Guilford County Schools sees uptick in percent of students passing state tests

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools saw an uptick in the percent of students passing state tests for the 2018-19 school year. 

According to information released Wednesday by the state, a little more than half of test takers, or 55.1%, scored at or above grade level. That's based on a composite of results in reading, math and other required tests. 

It is a slight improvement from the 54.2% who passed in 2017-18, but slightly below the 55.6% who passed the year before that. 

Guilford’s results have hovered between 53 and 56% of students passing for the last few years. 

Test scores remained flat overall at the state level with 58.8% passing in 2018-19, the same as the year before. 

For more detailed information, check back later. 

2018-19 test scores for schools in North Carolina

District Name School Name School Performance Grade School Performance Score School Achievement Score School Growth Score School Growth Status School Growth Index
Alamance-Burlington Schools ABSS Early College at ACC A 88 90.4 80.3 Met 0.15
Alamance-Burlington Schools Alexander Wilson Elementary C 63 59.7 76.6 Met -0.68
Alamance-Burlington Schools Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary C 67 62.5 84.0 Met 1.62
Alamance-Burlington Schools Broadview Middle F 34 28.9 55.7 Not Met -6.53
Alamance-Burlington Schools Career and Technical Education Center I
Alamance-Burlington Schools Highland Elementary B 70 69.3 73.1 Met -1.37
Alamance-Burlington Schools E M Yoder Elementary B 70 68.2 75.6 Met -0.87
Alamance-Burlington Schools Eastern Alamance High C 67 68.1 64.5 Not Met -3.09
Alamance-Burlington Schools Eastlawn Elementary D 44 37.7 70.6 Met -1.88
Alamance-Burlington Schools Edwin M Holt Elementary B 72 68.1 87.8 Exceeded 3.15
Alamance-Burlington Schools Elon Elementary C 65 59.4 88.7 Exceeded 3.51
Alamance-Burlington Schools B. Everett Jordan Elementary D 50 45.6 67.5 Not Met -2.49
Alamance-Burlington Schools Audrey W. Garrett Elementary C 60 56.7 72.8 Met -1.44
Alamance-Burlington Schools Graham High C 56 51.3 75.3 Met -0.93
Alamance-Burlington Schools Graham Middle F 37 33.7 52.3 Not Met -8.59
Alamance-Burlington Schools Grove Park Elementary D 48 39.5 84.0 Met 1.62
Alamance-Burlington Schools Hawfields Middle B 76 69.9 100.0 Exceeded 13.43
Alamance-Burlington Schools Harvey R Newlin Elementary D 43 34.5 78.7 Met -0.25
Alamance-Burlington Schools Haw River Elementary D 46 39.8 71.5 Met -1.70
Alamance-Burlington Schools Hillcrest Elementary D 42 34.9 72.3 Met -1.53
Alamance-Burlington Schools Hugh M Cummings High C 59 53.8 81.7 Met 0.70
Alamance-Burlington Schools Marvin B Smith Elementary C 66 68.5 56.6 Not Met -6.03
Alamance-Burlington Schools North Graham Elementary D 52 45.3 80.2 Met 0.10
Alamance-Burlington Schools Pleasant Grove Elementary D 54 50.2 67.4 Not Met -2.52
Alamance-Burlington Schools R Homer Andrews Elementary C 55 50.0 76.0 Met -0.79
Alamance-Burlington Schools Ray Street Academy ALT
Alamance-Burlington Schools South Graham Elementary D 51 46.4 71.3 Met -1.74
Alamance-Burlington Schools South Mebane Elementary B 75 71.2 90.3 Exceeded 4.19
Alamance-Burlington Schools Southern Alamance High C 69 67.7 72.8 Met -1.43
Alamance-Burlington Schools Southern Alamance Middle C 69 63.4 89.2 Exceeded 3.69
Alamance-Burlington Schools Sylvan Elementary D 53 45.5 83.6 Met 1.47
Alamance-Burlington Schools Turrentine Middle D 46 43.7 56.8 Not Met -5.92
Alamance-Burlington Schools Walter M Williams High B 75 69.7 96.2 Exceeded 7.77
Alamance-Burlington Schools Western Alamance High C 69 69.8 65.9 Not Met -2.82
Alamance-Burlington Schools Western Alamance Middle C 67 64.3 77.7 Met -0.45
Alamance-Burlington Schools Woodlawn Middle C 68 66.5 75.1 Met -0.97
Alexander County Schools Alexander Central High B 70 69.3 72.4 Met -1.51
Alexander County Schools Alexander Early College A 87 87.2 84.5 Met 1.82
Alexander County Schools Bethlehem Elementary B 70 66.6 83.2 Met 1.28
Alexander County Schools East Alexander Middle C 63 60.7 71.8 Met -1.64
Alexander County Schools Ellendale Elementary B 71 69.0 77.2 Met -0.56
Alexander County Schools Hiddenite Elementary C 62 56.0 84.7 Met 1.90
Alexander County Schools Stony Point Elementary C 67 63.5 81.1 Met 0.46
Alexander County Schools Sugar Loaf Elementary B 71 72.5 66.4 Not Met -2.71
Alexander County Schools Taylorsville Elementary B 77 75.6 83.2 Met 1.28
Alexander County Schools West Alexander Middle B 74 70.3 88.9 Exceeded 3.59
Alexander County Schools Wittenburg Elementary B 72 71.2 73.6 Met -1.28
