|78.5
|81.5
|Met
|0.62
|Gaston County Schools
|Warlick Academy
|ALT
|Gaston County Schools
|Costner Elementary
|C
|61
|56.4
|79.7
|Met
|-0.05
|Gaston County Schools
|Stuart W Cramer High
|B
|77
|73.5
|92.4
|Exceeded
|5.48
|Gaston County Schools
|Cramerton Middle
|B
|84
|81.4
|94.3
|Exceeded
|6.59
|Gaston County Schools
|East Gaston High
|B
|77
|73.7
|92.3
|Exceeded
|5.40
|Gaston County Schools
|Edward D Sadler Jr Elementary School
|D
|50
|42.6
|79.4
|Met
|-0.12
|Gaston County Schools
|Webb Street School
|ALT
|Gaston County Schools
|Forestview High
|B
|78
|75.5
|88.6
|Exceeded
|3.44
|Gaston County Schools
|Gardner Park Elementary
|C
|63
|55.6
|91.4
|Exceeded
|4.88
|Gaston County Schools
|W P Grier Middle School
|D
|50
|46.0
|64.8
|Not Met
|-3.03
|Gaston County Schools
|Highland Sch of Technology
|A
|99
|99.5
|99.1
|Exceeded
|9.47
|Gaston County Schools
|Hawks Nest STEAM Academy
|B
|81
|81.0
|79.7
|Met
|-0.06
|Gaston County Schools
|Holbrook Middle
|C
|64
|58.4
|88.3
|Exceeded
|3.34
|Gaston County Schools
|Hunter Huss High
|C
|59
|53.8
|80.4
|Met
|0.19
|Gaston County Schools
|J B Page Primary School
|B
|81
|Gaston County Schools
|John Chavis Middle School
|C
|61
|58.5
|71.5
|Met
|-1.70
|Gaston County Schools
|Kiser Elementary
|C
|57
|54.8
|66.4
|Not Met
|-2.71
|Gaston County Schools
|Bessemer City Middle
|C
|56
|48.2
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.30
|Gaston County Schools
|Lingerfeldt Elementary
|D
|43
|34.9
|76.8
|Met
|-0.63
|Gaston County Schools
|Lowell Elementary
|C
|56
|53.4
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.62
|Gaston County Schools
|McAdenville Elementary
|C
|61
|55.6
|81.0
|Met
|0.41
|Gaston County Schools
|Mount Holly Middle
|C
|68
|64.3
|84.7
|Met
|1.88
|Gaston County Schools
|New Hope Elementary
|B
|76
|73.7
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.17
|Gaston County Schools
|North Belmont Elementary
|C
|59
|52.6
|82.6
|Met
|1.05
|Gaston County Schools
|North Gaston High
|C
|63
|63.6
|58.6
|Not Met
|-4.84
|Gaston County Schools
|Pinewood Elementary
|C
|69
|64.7
|84.1
|Met
|1.67
|Gaston County Schools
|Pleasant Ridge Elementary
|D
|52
|50.8
|56.2
|Not Met
|-6.27
|Gaston County Schools
|Ida Rankin Elementary School
|B
|70
|64.6
|89.5
|Exceeded
|3.81
|Gaston County Schools
|Robinson Elementary
|C
|68
|62.9
|85.9
|Exceeded
|2.38
|Gaston County Schools
|Sherwood Elementary
|D
|52
|45.2
|77.3
|Met
|-0.53
|Gaston County Schools
|H H Beam Elementary
|D
|41
|35.8
|61.3
|Not Met
|-3.73
|Gaston County Schools
|South Point High
|B
|81
|79.1
|90.4
|Exceeded
|4.24
|Gaston County Schools
|Southwest Middle
|C
|62
|52.5
|98.7
|Exceeded
|9.27
|Gaston County Schools
|Springfield Primary
|C
|57
|Gaston County Schools
|Stanley Middle
|B
|72
|65.4
|96.2
|Exceeded
|7.76
|Gaston County Schools
|Tryon Elementary
|C
|58
|52.2
|82.7
|Met
|1.11
|Gaston County Schools
|W A Bess Elementary School
|B
|81
|77.5
|93.3
|Exceeded
|6.02
|Gaston County Schools
|W C Friday Middle School
|C
|66
|60.0
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.56
|Gaston County Schools
|Woodhill Elementary
|D
|46
|37.0
|83.4
|Met
|1.39
|Gaston County Schools
|York Chester Middle
|D
|54
|47.1
|83.3
|Met
|1.33
|Gaston County Schools
|Gaston Virtual Academy
|C
|58
|55.1
|71.4
|Met
|-1.71
|Gates County Schools
|Buckland Elementary
|C
|64
|59.1
|81.7
|Met
|0.71
|Gates County Schools
|Central Middle School
|C
|60
|58.8
|67.1
|Not Met
|-2.57
|Gates County Schools
|Gates County Senior High
|C
|67
|67.8
|62.1
|Not Met
|-3.57
|Gates County Schools
|Gatesville Elementary
|B
|70
|66.5
|82.7
|Met
|1.09
|Gates County Schools
|T S Cooper Elementary
|D
|51
|43.0
|81.5
|Met
|0.60
|Graham County Schools
|Robbinsville Elementary
|C
|62
|57.7
|80.9
|Met
|0.38
|Graham County Schools
|Robbinsville High
|C
|69
|66.0
|80.6
|Met
|0.26
|Graham County Schools
|Robbinsville Middle
|C
|62
|56.3
|82.8
|Met
|1.13
|Granville County Schools