Alleghany County Schools Alleghany High B 71 71.6 70.2 Met -1.96
Alleghany County Schools Glade Creek Elementary B 71 66.8 89.1 Exceeded 3.66
Alleghany County Schools Piney Creek Elementary B 81 79.0 86.9 Exceeded 2.77
Alleghany County Schools Sparta Elementary C 58 54.9 72.8 Met -1.43
Anson County Schools Anson Co. Early College High B 73 70.8 81.3 Met 0.55
Anson County Schools Anson Academy ALT
Anson County Schools Anson High School D 51 49.2 57.9 Not Met -5.26
Anson County Schools Ansonville Elementary B 71 67.5 83.3 Met 1.34
Anson County Schools Anson Middle D 42 39.6 52.4 Not Met -8.53
Anson County Schools Wadesboro Primary F 37 24.4 87.2 Exceeded 2.88
Anson County Schools Lilesville Elementary C 65 58.4 90.4 Exceeded 4.25
Anson County Schools Morven Elementary D 47 38.3 81.5 Met 0.63
Anson County Schools Peachland-Polkton Elem B 79 78.2 84.3 Met 1.75
Anson County Schools Wadesboro Elementary F 37 29.1 69.7 Not Met -2.06
Ashe County Schools Ashe County High C 64 66.8 51.5 Not Met -9.07
Ashe County Schools Ashe County Early College High A 88 95.0 61.7 Not Met -3.65
Ashe County Schools Ashe County Middle B 77 75.9 81.9 Met 0.77
Ashe County Schools Blue Ridge Elementary B 77 73.9 88.3 Exceeded 3.32
Ashe County Schools Mountain View Elementary B 76 71.8 92.0 Exceeded 5.21
Ashe County Schools Westwood Elementary B 74 70.3 89.7 Exceeded 3.88
Avery County Schools Avery County High B 70 70.3 66.4 Not Met -2.71
Avery County Schools Banner Elk Elementary B 72 68.4 85.4 Exceeded 2.19
Avery County Schools Cranberry Middle B 80 79.1 84.9 Met 1.98
Avery County Schools Crossnore Elementary C 63 58.9 81.1 Met 0.44
Avery County Schools Avery Middle B 77 72.8 95.1 Exceeded 7.06
Avery County Schools Freedom Trail Elementary B 70 64.6 92.0 Exceeded 5.22
Avery County Schools Newland Elementary C 67 60.2 91.9 Exceeded 5.16
Avery County Schools Riverside Elementary C 60 52.6 88.4 Exceeded 3.37
Avery County Schools Blue Ridge Academy ALT
Avery County Schools Avery High STEM Academy A 97 97.0
Avery County Schools Avery High Viking Academy F 23 10.5 71.5 Met -1.70
Beaufort County Schools Eastern Elementary C 59
Beaufort County Schools Bath Elementary C 67 69.2 58.8 Not Met -4.71
Beaufort County Schools B C Ed Tech Center ALT
Beaufort County Schools Beaufort Co Early College High A 96 97.5 91.1 Exceeded 4.67
Beaufort County Schools Chocowinity Middle C 57 57.3 56.9 Not Met -5.82
Beaufort County Schools Chocowinity Primary B 70 69.8 69.4 Not Met -2.12
Beaufort County Schools John C Tayloe Elementary C 59 51.2 90.0 Exceeded 4.01
Beaufort County Schools John Small Elementary C 56 55.0 58.1 Not Met -5.14
Beaufort County Schools Northeast Elementary C 57 50.8 80.0 Met 0.03
Beaufort County Schools Northside High C 63 61.1 71.6 Met -1.68
Beaufort County Schools P S Jones Middle C 55 52.2 67.1 Not Met -2.58
Beaufort County Schools Southside High C 67 65.3 74.6 Met -1.08
Beaufort County Schools S W Snowden Elementary C 57 49.4 84.9 Met 1.99
Beaufort County Schools Washington High C 59 57.7 64.7 Not Met -3.05
Bertie County Schools Bertie Early College High A 88 87.5 88.7 Exceeded 3.48
Bertie County Schools Bertie High D 50 47.5 59.4 Not Met -4.31
Bertie County Schools Bertie Middle D 50 48.6 56.5 Not Met -6.08
Bertie County Schools Aulander Elementary C 59 53.1 83.2 Met 1.30
Bertie County Schools West Bertie Elementary D 54 47.3 80.9 Met 0.38
Bertie County Schools Colerain Elementary C 60 53.5 86.2 Exceeded 2.50
Bertie County Schools Windsor Elementary C 59 52.0 85.9 Exceeded 2.39
Bladen County Schools Bladenboro Middle C 58 54.0 74.9 Met -1.01
Bladen County Schools Bladenboro Primary C 59 56.3 68.0 Not Met -2.39
Bladen County Schools Bladen Lakes Primary D 54 47.3 80.6 Met 0.27
Bladen County Schools Clarkton School of Discovery C 59 58.2 60.5 Not Met -3.90
Bladen County Schools Dublin Primary D 48 41.1 73.5 Met -1.30
Bladen County Schools East Arcadia Elementary D 47 37.0 84.8 Met 1.92
Bladen County Schools East Bladen High C 67 64.4 78.1 Met -0.37
Bladen County Schools Elizabethtown Middle D 49 47.0 57.8 Not Met -5.32
Bladen County Schools Elizabethtown Primary C 56 49.4 81.4 Met 0.57
Bladen County Schools Plain View Primary D 50 43.2 78.7 Met -0.25
Bladen County Schools Tar Heel Middle D 49 45.8 62.8 Not Met -3.44
Bladen County Schools West Bladen High C 67 64.4 77.0 Met -0.60
Bladen County Schools Bladen Early College C 58 54.5 71.2 Met -1.75
Brunswick County Schools Belville Elementary B 70 66.5 83.0 Met 1.23
Brunswick County Schools Bolivia Elementary B 73 69.3 90.2 Exceeded 4.14
Brunswick County Schools Brunswick County Early College A 98 99.1 92.2 Exceeded 5.32
Brunswick County Schools The COAST ALT
Brunswick County Schools Cedar Grove Middle C 60 53.7 87.3 Exceeded 2.92
Brunswick County Schools Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary C 55 53.2 61.8 Not Met -3.64
Brunswick County Schools Leland Middle D 54 54.4 51.8 Not Met -8.88
Brunswick County Schools Lincoln Elementary C 57 49.2 87.4 Exceeded 2.98
Brunswick County Schools North Brunswick High B 73 70.0 84.6 Met 1.84
Brunswick County Schools Shallotte Middle C 67 63.6 78.3 Met -0.34
Brunswick County Schools South Brunswick High B 73 71.8 75.8 Met -0.83
Brunswick County Schools South Brunswick Middle C 63 57.6 82.7 Met 1.08
Brunswick County Schools Southport Elementary C 68 63.3 84.9 Met 1.99
Brunswick County Schools Supply Elementary D 52 48.6 67.7 Not Met -2.45
Brunswick County Schools Town Creek Elementary B 76 73.1 87.7 Exceeded 3.10
Brunswick County Schools Union Elementary A 88 87.0 90.4 Exceeded 4.28
Brunswick County Schools Virginia Williamson Elem C 61 57.6 72.9 Met -1.42
Brunswick County Schools Waccamaw C 65 59.9 83.8 Met 1.54
Brunswick County Schools West Brunswick High C 67 68.2 60.7 Not Met -3.85
Buncombe County Schools Community High School ALT
Buncombe County Schools Reynolds High B 80 77.8 88.1 Exceeded 3.26
Buncombe County Schools Reynolds Middle C 66 63.2 79.5 Met -0.09
Buncombe County Schools Barnardsville Elementary C 59 56.2 69.5 Not Met -2.09
Buncombe County Schools Black Mountain Elementary C 69 66.7 79.3 Met -0.14
Buncombe County Schools Black Mountain Primary C 65 62.8 72.6 Met -1.47
Buncombe County Schools Early College B 83 84.1 80.7 Met 0.31
Buncombe County Schools Middle College A 87 86.9
Buncombe County Schools Candler Elementary C 55 50.9 70.3 Met -1.94
Buncombe County Schools Cane Creek Middle B 73 74.2 70.3 Met -1.93
Buncombe County Schools Bell Elementary C 65 62.0 78.2 Met -0.35
Buncombe County Schools Owen High B 79 75.2 94.3 Exceeded 6.60
Buncombe County Schools Owen Middle C 63 61.5 67.7 Not Met -2.45
Buncombe County Schools Erwin High C 67 62.7 83.2 Met 1.28
Buncombe County Schools Erwin Middle D 51 49.4 57.1 Not Met -5.71
Buncombe County Schools Emma Elementary C 56 49.2 82.9 Met 1.18
Buncombe County Schools Enka High B 82 77.5 100.0 Exceeded 12.61
Buncombe County Schools Fairview Elementary B 73 69.9 84.6 Met 1.86
Buncombe County Schools Glen Arden Elementary B 75 79.1 59.2 Not Met -4.46
Buncombe County Schools Haw Creek Elementary B 70 67.1 83.1 Met 1.26
Buncombe County Schools Hominy Valley Elementary B 73 70.9 81.5 Met 0.60
Buncombe County Schools Johnston Elementary F 38 30.7 67.9 Not Met -2.41
Buncombe County Schools Leicester Elementary C 66 61.0 84.5 Met 1.81
Buncombe County Schools North Buncombe Elementary C 69 64.2 86.4 Exceeded 2.56
Buncombe County Schools North Buncombe High B 72 73.7 63.9 Not Met -3.22
Buncombe County Schools North Buncombe Middle B 75 71.9 85.9 Exceeded 2.36
Buncombe County Schools North Windy Ridge Intermediate B 79 74.1 100.0 Exceeded 10.68
Buncombe County Schools Oakley Elementary D 49 44.4 68.1 Not Met -2.38
Buncombe County Schools Pisgah Elementary B 73 70.9 80.5 Met 0.23
Buncombe County Schools Enka Middle C 61 60.4 64.7 Not Met -3.06
Buncombe County Schools Sand Hill-Venable Elem C 61 58.5 71.6 Met -1.68
Buncombe County Schools Avery's Creek Elementary D 53 48.3 72.3 Met -1.54
Buncombe County Schools Williams Elementary C 57 52.6 74.9 Met -1.02
Buncombe County Schools Roberson High B 75 74.8 75.1 Met -0.97
Buncombe County Schools Valley Springs Middle C 66 63.4 76.3 Met -0.74
Buncombe County Schools Estes Elementary C 67 63.4 82.5 Met 1.02
Buncombe County Schools Enka Intermediate C 64 61.1 73.6 Met -1.27
Buncombe County Schools Weaverville Elementary B 75 74.6 77.8 Met -0.43
Buncombe County Schools Weaverville Primary B 75
Buncombe County Schools West Buncombe Elementary B 74 69.8 88.9 Exceeded 3.59
Buncombe County Schools Woodfin Elementary C 62 56.4 83.6 Met 1.46
Buncombe County Schools Koontz Intermediate C 61 59.9 64.9 Not Met -3.01
Buncombe County Schools Eblen Intermediate C 63 56.9 85.3 Exceeded 2.13
Buncombe County Schools Nesbitt Discovery Academy A 99 99.7 93.7 Exceeded 6.23
Asheville City Schools Asheville High B 71 74.1 59.6 Not Met -4.24
Asheville City Schools Hall Fletcher Elementary C 55 52.8 65.0 Not Met -2.99
Asheville City Schools Isaac Dickson Elementary B 73 72.8 74.6 Met -1.08
Asheville City Schools Asheville Primary I
Asheville City Schools Claxton Elementary C 68 65.7 74.8 Met -1.04
Asheville City Schools Ira B Jones Elementary B 73 70.3 84.0 Met 1.62
Asheville City Schools Asheville Middle C 64 62.8 66.7 Not Met -2.65
Asheville City Schools Vance Elementary B 71 69.8 76.6 Met -0.67