|Butner-Stem Middle
|D
|48
|45.5
|60.3
|Not Met
|-3.94
|Granville County Schools
|Butner-Stem Elementary
|D
|47
|44.3
|58.3
|Not Met
|-5.01
|Granville County Schools
|C. G. Credle Elementary
|D
|52
|47.7
|70.3
|Met
|-1.93
|Granville County Schools
|Phoenix Academy
|ALT
|Granville County Schools
|Creedmoor Elementary
|D
|53
|46.0
|79.0
|Met
|-0.20
|Granville County Schools
|G. C. Hawley Middle
|C
|60
|60.6
|57.1
|Not Met
|-5.72
|Granville County Schools
|Granville Academy
|D
|53
|48.9
|71.8
|Met
|-1.64
|Granville County Schools
|Granville Central High
|C
|66
|59.4
|91.6
|Exceeded
|5.00
|Granville County Schools
|Granville Early College High
|A
|95
|95.9
|92.5
|Exceeded
|5.55
|Granville County Schools
|J. F. Webb High
|C
|55
|50.4
|74.0
|Met
|-1.19
|Granville County Schools
|Mary Potter Middle
|D
|48
|45.7
|57.1
|Not Met
|-5.69
|Granville County Schools
|Mount Energy Elementary
|B
|72
|68.1
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.51
|Granville County Schools
|Northern Granville Middle
|F
|39
|34.2
|56.5
|Not Met
|-6.10
|Granville County Schools
|Joe Toler-Oak Hill Elementary
|C
|63
|62.3
|65.2
|Not Met
|-2.95
|Granville County Schools
|South Granville High
|C
|68
|64.9
|81.3
|Met
|0.52
|Granville County Schools
|Stovall-Shaw Elementary
|D
|54
|50.4
|68.7
|Not Met
|-2.26
|Granville County Schools
|Tar River Elementary
|C
|64
|65.7
|56.0
|Not Met
|-6.40
|Granville County Schools
|West Oxford Elementary
|D
|45
|37.5
|73.4
|Met
|-1.32
|Granville County Schools
|Wilton Elementary
|B
|79
|77.0
|88.4
|Exceeded
|3.36
|Granville County Schools
|JF Webb HS Of Health And Life Sciences
|C
|66
|65.4
|66.1
|Not Met
|-2.77
|Greene County Schools
|Greene Central High
|C
|64
|56.7
|91.0
|Exceeded
|4.64
|Greene County Schools
|Greene County Middle
|D
|44
|40.4
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.31
|Greene County Schools
|Greene Early College High
|A
|90
|89.6
|93.2
|Exceeded
|5.94
|Greene County Schools
|Greene County Intermediate
|C
|57
|50.1
|83.4
|Met
|1.36
|Greene County Schools
|Snow Hill Primary
|D
|46
|Greene County Schools
|West Greene Elementary
|D
|46
|41.1
|65.3
|Not Met
|-2.94
|Guilford County Schools
|Alamance Elementary
|B
|72
|72.9
|70.2
|Met
|-1.95
|Guilford County Schools
|Edwin A Alderman Elementary
|D
|54
|49.9
|69.6
|Not Met
|-2.08
|Guilford County Schools
|Allen Jay Elementary
|D
|51
|44.8
|76.0
|Met
|-0.79
|Guilford County Schools
|Allen Jay Middle - A Preparatory Academy
|C
|67
|63.3
|83.6
|Met
|1.45
|Guilford County Schools
|Southern Guilford Middle
|D
|54
|49.3
|73.1
|Met
|-1.37
|Guilford County Schools
|Allen Middle
|D
|46
|43.0
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.54
|Guilford County Schools
|T Wingate Andrews High
|C
|59
|56.2
|70.7
|Met
|-1.85
|Guilford County Schools
|Archer Elementary
|C
|64
|57.6
|89.1
|Exceeded
|3.65
|Guilford County Schools
|Swann Middle School
|D
|50
|46.4
|62.5
|Not Met
|-3.49
|Guilford County Schools
|Middle College High at Bennett
|A
|88
|88.3
|85.1
|Exceeded
|2.07
|Guilford County Schools
|Bessemer Elementary
|D
|45
|35.7
|80.0
|Met
|0.02
|Guilford County Schools
|Bluford Elementary
|D
|42
|33.4
|74.2
|Met
|-1.16
|Guilford County Schools
|Brightwood Elementary
|D
|52
|44.9
|81.9
|Met
|0.78
|Guilford County Schools
|Brooks Global Elementary
|B
|83
|82.4
|83.2
|Met
|1.31
|Guilford County Schools
|Monticello-Brown Summit Elem
|C
|59
|51.8
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.29
|Guilford County Schools
|Brown Summit Middle
|A
|96
|99.8
|81.3
|Met
|0.53
|Guilford County Schools
|Claxton Elementary
|B
|73
|70.7
|83.0
|Met
|1.20
|Guilford County Schools
|Colfax Elementary
|B
|79
|80.7
|71.5
|Met
|-1.69
|Guilford County Schools
|Ceasar Cone Elementary
|F
|36
|29.1
|62.3
|Not Met
|-3.53
|Guilford County Schools
|James B Dudley High
|C
|60
|53.8
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.01
|Guilford County Schools
|Eastern Guilford High