Asheville City Schools Montford North Star Academy B 73 68.6 92.7 Exceeded 5.63
Asheville City Schools School of Inquiry and Life Sciences A 85 85.5 82.7 Met 1.09
Burke County Schools Hallyburton Academy ALT
Burke County Schools Burke Middle College A 99 99.0
Burke County Schools Drexel Elementary B 79 75.1 95.5 Exceeded 7.33
Burke County Schools East Burke High B 73 74.3 67.5 Not Met -2.49
Burke County Schools East Burke Middle B 70 66.3 84.7 Met 1.88
Burke County Schools Forest Hill Elementary C 64 58.7 84.0 Met 1.62
Burke County Schools Freedom High B 74 70.8 86.8 Exceeded 2.75
Burke County Schools George Hildebrand Elementary B 70 65.8 85.0 Exceeded 2.01
Burke County Schools Glen Alpine Elementary C 68 64.1 82.2 Met 0.88
Burke County Schools Heritage Middle B 74 71.6 84.5 Met 1.82
Burke County Schools Hildebran Elementary C 66 62.4 82.6 Met 1.04
Burke County Schools Hillcrest Elementary C 63 55.9 92.1 Exceeded 5.26
Burke County Schools Icard Elementary B 75 72.9 81.9 Met 0.78
Burke County Schools Jimmy C Draughn High School B 74 75.5 66.9 Not Met -2.61
Burke County Schools Liberty Middle B 71 67.5 85.3 Exceeded 2.14
Burke County Schools North Liberty ALT
Burke County Schools Mountain View Elementary D 53 49.6 67.2 Not Met -2.55
Burke County Schools Mull Elementary C 64 58.5 84.8 Met 1.92
Burke County Schools Oak Hill Elementary C 64 58.8 84.2 Met 1.71
Burke County Schools Ray Childers Elementary C 67 64.8 73.5 Met -1.29
Burke County Schools Robert L. Patton High School B 81 78.1 90.4 Exceeded 4.26
Burke County Schools Salem Elementary B 75 72.5 82.8 Met 1.14
Burke County Schools Table Rock Middle C 68 63.6 85.7 Exceeded 2.28
Burke County Schools Valdese Elementary B 72 72.8 68.3 Not Met -2.34
Burke County Schools W A Young Elementary C 57 53.1 73.6 Met -1.27
Burke County Schools Walter R Johnson Middle C 60 54.0 82.0 Met 0.81
Cabarrus County Schools A T Allen Elementary C 68 63.1 90.0 Exceeded 4.05
Cabarrus County Schools Cox Mill High School A 87 86.7 90.0 Exceeded 4.01
Cabarrus County Schools Bethel Elementary C 69 62.9 93.2 Exceeded 5.95
Cabarrus County Schools Beverly Hills Elementary C 68 61.8 92.0 Exceeded 5.25
Cabarrus County Schools Central Cabarrus High B 73 68.9 89.2 Exceeded 3.68
Cabarrus County Schools Coltrane-Webb Elementary C 68 63.3 84.7 Met 1.90
Cabarrus County Schools Harrisburg Elementary B 80 79.8 81.8 Met 0.75
Cabarrus County Schools Concord Middle D 47 39.4 76.5 Met -0.70
Cabarrus County Schools Concord High B 70 64.9 92.5 Exceeded 5.53
Cabarrus County Schools J N Fries Magnet School B 79 78.1 83.2 Met 1.30
Cabarrus County Schools Jay M Robinson High C 66 65.9 68.2 Not Met -2.35
Cabarrus County Schools Cabarrus Co Opportunity School ALT
Cabarrus County Schools C C Griffin Middle C 65 58.7 87.9 Exceeded 3.16
Cabarrus County Schools Cox Mill Elementary A 87 86.8 89.2 Exceeded 3.71
Cabarrus County Schools Harris Road Middle A 87 83.4 100.0 Exceeded 12.99
Cabarrus County Schools Carl A Furr Elementary C 69 64.3 88.7 Exceeded 3.49
Cabarrus County Schools Mount Pleasant Elementary B 72 66.6 93.2 Exceeded 5.97
Cabarrus County Schools Mount Pleasant Middle B 73 70.0 85.3 Exceeded 2.15
Cabarrus County Schools Mount Pleasant High C 68 70.3 61.2 Not Met -3.76
Cabarrus County Schools Charles E Boger Elementary B 71 66.8 89.4 Exceeded 3.78
Cabarrus County Schools Northwest Cabarrus High B 78 73.0 97.9 Exceeded 8.75
Cabarrus County Schools Northwest Cabarrus Middle C 68 61.4 94.2 Exceeded 6.57
Cabarrus County Schools Royal Oaks Elementary D 47 39.6 78.2 Met -0.35
Cabarrus County Schools Rocky River Elementary D 54 46.1 84.0 Met 1.60
Cabarrus County Schools R Brown McAllister Elementary B 73 67.3 93.5 Exceeded 6.14
Cabarrus County Schools Pitts School Road Elementary C 69 66.9 77.3 Met -0.54
Cabarrus County Schools Hickory Ridge High B 81 80.0 82.5 Met 1.02
Cabarrus County Schools Performance Learning Center ALT
Cabarrus County Schools W R Odell Primary A 87
Cabarrus County Schools W R Odell Elementary A 87 83.6 100.0 Exceeded 10.67
Cabarrus County Schools Weddington Hills Elementary B 70 65.2 91.4 Exceeded 4.88
Cabarrus County Schools Winecoff Elementary D 54 47.6 77.9 Met -0.41
Cabarrus County Schools W M Irvin Elementary C 55 45.4 92.0 Exceeded 5.22
Cabarrus County Schools Wolf Meadow Elementary C 61 53.5 90.2 Exceeded 4.12
Cabarrus County Schools Patriots Elementary B 78 73.5 94.2 Exceeded 6.54
Cabarrus County Schools Hickory Ridge Middle A 87 83.5 100.0 Exceeded 14.37
Cabarrus County Schools Cabarrus Early College of Technology B 80 81.2 75.6 Met -0.87
Cabarrus County Schools Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early Coll A 91 92.5 83.2 Met 1.30