|C
|63
|60.2
|71.9
|Met
|-1.62
|Guilford County Schools
|Erwin Montessori
|C
|65
|63.0
|73.7
|Met
|-1.25
|Guilford County Schools
|Fairview Elementary
|D
|46
|34.8
|90.5
|Exceeded
|4.30
|Guilford County Schools
|Waldo C Falkener Sr Elementary
|D
|43
|36.9
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.62
|Guilford County Schools
|Ferndale Middle
|D
|40
|35.9
|57.4
|Not Met
|-5.56
|Guilford County Schools
|Florence Elementary
|B
|71
|70.8
|72.2
|Met
|-1.55
|Guilford County Schools
|Julius I Foust Elementary
|D
|48
|40.3
|79.3
|Met
|-0.13
|Guilford County Schools
|Cyrus P Frazier Elementary
|D
|54
|45.9
|84.8
|Met
|1.95
|Guilford County Schools
|Gateway Education Center
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Gibsonville Elementary
|B
|71
|69.8
|76.1
|Met
|-0.78
|Guilford County Schools
|Gillespie Park Elementary
|D
|40
|32.1
|72.4
|Met
|-1.51
|Guilford County Schools
|General Greene Elementary
|B
|72
|72.0
|73.5
|Met
|-1.29
|Guilford County Schools
|GC Middle College High
|A
|89
|85.3
|Guilford County Schools
|Penn-Griffin Schools
|C
|59
|58.6
|62.2
|Not Met
|-3.55
|Guilford County Schools
|Grimsley High
|B
|75
|75.4
|71.7
|Met
|-1.66
|Guilford County Schools
|Early College at Guilford
|A
|94
|100.0
|71.7
|Met
|-1.65
|Guilford County Schools
|Western Guilford Middle
|D
|52
|50.2
|59.7
|Not Met
|-4.17
|Guilford County Schools
|Doris Henderson Newcomers Sch
|F
|0
|0.0
|Guilford County Schools
|Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro
|A
|91
|89.9
|93.1
|Exceeded
|5.91
|Guilford County Schools
|Guilford Elementary
|C
|64
|60.8
|77.1
|Met
|-0.58
|Guilford County Schools
|GTCC Middle College High
|A
|87
|86.9
|85.8
|Exceeded
|2.32
|Guilford County Schools
|Otis L Hairston Sr Middle
|D
|43
|33.0
|83.3
|Met
|1.32
|Guilford County Schools
|Hampton Elem Univ Partnership
|D
|49
|39.4
|88.5
|Exceeded
|3.40
|Guilford County Schools
|High Point Central High
|C
|63
|56.2
|91.3
|Exceeded
|4.82
|Guilford County Schools
|Kearns Academy
|B
|70
|64.0
|94.6
|Exceeded
|6.79
|Guilford County Schools
|Middle College at GTCC-High Point
|B
|79
|78.7
|78.9
|Met
|-0.21
|Guilford County Schools
|Hunter Elementary
|C
|60
|55.7
|77.5
|Met
|-0.49
|Guilford County Schools
|Irving Park Elementary
|C
|56
|49.3
|83.7
|Met
|1.50
|Guilford County Schools
|Jackson Middle
|D
|47
|39.9
|77.0
|Met
|-0.60
|Guilford County Schools
|Jamestown Elementary
|B
|70
|64.6
|91.8
|Exceeded
|5.13
|Guilford County Schools
|Jamestown Middle
|C
|57
|56.6
|59.3
|Not Met
|-4.37
|Guilford County Schools
|Jefferson Elementary
|C
|66
|61.6
|84.7
|Met
|1.90
|Guilford County Schools
|Jesse Wharton Elem
|B
|70
|71.5
|62.4
|Not Met
|-3.51
|Guilford County Schools
|Johnson Street Global Studies
|C
|55
|47.8
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.17
|Guilford County Schools
|David D Jones Elementary
|B
|72
|68.4
|86.9
|Exceeded
|2.78
|Guilford County Schools
|James Y Joyner Elementary
|C
|64
|56.7
|91.2
|Exceeded
|4.72
|Guilford County Schools
|Kernodle Middle
|B
|83
|80.3
|92.4
|Exceeded
|5.46
|Guilford County Schools
|Kirkman Park Elementary
|D
|41
|32.2
|76.0
|Met
|-0.79
|Guilford County Schools
|Kiser Middle
|C
|68
|63.9
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.54
|Guilford County Schools
|Lincoln Academy
|C
|68
|67.5
|71.2
|Met
|-1.75
|Guilford County Schools
|John Van Lindley Elementary
|B
|70
|67.0
|82.1
|Met
|0.86
|Guilford County Schools
|Madison Elementary
|C
|64
|60.0
|78.2
|Met
|-0.36
|Guilford County Schools
|Herbin Metz Education Center
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|C Joyner Greene Education Center
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Eastern Guilford Middle
|D
|47
|45.7
|50.1
|Not Met
|-9.94
|Guilford County Schools
|McLeansville Elementary
|C
|57
|51.1
|80.1
|Met
|0.06
|Guilford County Schools
|Ronald E. McNair Elementary
|D
|49
|45.4
|63.6
|Not Met
|-3.28
|Guilford County Schools
|Mendenhall Middle
|C
|62
|56.7
|81.0
|Met
|0.42
|Guilford County Schools
|Haynes Inman Education Center
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Millis Road Elementary
|B
|78
|74.7
|90.3
|Exceeded
|4.22
|Guilford County Schools
|Montlieu Academy of Technology
|F
|39
|35.2
|55.6
|Not Met
|-6.62
|Guilford County Schools
|Morehead Elementary
|B
|74
|72.3
|80.8
|Met
|0.35
|Guilford County Schools
|Murphey Traditional Academy
|D
|46
|40.3
|70.7
|Met
|-1.85
|Guilford County Schools
|Nathanael Greene Elementary
|C
|56
|55.7
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.36
|Guilford County Schools
|Middle College at NC A&T
|C
|68
|64.0
|84.6
|Met
|1.86
|Guilford County Schools
|Northeast Guilford High
|C
|65
|58.7
|90.8
|Exceeded
|4.53
|Guilford County Schools
|Northern Guilford Elementary
|B
|81
|85.2
|64.3
|Not Met
|-3.14
|Guilford County Schools
|Northeast Guilford Middle
|D
|54
|45.5
|87.7
|Exceeded
|3.11
|Guilford County Schools
|Northern Guilford Middle
|B
|80
|78.1
|87.6
|Exceeded
|3.04
|Guilford County Schools
|Northern Guilford High
|B
|78
|80.4
|68.9
|Not Met
|-2.22
|Guilford County Schools
|Northwest Guilford High
|A
|87
|85.8
|91.2
|Exceeded
|4.76
|Guilford County Schools
|EP Pearce Elementary
|B
|81
|82.6
|76.7
|Met
|-0.66
|Guilford County Schools
|Northwest Guilford Middle
|B
|80
|82.6
|69.5
|Not Met
|-2.10
|Guilford County Schools
|Northwood Elementary
|D
|49
|42.8
|73.7
|Met
|-1.26
|Guilford County Schools
|Oak Hill Elementary
|C
|55
|50.0
|72.7
|Met
|-1.45
|Guilford County Schools
|Oak Ridge Elementary
|A
|87
|88.4
|81.6
|Met
|0.64
|Guilford County Schools
|Oak View Elementary
|D
|44
|40.3
|59.4
|Not Met
|-4.36
|Guilford County Schools
|Page High
|C
|66
|66.1
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.61
|Guilford County Schools
|Parkview Village Elementary
|D
|45
|34.8
|84.1
|Met
|1.65
|Guilford County Schools
|Clara J Peck Elementary
|D
|48
|39.6
|82.9
|Met
|1.17
|Guilford County Schools
|Peeler Open Elementary
|D
|49
|41.0
|81.6
|Met
|0.65
|Guilford County Schools
|Pilot Elementary
|C
|59
|54.3
|75.5
|Met
|-0.89
|Guilford County Schools
|Pleasant Garden Elementary
|C
|69
|64.6
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.93
|Guilford County Schools
|Lucy Ragsdale High
|B
|70
|68.0
|80.3
|Met
|0.13
|Guilford County Schools
|Reedy Fork Elementary
|D
|52
|48.4
|67.8
|Not Met
|-2.44
|Guilford County Schools
|Rankin Elementary
|D
|48
|39.0
|81.6
|Met
|0.66
|Guilford County Schools
|SCALE School
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Pruette SCALE Academy
|ALT
|Guilford County Schools
|Sedalia Elementary
|C
|61
|57.8
|74.1
|Met
|-1.17
|Guilford County Schools
|Sedgefield Elementary
|D
|43
|37.7
|64.2
|Not Met
|-3.16
|Guilford County Schools
|Shadybrook Elementary
|C
|62
|60.4
|70.6
|Met
|-1.88
|Guilford County Schools
|George C Simkins Jr Elementary
|D
|49
|46.9
|57.9
|Not Met
|-5.25
|Guilford County Schools
|Ben L. Smith High School
|D
|53
|46.9
|75.3
|Met
|-0.93
|Guilford County Schools
|Academy at Smith
|B
|75
|74.2
|78.3
|Met
|-0.34
|Guilford County Schools
|Southeast Guilford High
|B
|75
|72.7
|82.2
|Met
|0.90
|Guilford County Schools
|Southeast Guilford Middle
|C
|61
|62.2
|58.0
|Not Met
|-5.18
|Guilford County Schools
|Southern Elementary
|C
|68
|66.6
|75.7
|Met
|-0.86
|Guilford County Schools
|Southern Guilford High
|C
|58
|55.7
|67.0
|Not Met
|-2.59
|Guilford County Schools
|Southwest Elementary
|A
|87
|83.8
|100.0
|Exceeded
|11.16
|Guilford County Schools
|Southwest Guilford High
|B
|71
|70.5
|72.3
|Met
|-1.53
|Guilford County Schools
|Southwest Guilford Middle
|C
|59
|61.3
|52.2
|Not Met
|-8.66
|Guilford County Schools
|Sternberger Elementary
|B
|76
|77.0
|72.9
|Met
|-1.41
|Guilford County Schools
|STEM Early College @ NC A&T SU
|A
|92
|97.8
|67.4
|Not Met
|-2.52
|Guilford County Schools
|Stokesdale Elementary
|B
|72
|76.2
|55.8
|Not Met
|-6.51
|Guilford County Schools