Cabarrus County Schools Harold E. Winkler Middle B 74 67.5 100.0 Exceeded 14.22
Kannapolis City Schools A L Brown High C 55 55.4 53.2 Not Met -8.05
Kannapolis City Schools Forest Park Elementary C 63 59.6 78.5 Met -0.29
Kannapolis City Schools Fred L Wilson Elementary C 58 52.3 82.4 Met 0.98
Kannapolis City Schools GW Carver Elementary D 53 46.8 76.0 Met -0.79
Kannapolis City Schools Jackson Park Elementary C 59 50.6 93.0 Exceeded 5.84
Kannapolis City Schools Kannapolis Middle D 50 47.6 60.8 Not Met -3.84
Kannapolis City Schools Shady Brook Elementary C 55 48.7 78.2 Met -0.36
Kannapolis City Schools Woodrow Wilson Elementary D 54 47.4 81.5 Met 0.61
Caldwell County Schools Baton Elementary C 65 65.8 64.1 Not Met -3.18
Caldwell County Schools Caldwell Career Cen Mid. Coll. A 85 87.2 76.1 Met -0.78
Caldwell County Schools Gateway School ALT
Caldwell County Schools Horizons Elementary ALT
Caldwell County Schools Collettsville School B 74 72.0 80.7 Met 0.30
Caldwell County Schools Caldwell Early College A 93 94.8 85.4 Exceeded 2.17
Caldwell County Schools Davenport A+ School C 59 54.1 80.3 Met 0.14
Caldwell County Schools Dudley Shoals Elementary C 65 61.0 81.5 Met 0.62
Caldwell County Schools Gamewell Elementary C 60 54.9 79.5 Met -0.10
Caldwell County Schools Gamewell Middle C 56 51.0 75.4 Met -0.92
Caldwell County Schools Granite Falls Middle C 62 64.0 55.7 Not Met -6.53
Caldwell County Schools Granite Falls Elementary C 69 69.9 66.1 Not Met -2.77
Caldwell County Schools Happy Valley Elementary C 61 58.4 72.2 Met -1.55
Caldwell County Schools Hibriten High B 72 68.9 82.5 Met 1.01
Caldwell County Schools Hudson Elementary B 74 70.0 91.5 Exceeded 4.95
Caldwell County Schools Hudson Middle C 67 65.4 73.9 Met -1.22
Caldwell County Schools Kings Creek Elementary C 65 64.2 69.4 Not Met -2.11
Caldwell County Schools William Lenoir Middle C 66 61.4 84.5 Met 1.80
Caldwell County Schools Lower Creek Elementary B 71 70.6 72.4 Met -1.51
Caldwell County Schools Oak Hill Elementary C 63 59.8 77.7 Met -0.46
Caldwell County Schools Sawmills Elementary C 69 65.8 80.7 Met 0.31
Caldwell County Schools South Caldwell High C 69 70.1 65.3 Not Met -2.93
Caldwell County Schools Valmead Elementary D 42
Caldwell County Schools West Caldwell High C 65 61.6 81.0 Met 0.43
Caldwell County Schools West Lenoir Elementary D 42 35.1 70.9 Met -1.81
Caldwell County Schools Whitnel Elementary C 56 51.7 71.4 Met -1.72
Camden County Schools Camden County High B 75 74.0 76.6 Met -0.68
Camden County Schools Grandy Primary B 84 86.5 75.9 Met -0.81
Camden County Schools Camden Intermediate C 68 70.3 60.7 Not Met -3.86
Camden County Schools Camden Middle B 71 68.8 80.5 Met 0.22
Camden County Schools Camden Early College High B 79 79.0 80.2 Met 0.11
Carteret County Public Schools Atlantic Elementary B 73 70.0 84.7 Met 1.90
Carteret County Public Schools Bogue Sound Elementary B 72 71.0 77.9 Met -0.42
Carteret County Public Schools Beaufort Elementary B 72 69.1 81.8 Met 0.72
Carteret County Public Schools Bridges School ALT
Carteret County Public Schools Beaufort Middle B 72 68.5 85.2 Exceeded 2.09
Carteret County Public Schools Broad Creek Middle B 81 79.0 88.9 Exceeded 3.58
Carteret County Public Schools East Carteret High A 85 81.7 98.4 Exceeded 9.07
Carteret County Public Schools Croatan High A 87 84.8 94.2 Exceeded 6.52
Carteret County Public Schools Harkers Island Elementary B 83 82.6 85.9 Exceeded 2.39
Carteret County Public Schools Morehead Elem at Camp Glenn B 73 70.6 81.5 Met 0.60
Carteret County Public Schools Morehead City Middle B 79 75.4 91.1 Exceeded 4.67
Carteret County Public Schools Morehead City Primary B 81 78.6 90.2 Exceeded 4.12
Carteret County Public Schools Newport Elementary C 64 63.5 64.5 Not Met -3.10
Carteret County Public Schools Newport Middle B 80 76.5 91.5 Exceeded 4.92
Carteret County Public Schools Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary C 69 69.4 68.2 Not Met -2.35
Carteret County Public Schools Marine Sci. & Tech. Early College HS A 87 88.1 84.7 Met 1.88
Carteret County Public Schools West Carteret High B 84 80.4 97.4 Exceeded 8.48
Carteret County Public Schools White Oak Elementary B 76 74.5 80.4 Met 0.16
Caswell County Schools Bartlett Yancey High C 55 54.4 59.3 Not Met -4.40
Caswell County Schools North Elementary C 65 64.2 70.6 Met -1.87
Caswell County Schools N L Dillard Middle D 45 41.4 61.6 Not Met -3.68
Caswell County Schools Oakwood Elementary C 57 50.5 85.2 Exceeded 2.09
Caswell County Schools South Elementary C 61 54.8 83.7 Met 1.48
Caswell County Schools Stoney Creek Elementary D 50 43.4 75.6 Met -0.88
Catawba County Schools Harry M Arndt Middle B 71 67.5 83.8 Met 1.52
Catawba County Schools Balls Creek Elementary B 71 68.9 80.8 Met 0.35
Catawba County Schools Bandys High B 80 76.1 93.6 Exceeded 6.21
Catawba County Schools Banoak Elementary C 64 59.0 85.3 Exceeded 2.13
Catawba County Schools Blackburn Elementary C 66 63.6 75.2 Met -0.96
Catawba County Schools Bunker Hill High C 66 64.9 68.5 Not Met -2.29
Catawba County Schools Catawba Rosenwald Education Center ALT
Catawba County Schools Catawba Elementary School C 60 54.3 83.0 Met 1.22
Catawba County Schools Challenger Early College High A 94 97.0 84.3 Met 1.74
Catawba County Schools Charles H Tuttle Elementary C 69 65.0 82.9 Met 1.17
Catawba County Schools Claremont Elementary C 62 56.0 83.9 Met 1.56
Catawba County Schools Clyde Campbell Elementary C 65 63.5 71.2 Met -1.75
Catawba County Schools Fred T Foard High B 80 77.7 88.2 Exceeded 3.29
Catawba County Schools Jacobs Fork Middle B 73 70.2 82.8 Met 1.13
Catawba County Schools Lyle Creek Elementary C 60 54.5 82.5 Met 1.00
Catawba County Schools Maiden Elementary C 68 62.1 93.0 Exceeded 5.80
Catawba County Schools Maiden Middle School C 63 63.0 61.8 Not Met -3.63
Catawba County Schools Maiden High B 72 69.7 81.1 Met 0.46
Catawba County Schools Mill Creek Middle C 69 67.4 75.8 Met -0.83
Catawba County Schools Mountain View Elementary B 80 78.7 86.3 Exceeded 2.54
Catawba County Schools Oxford Elementary C 61 56.8 80.0 Met 0.00
Catawba County Schools River Bend Middle C 63 58.4 81.7 Met 0.71
Catawba County Schools Sherrills Ford Elementary B 80 77.1 91.0 Exceeded 4.62
Catawba County Schools Saint Stephens Elementary C 63 55.3 92.6 Exceeded 5.60
Catawba County Schools Saint Stephens High B 73 70.1 84.6 Met 1.86
Catawba County Schools Snow Creek Elementary B 72 68.4 88.6 Exceeded 3.44
Catawba County Schools Startown Elementary B 71 70.2 74.8 Met -1.04
Catawba County Schools Webb A Murray Elementary C 61 55.7 83.3 Met 1.32
Hickory City Schools Northview Middle C 66 60.7 84.7 Met 1.91
Hickory City Schools Grandview Middle C 55 54.4 55.4 Not Met -6.75
Hickory City Schools Hickory Career Arts Magnet High School C 60 53.9 82.6 Met 1.05
Hickory City Schools Hickory High C 65 66.1 62.9 Not Met -3.42
Hickory City Schools W M Jenkins Elementary C 60 60.5 58.1 Not Met -5.13
Hickory City Schools Longview Elementary B 71 65.8 90.9 Exceeded 4.55
Hickory City Schools Oakwood Elementary C 64 65.2 60.4 Not Met -3.92
Hickory City Schools Southwest Primary B 71
Hickory City Schools Viewmont Elementary C 60 58.9 63.5 Not Met -3.30
Newton Conover City Schools Conover Special Education ALT
Newton Conover City Schools Newton-Conover High B 71 67.9 85.0 Exceeded 2.02
Newton Conover City Schools Newton-Conover Middle C 57 57.5 54.9 Not Met -7.02
Newton Conover City Schools Shuford Elementary B 79 77.6 86.8 Exceeded 2.72
Newton Conover City Schools South Newton Elementary C 63 56.9 89.7 Exceeded 3.89
Newton Conover City Schools North Newton Elementary D 50 47.4 59.7 Not Met -4.13
Newton Conover City Schools Discovery High School A 92 95.5 76.8 Met -0.64
Chatham County Schools Bennett School B 72 73.5 64.9 Not Met -3.02
Chatham County Schools Bonlee School C 68 65.0 81.1 Met 0.46
Chatham County Schools SAGE Academy ALT
Chatham County Schools Chatham Middle D 47 43.8 58.4 Not Met -4.94
Chatham County Schools Chatham Central High B 70 69.5 74.1 Met -1.17
Chatham County Schools Horton Middle C 68 64.6 79.3 Met -0.14
Chatham County Schools J S Waters School B 70 67.7 79.9 Met -0.01
Chatham County Schools Jordan Matthews High C 65 60.1 85.2 Exceeded 2.11
Chatham County Schools Margaret B. Pollard Middle B 72 73.2 69.5 Not Met -2.10
Chatham County Schools Moncure School C 68 64.6 82.9 Met 1.16
Chatham County Schools North Chatham Elementary B 72 67.4 89.8 Exceeded 3.93
Chatham County Schools Northwood High B 77 76.2 81.7 Met 0.68
Chatham County Schools Perry W Harrison Elementary B 79 78.8 80.2 Met 0.10
Chatham County Schools Pittsboro Elementary B 70 67.4 81.1 Met 0.45
Chatham County Schools Siler City Elementary C 68 62.1 91.7 Exceeded 5.05
Chatham County Schools Silk Hope School B 71 70.5 72.0 Met -1.59
Chatham County Schools Virginia Cross Elementary C 61 52.9 92.4 Exceeded 5.48
Chatham County Schools Chatham School of Science & Engineering A 87 90.2 72.0 Met -1.60
Cherokee County Schools Andrews Elementary C 69 67.4 77.2 Met -0.56
Cherokee County Schools Andrews High B 75 72.9 84.2 Met 1.68
Cherokee County Schools Andrews Middle B 73 69.1 86.6 Exceeded 2.65
Cherokee County Schools Hiwassee Dam Elementary/Middle C 69 69.0 67.2 Not Met -2.56
Cherokee County Schools Hiwassee Dam High B 73 71.1 82.6 Met 1.07