|Summerfield Elementary
|B
|84
|84.1
|85.7
|Exceeded
|2.29
|Guilford County Schools
|Sumner Elementary
|D
|53
|48.9
|69.6
|Not Met
|-2.08
|Guilford County Schools
|Triangle Lake Montessori Elem
|C
|66
|61.0
|86.3
|Exceeded
|2.53
|Guilford County Schools
|UNCG Early/Middle College
|A
|86
|87.5
|82.2
|Met
|0.89
|Guilford County Schools
|Union Hill Elementary
|C
|58
|52.3
|82.8
|Met
|1.12
|Guilford County Schools
|Vandalia Elementary
|D
|40
|31.7
|72.9
|Met
|-1.41
|Guilford County Schools
|Washington Elementary
|D
|44
|32.7
|88.3
|Exceeded
|3.35
|Guilford County Schools
|Philip J Weaver Ed Center
|A
|85
|91.2
|58.1
|Not Met
|-5.14
|Guilford County Schools
|Welborn Middle
|F
|39
|34.3
|56.8
|Not Met
|-5.89
|Guilford County Schools
|Western Guilford High
|C
|68
|67.7
|70.9
|Met
|-1.81
|Guilford County Schools
|Wiley Accel/Enrichment
|F
|33
|25.6
|60.1
|Not Met
|-3.98
|Halifax County Schools
|Aurelian Springs Institute of Global Lea
|C
|57
|51.7
|80.4
|Met
|0.18
|Halifax County Schools
|Scotland Neck Elementary Leadership Acad
|F
|39
|31.6
|69.2
|Not Met
|-2.15
|Halifax County Schools
|Enfield Middle S.T.E.A.M. Academy
|D
|46
|37.8
|80.4
|Met
|0.16
|Halifax County Schools
|Everetts Elementary S.T.E.M. Academy
|F
|39
|29.4
|75.6
|Met
|-0.88
|Halifax County Schools
|Hollister Elementary Leadership Academy
|C
|66
|60.3
|87.3
|Exceeded
|2.93
|Halifax County Schools
|Inborden Elementary S.T.E.A.M. Academy
|C
|57
|47.6
|95.0
|Exceeded
|7.05
|Halifax County Schools
|Northwest Halifax Collegiate and Technic
|C
|56
|49.5
|83.1
|Met
|1.26
|Halifax County Schools
|Pittman Elementary Leadership Academy
|C
|59
|53.0
|81.1
|Met
|0.46
|Halifax County Schools
|Southeast Halifax Collegiate Prep Academ
|D
|50
|43.3
|75.1
|Met
|-0.97
|Halifax County Schools
|William R Davie Middle S.T.E.M. Academy
|D
|50
|42.4
|80.1
|Met
|0.05
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Belmont Elementary School
|C
|55
|47.7
|84.3
|Met
|1.72
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Chaloner Middle School
|C
|61
|59.0
|67.6
|Not Met
|-2.48
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Roanoke Rapids High School
|C
|64
|65.6
|56.3
|Not Met
|-6.21
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Manning Elementary School
|C
|69
|63.5
|90.0
|Exceeded
|4.05
|Roanoke Rapids City Schools
|Roanoke Rapids Early College High
|C
|61
|56.1
|81.8
|Met
|0.72
|Weldon City Schools
|Roanoke Valley Early College
|B
|81
|82.0
|78.2
|Met
|-0.35
|Weldon City Schools
|Weldon Elementary Global Academy
|F
|33
|25.2
|63.0
|Not Met
|-3.40
|Weldon City Schools
|Weldon STEM High School Career Academies
|D
|43
|38.3
|59.6
|Not Met
|-4.19
|Weldon City Schools
|Weldon Middle
|D
|46
|40.9
|66.9
|Not Met
|-2.62
|Harnett County Schools
|Anderson Creek Primary
|D
|53
|Harnett County Schools
|Angier Elementary
|D
|52
|42.5
|88.2
|Exceeded
|3.29
|Harnett County Schools
|Benhaven Elementary
|B
|73
|69.0
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.48
|Harnett County Schools
|Boone Trail Elementary
|D
|50
|48.3
|55.5
|Not Met
|-6.69
|Harnett County Schools
|Buies Creek Elementary
|C
|63
|60.1
|72.7
|Met
|-1.45
|Harnett County Schools
|Coats Elementary
|C
|57
|52.3
|73.6
|Met
|-1.27
|Harnett County Schools
|Coats-Erwin Middle
|C
|64
|59.7
|81.5
|Met
|0.61
|Harnett County Schools
|Dunn Middle
|D
|51
|45.4
|75.3
|Met
|-0.94
|Harnett County Schools
|Erwin Elementary
|D
|54
|48.7
|75.0
|Met
|-0.99
|Harnett County Schools
|Gentry Primary
|D
|54
|Harnett County Schools
|Harnett Early College (HCEC)
|B
|83
|82.6
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.00
|Harnett County Schools
|Harnett Primary
|C
|55
|52.0
|65.6
|Not Met
|-2.88
|Harnett County Schools
|STAR Academy
|ALT
|Harnett County Schools
|Harnett Central High
|C
|64
|64.5
|59.9
|Not Met
|-4.03
|Harnett County Schools
|Harnett Central Middle
|D
|51
|50.1
|56.1
|Not Met
|-6.33
|Harnett County Schools