Cherokee County Schools Martins Creek Elementary/Mid C 68 64.9 79.1 Met -0.18
Cherokee County Schools The Oaks Academy ALT
Cherokee County Schools Murphy Elementary B 71 65.8 93.4 Exceeded 6.07
Cherokee County Schools Murphy High C 65 67.3 56.3 Not Met -6.17
Cherokee County Schools Murphy Middle B 74 68.8 93.8 Exceeded 6.31
Cherokee County Schools Peachtree Elementary C 68 66.7 74.9 Met -1.02
Cherokee County Schools Ranger Elementary/Middle C 61 56.5 78.1 Met -0.38
Cherokee County Schools Tri-County Early College High B 84 85.7 79.2 Met -0.16
Edenton-Chowan Schools Chowan Middle C 62 57.2 81.8 Met 0.73
Edenton-Chowan Schools D F Walker Elementary C 67 62.5 86.3 Exceeded 2.52
Edenton-Chowan Schools John A Holmes High C 69 67.0 75.0 Met -0.99
Edenton-Chowan Schools White Oak Elementary C 67
Clay County Schools Hayesville Elementary C 69 65.3 85.0 Exceeded 2.02
Clay County Schools Hayesville High B 73 70.8 81.4 Met 0.59
Clay County Schools Hayesville Middle C 62 58.6 74.7 Met -1.05
Cleveland County Schools Bethware Elementary C 68 64.4 81.2 Met 0.48
Cleveland County Schools Boiling Springs Elementary B 73 70.9 79.0 Met -0.19
Cleveland County Schools Burns High C 65 66.3 57.4 Not Met -5.53
Cleveland County Schools Burns Middle B 74 69.2 91.3 Exceeded 4.79
Cleveland County Schools Casar Elementary B 75 72.7 86.2 Exceeded 2.50
Cleveland County Schools Cleveland ECHS A 90 92.9 77.9 Met -0.42
Cleveland County Schools Crest High C 66 68.5 56.5 Not Met -6.05
Cleveland County Schools Crest Middle B 75 69.9 95.2 Exceeded 7.16
Cleveland County Schools Turning Point Academy ALT
Cleveland County Schools East Elementary C 59 57.1 65.8 Not Met -2.83
Cleveland County Schools Shelby Intermediate C 55 48.8 80.1 Met 0.07
Cleveland County Schools Fallston Elementary C 65 61.7 79.9 Met -0.02
Cleveland County Schools Graham Elementary F 34 25.0 68.4 Not Met -2.32
Cleveland County Schools Grover Elementary B 71 69.1 80.3 Met 0.12
Cleveland County Schools James Love Elementary D 51 45.5 74.1 Met -1.17
Cleveland County Schools Jefferson Elementary C 65 60.5 84.3 Met 1.75
Cleveland County Schools Kings Mountain High B 80 78.0 89.0 Exceeded 3.62
Cleveland County Schools Kings Mountain Intermediate C 67 67.8 65.5 Not Met -2.90
Cleveland County Schools Kings Mountain Middle B 76 73.1 87.7 Exceeded 3.11
Cleveland County Schools Marion Elementary C 67 62.7 83.1 Met 1.25
Cleveland County Schools North Elementary C 58 52.2 80.6 Met 0.27
Cleveland County Schools North Shelby ALT
Cleveland County Schools Shelby High C 57 59.1 50.0 Not Met -11.25
Cleveland County Schools Shelby Middle B 74 68.2 97.4 Exceeded 8.49
Cleveland County Schools Springmore Elementary B 74 72.9 80.7 Met 0.29
Cleveland County Schools Township Three Elementary C 59 53.8 79.1 Met -0.17
Cleveland County Schools Union Elementary C 58 54.9 72.7 Met -1.45
Cleveland County Schools Washington Elementary C 69 68.1 71.0 Met -1.80
Cleveland County Schools West Elementary B 78 75.8 88.8 Exceeded 3.55
Columbus County Schools Acme Delco Middle C 58 52.4 78.2 Met -0.35
Columbus County Schools Acme Delco Elementary D 53 50.0 66.5 Not Met -2.69
Columbus County Schools Cerro Gordo Elementary C 63 61.1 69.7 Not Met -2.05
Columbus County Schools Chadbourn Elementary D 51 47.6 63.5 Not Met -3.30
Columbus County Schools East Columbus High C 55 54.3 58.7 Not Met -4.74
Columbus County Schools Evergreen Elementary D 53 45.4 82.0 Met 0.81
Columbus County Schools Guideway Elementary B 78 75.0 91.9 Exceeded 5.19
Columbus County Schools Hallsboro-Artesia Elementary C 65 62.0 76.1 Met -0.77
Columbus County Schools Hallsboro Middle C 60 53.5 83.6 Met 1.46
Columbus County Schools Nakina Middle C 69 68.7 70.8 Met -1.83
Columbus County Schools Old Dock Elementary C 66 65.2 71.4 Met -1.72
Columbus County Schools South Columbus High C 64 66.5 54.9 Not Met -7.04
Columbus County Schools Tabor City Elementary D 50 48.3 55.5 Not Met -6.65
Columbus County Schools CCCA - Fair Bluff /Southeastern Campuses B 73 72.9 74.3 Met -1.14
Columbus County Schools Tabor City Middle D 44 35.6 79.6 Met -0.08
Columbus County Schools West Columbus High B 71 67.0 88.0 Exceeded 3.21
Columbus County Schools Williams Township C 60 56.6 74.0 Met -1.19
Whiteville City Schools Central Middle C 68 68.6 63.6 Not Met -3.27
Whiteville City Schools Edgewood Elementary C 63 61.2 72.1 Met -1.57
Whiteville City Schools North Whiteville Academy ALT
Whiteville City Schools Whiteville High B 72 70.9 75.6 Met -0.87
Whiteville City Schools Whiteville Primary C 63
Craven County Schools Albert H Bangert Elementary B 79 76.9 88.6 Exceeded 3.45