|Johnsonville Elementary
|C
|61
|54.1
|90.5
|Exceeded
|4.35
|Harnett County Schools
|Highland Elementary
|C
|67
|62.8
|84.4
|Met
|1.78
|Harnett County Schools
|Highland Middle
|C
|55
|53.5
|59.0
|Not Met
|-4.59
|Harnett County Schools
|LaFayette Elementary
|B
|77
|74.8
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.16
|Harnett County Schools
|Lillington-Shawtown Elementary
|C
|62
|54.5
|91.6
|Exceeded
|5.00
|Harnett County Schools
|North Harnett Primary
|D
|52
|Harnett County Schools
|Overhills Elementary
|C
|63
|58.2
|81.6
|Met
|0.65
|Harnett County Schools
|Overhills Middle
|C
|64
|56.5
|95.9
|Exceeded
|7.54
|Harnett County Schools
|Overhills High
|B
|73
|68.8
|92.0
|Exceeded
|5.22
|Harnett County Schools
|South Harnett Elementary
|D
|53
|47.9
|74.9
|Met
|-1.01
|Harnett County Schools
|Triton High
|C
|65
|62.4
|73.0
|Met
|-1.39
|Harnett County Schools
|Wayne Avenue Elem
|F
|35
|31.6
|50.0
|Not Met
|-10.44
|Harnett County Schools
|Western Harnett High
|B
|71
|68.6
|81.4
|Met
|0.57
|Harnett County Schools
|Western Harnett Middle
|C
|64
|57.1
|91.4
|Exceeded
|4.86
|Haywood County Schools
|Bethel Elementary
|B
|73
|73.8
|69.0
|Not Met
|-2.19
|Haywood County Schools
|Bethel Middle
|B
|72
|72.0
|71.0
|Met
|-1.80
|Haywood County Schools
|Canton Middle
|C
|59
|59.9
|56.6
|Not Met
|-6.02
|Haywood County Schools
|Central Haywood High
|ALT
|Haywood County Schools
|Clyde Elementary
|B
|71
|68.4
|80.8
|Met
|0.34
|Haywood County Schools
|Riverbend Elementary
|A
|88
|89.7
|83.1
|Met
|1.27
|Haywood County Schools
|Haywood Early College
|A
|95
|97.1
|86.5
|Exceeded
|2.61
|Haywood County Schools
|Hazelwood Elementary
|C
|59
|57.8
|61.3
|Not Met
|-3.74
|Haywood County Schools
|Jonathan Valley Elementary
|B
|73
|67.6
|92.1
|Exceeded
|5.28
|Haywood County Schools
|Junaluska Elementary
|B
|71
|71.3
|71.5
|Met
|-1.69
|Haywood County Schools
|Meadowbrook Elementary
|C
|64
|62.1
|70.0
|Met
|-2.00
|Haywood County Schools
|North Canton Elementary
|C
|67
|67.5
|63.2
|Not Met
|-3.35
|Haywood County Schools
|Pisgah High
|B
|78
|77.9
|77.2
|Met
|-0.56
|Haywood County Schools
|Tuscola High
|C
|68
|72.1
|53.7
|Not Met
|-7.76
|Haywood County Schools
|Waynesville Middle
|C
|67
|66.6
|69.5
|Not Met
|-2.10
|Henderson County Schools
|Apple Valley Middle
|C
|55
|55.5
|55.1
|Not Met
|-6.91
|Henderson County Schools
|Atkinson Elementary
|B
|83
|82.4
|83.0
|Met
|1.22
|Henderson County Schools
|Bruce Drysdale Elementary
|C
|57
|52.1
|76.8
|Met
|-0.63
|Henderson County Schools
|Clear Creek Elementary
|B
|75
|73.8
|79.9
|Met
|-0.01
|Henderson County Schools
|Dana Elementary
|C
|61
|57.8
|74.0
|Met
|-1.19
|Henderson County Schools
|East Henderson High
|B
|75
|72.4
|84.2
|Met
|1.68
|Henderson County Schools
|Edneyville Elementary
|C
|68
|64.2
|85.1
|Exceeded
|2.06
|Henderson County Schools
|Etowah Elementary
|B
|80
|78.8
|83.3
|Met
|1.34
|Henderson County Schools
|Flat Rock Middle
|C
|69
|64.8
|87.6
|Exceeded
|3.04
|Henderson County Schools
|Fletcher Elementary
|B
|76
|75.6
|78.4
|Met
|-0.31
|Henderson County Schools
|Hendersonville Elementary
|A
|87
|85.5
|91.9
|Exceeded
|5.14
|Henderson County Schools
|Hendersonville High
|B
|81
|80.3
|81.9
|Met
|0.77
|Henderson County Schools
|Hendersonville Middle
|B
|73
|72.9
|71.8
|Met
|-1.64
|Henderson County Schools
|Hillandale Elementary
|C
|64
|57.5
|90.7
|Exceeded
|4.44
|Henderson County Schools
|Glenn C Marlow Elementary
|A
|85
|84.6
|84.4
|Met
|1.79
|Henderson County Schools
|Mills River Elementary
|B
|81
|79.2
|86.2
|Exceeded
|2.49
|Henderson County Schools
|North Henderson High
|B
|83
|78.6
|100.0
|Exceeded
|13.30
|Henderson County Schools
|Rugby Middle
|B
|79
|77.9
|81.8
|Met
|0.72
|Henderson County Schools
|Henderson County Career Academy
|ALT
|Henderson County Schools
|Sugarloaf Elementary
|C
|56
|55.2
|58.5
|Not Met
|-4.89
|Henderson County Schools
|Upward Elementary
|C
|59
|53.1
|81.0
|Met
|0.41
|Henderson County Schools
|West Henderson High
|B
|77
|79.6
|68.4
|Not Met
|-2.32
|Henderson County Schools
|Henderson County Early College
|A
|97
|98.8
|91.6
|Exceeded
|4.99
|Hertford County Schools
|Ahoskie Elementary
|F
|39
|36.4
|50.0
|Not Met
|-11.93
|Hertford County Schools
|Bearfield Primary
|C
|68
|65.5
|79.9
|Met
|-0.01
|Hertford County Schools
|Hertford County Middle
|D
|45
|34.1
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.48
|Hertford County Schools
|Hertford County High
|D
|52
|51.4
|55.1
|Not Met
|-6.93
|Hertford County Schools
|Hertford Co Early College
|B
|84
|82.8
|89.7
|Exceeded
|3.90
|Hertford County Schools
|Riverview Elementary
|D
|51
|49.2
|59.9
|Not Met
|-4.03
|Hertford County Schools
|CS Brown High
|A
|85
|85.9
|82.1
|Met
|0.87
|Hoke County Schools
|Don D Steed Elementary
|B
|77
|75.0
|85.5
|Exceeded
|2.22
|Hoke County Schools
|Hoke County High
|C
|67
|61.4
|91.2
|Exceeded
|4.73
|Hoke County Schools
|J W McLauchlin Elementary
|C
|60
|53.1
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.09
|Hoke County Schools
|West Hoke Middle
|C
|59
|54.0
|77.9
|Met
|-0.42
|Hoke County Schools
|Scurlock Elementary
|C
|57
|49.9
|84.5
|Met
|1.82
|Hoke County Schools
|Hawk Eye Elementary
|C
|56
|49.6
|81.9
|Met
|0.77
|Hoke County Schools
|East Hoke Middle
|D
|51
|50.8
|52.7
|Not Met
|-8.33
|Hoke County Schools
|West Hoke Elementary
|C
|69
|63.8
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.56
|Hoke County Schools
|Rockfish Hoke Elementary
|C
|69
|69.4
|67.6
|Not Met
|-2.47
|Hoke County Schools
|J W Turlington School
|ALT
|Hoke County Schools
|Upchurch Elementary
|C
|65
|59.1
|86.8
|Exceeded
|2.72
|Hoke County Schools
|Sandy Grove Elementary
|C
|58
|53.2
|79.1
|Met
|-0.17
|Hoke County Schools
|Sandy Grove Middle
|C
|60
|58.5
|65.1
|Not Met
|-2.98
|Hoke County Schools
|SandHoke Early College High
|A
|90
|89.6
|89.6
|Exceeded
|3.87
|Hyde County Schools
|Mattamuskeet Elementary
|D
|50
|43.8
|75.2
|Met
|-0.95
|Hyde County Schools
|Ocracoke School
|B
|79
|77.4
|86.0
|Exceeded
|2.40
|Hyde County Schools
|Mattamuskeet Early College High
|C
|61
|55.1
|86.8
|Exceeded
|2.72
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Agriculture and Science Early College
|A
|88
|87.2
|89.4
|Exceeded
|3.76
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Brawley Middle
|B
|71
|73.5
|61.4
|Not Met
|-3.71
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Career Academy and Technical School
|C
|58
|57.9
|59.7
|Not Met
|-4.16
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Celeste Henkel Elementary
|C
|67
|63.2
|83.0
|Met
|1.22
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Central Elementary
|A
|86
|85.3
|88.2
|Exceeded
|3.30
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Coddle Creek Elementary
|B
|73
|70.6
|84.8
|Met
|1.94
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Cloverleaf Elementary
|D
|47
|40.1
|75.8
|Met
|-0.83
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Collaborative College for Technology
|A
|96
|98.6
|85.2
|Exceeded
|2.10
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Cool Spring Elementary
|B
|79
|77.3
|84.8
|Met
|1.93
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|East Iredell Elementary
|C
|61
|55.2
|85.4
|Exceeded
|2.18
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|East Iredell Middle
|D
|51
|41.7
|87.6
|Exceeded
|3.07
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Harmony Elementary
|B
|71
|66.5
|87.1
|Exceeded
|2.84
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Lake Norman High
|B
|83
|81.6
|88.1
|Exceeded
|3.24
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Lake Norman Elementary
|B
|82
|80.5
|88.0
|Exceeded
|3.22
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Lakeshore Elementary
|B
|73
|70.0
|85.0
|Exceeded
|2.00
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Lakeshore Middle
|C
|66
|67.1
|63.4
|Not Met
|-3.32
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Mount Mourne School
|A
|95
|96.6
|88.9
|Exceeded
|3.57
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|N B Mills Elementary
|F
|37
|30.5
|61.0
|Not Met
|-3.79
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|North Iredell High
|C
|58
|59.5
|50.0
|Not Met
|-12.76
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Northview School
|A
|92
|94.6
|83.9
|Met
|1.57
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Scotts Elementary
|B
|72
|67.4
|88.7
|Exceeded
|3.51
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|North Iredell Middle
|C
|67
|62.7
|84.9
|Met
|1.97
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Pressly School
|ALT
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Statesville Middle
|F
|35
|26.1
|72.7
|Met
|-1.46
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Statesville High
|D
|50
|47.1
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.52
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Crossroads Arts Sciences Early College
|A
|91
|93.8
|80.4
|Met
|0.19
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Sharon Elementary
|B
|77
|75.0
|84.7
|Met
|1.89
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Shepherd Elementary
|C
|69
|66.1
|78.7
|Met
|-0.25
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|South Iredell High
|B
|73
|76.1
|59.3
|Not Met
|-4.39
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Third Creek Elementary
|C
|61
|53.5
|90.1
|Exceeded
|4.06
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Troutman Elementary
|C
|66
|61.8
|82.8
|Met
|1.12
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Troutman Middle
|D
|54
|52.9
|56.1
|Not Met
|-6.30
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Union Grove Elementary
|C
|56
|49.8
|80.0
|Met
|0.02
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|West Iredell High
|C
|60
|60.8
|59.1
|Not Met
|-4.52
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|West Iredell Middle
|C
|58
|52.2
|80.0
|Met
|0.00
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|Woodland Heights Elementary
|B
|75
|77.2
|65.6
|Not Met
|-2.88
|Mooresville City Schools
|East Mooresville Intermediate
|B
|74
|70.8
|85.1
|Exceeded
|2.07
|Mooresville City Schools
|NF Woods Campus
|I
|Mooresville City Schools
|Mooresville Intermediate
|B
|72
|69.9
|78.6
|Met
|-0.28
|Mooresville City Schools
|Mooresville Middle
|C
|69
|70.4
|62.2
|Not Met
|-3.55
|Mooresville City Schools
|Mooresville High School
|B
|80
|76.9
|91.3
|Exceeded
|4.83
|Mooresville City Schools
|Park View Elementary
|B
|72
|68.7
|83.7
|Met
|1.48
|Mooresville City Schools
|Rocky River Elementary
|A
|86
|87.5
|78.4
|Met
|-0.32
|Mooresville City Schools
|South Elementary
|B
|73
|72.2
|75.6
|Met
|-0.88
|Jackson County Schools
|Blue Ridge Early College
|D
|53
|48.9
|69.3
|Not Met
|-2.13
|Jackson County Schools
|Cullowhee Valley School
|C
|65
|59.8
|84.9
|Met
|1.96
|Jackson County Schools
|Fairview Elementary
|C
|68
|63.4
|85.3
|Exceeded
|2.15
|Jackson County Schools
|Blue Ridge School
|D
|52
|49.0
|64.9
|Not Met
|-3.02
|Jackson County Schools
|Jackson Co Early College
|A
|91
|93.9
|80.1
|Met
|0.04
|Jackson County Schools
|Jackson Co Sch of Alternatives
|ALT
|Jackson County Schools
|Scotts Creek Elementary
|C
|57
|53.3
|72.9
|Met
|-1.42
|Jackson County Schools
|Smokey Mountain Elementary
|D
|46
|42.9
|60.2
|Not Met
|-3.96
|Jackson County Schools
|Smoky Mountain High School
|B
|80
|75.9
|98.6
|Exceeded
|9.16
|Johnston County Schools
|Benson Elementary
|D
|44
|37.2
|69.9
|Not Met
|-2.02
|Johnston County Schools
|Benson Middle
|D
|51
|43.3
|82.2
|Met
|0.88
|Johnston County Schools
|Clayton High
|C
|65
|68.3
|50.0
|Not Met
|-10.34
|Johnston County Schools
|Johnston County Schools Career Technical
|A
|86
|86.1
|86.0
|Exceeded
|2.41
|Johnston County Schools
|West Clayton Elementary
|D
|52
|50.2
|59.9
|Not Met
|-4.01
|Johnston County Schools
|Cleveland High
|B