Craven County Schools Ben D Quinn Elementary C 62 62.1 59.7 Not Met -4.13
Craven County Schools Bridgeton Elementary C 56 51.0 76.5 Met -0.70
Craven County Schools Brinson Memorial Elementary C 62 57.2 81.3 Met 0.53
Craven County Schools Craven Early College High A 89 89.5 84.7 Met 1.89
Craven County Schools Creekside Elementary B 80 80.3 77.3 Met -0.54
Craven County Schools Vanceboro-Farm Life Elementary D 49 47.3 58.2 Not Met -5.07
Craven County Schools Early College EAST High A 87 88.6 78.4 Met -0.31
Craven County Schools Grover C Fields Middle C 61 61.4 61.5 Not Met -3.70
Craven County Schools Graham A Barden Elementary B 70 71.4 66.4 Not Met -2.71
Craven County Schools H J MacDonald Middle D 51 51.8 50.0 Not Met -10.39
Craven County Schools Havelock Elementary C 64 59.8 81.2 Met 0.50
Craven County Schools Havelock High B 76 73.4 84.6 Met 1.85
Craven County Schools Havelock Middle D 52 50.3 58.5 Not Met -4.88
Craven County Schools J T Barber Elementary D 40 30.0 80.2 Met 0.11
Craven County Schools James W Smith Elementary C 62 59.6 73.3 Met -1.34
Craven County Schools New Bern High C 68 68.9 63.8 Not Met -3.24
Craven County Schools Oaks Road Academy D 45 36.2 77.8 Met -0.44
Craven County Schools Roger Bell New Tech Academy C 57 48.9 87.8 Exceeded 3.13
Craven County Schools Trent Park Elementary C 57 51.2 78.3 Met -0.33
Craven County Schools Tucker Creek Middle B 71 71.6 70.5 Met -1.89
Craven County Schools West Craven High C 62 65.2 50.0 Not Met -10.31
Craven County Schools West Craven Middle D 46 44.5 52.2 Not Met -8.63
Craven County Schools W Jesse Gurganus Elementary B 81 81.2 81.2 Met 0.50
Craven County Schools Arthur W Edwards Elementary C 66 61.6 82.9 Met 1.18
Cumberland County Schools Alma O Easom Elementary B 71
Cumberland County Schools Armstrong Elementary B 73 70.4 81.4 Met 0.59
Cumberland County Schools Ashley Elementary C 59 53.3 82.9 Met 1.16
Cumberland County Schools Loyd E Auman Elementary D 52 44.3 81.8 Met 0.72
Cumberland County Schools Beaver Dam Elementary A 85 86.9 75.9 Met -0.82
Cumberland County Schools Lillian Black Elementary C 55 48.7 82.5 Met 1.03
Cumberland County Schools Jack Britt High B 80 79.0 84.4 Met 1.77
Cumberland County Schools Brentwood Elementary C 64 59.9 81.5 Met 0.63
Cumberland County Schools Douglas Byrd Middle D 43 40.6 51.2 Not Met -9.26
Cumberland County Schools Douglas Byrd High D 50 48.9 53.9 Not Met -7.62
Cumberland County Schools Cape Fear High B 76 72.7 88.4 Exceeded 3.38
Cumberland County Schools Elizabeth M Cashwell Elementary C 62 58.5 77.9 Met -0.41
Cumberland County Schools Eastover-Central Elementary B 75 79.1 56.7 Not Met -5.93
Cumberland County Schools Anne Chesnutt Middle D 47 42.5 62.8 Not Met -3.44
Cumberland County Schools Cliffdale Elementary C 57 51.4 81.0 Met 0.42
Cumberland County Schools College Lakes Elementary C 63 60.8 71.7 Met -1.66
Cumberland County Schools C Wayne Collier Elementary C 58 55.0 72.2 Met -1.55
Cumberland County Schools J W Coon Elementary C 57 50.6 84.0 Met 1.60
Cumberland County Schools Cumberland International Early College A 89 90.5 84.5 Met 1.80
Cumberland County Schools Cumberland Mills Elementary C 64 58.4 87.1 Exceeded 2.84
Cumberland County Schools Cumberland Road Elementary C 55 51.7 67.3 Not Met -2.53
Cumberland County Schools Cross Creek Early College A 97 97.6 94.6 Exceeded 6.80
Cumberland County Schools District No 7 Elementary B 75 73.2 80.3 Met 0.15
Cumberland County Schools Grays Creek High C 68 69.6 62.1 Not Met -3.58
Cumberland County Schools Luther Nick Jeralds Middle D 48 43.2 68.8 Not Met -2.23
Cumberland County Schools E E Smith High C 63 59.0 80.4 Met 0.19
Cumberland County Schools Ferguson-Easley Elementary D 47 40.3 74.9 Met -1.02
Cumberland County Schools Grays Creek Middle C 64 61.7 70.8 Met -1.83
Cumberland County Schools Glendale Acres Elementary C 59
Cumberland County Schools Alderman Road Elementary C 60 58.5 65.0 Not Met -2.99
Cumberland County Schools R Max Abbott Middle C 61 58.0 72.7 Met -1.45
Cumberland County Schools Howard L Hall Elementary C 68 67.9 70.1 Met -1.98
Cumberland County Schools Bill Hefner Elementary C 55 48.6 80.4 Met 0.16
Cumberland County Schools Hope Mills Middle D 54 52.6 60.1 Not Met -3.98
Cumberland County Schools John R Griffin Middle B 76 74.1 84.7 Met 1.91
Cumberland County Schools Ed V Baldwin Elementary D 53 46.0 80.8 Met 0.34
Cumberland County Schools Ireland Drive Middle C 57 47.8 92.2 Exceeded 5.35
Cumberland County Schools Lewis Chapel Middle D 43 38.7 61.9 Not Met -3.61
Cumberland County Schools Gallberry Farm Elementary C 66 64.1 72.5 Met -1.50
Cumberland County Schools Alger B. Wilkins High School ALT
Cumberland County Schools Grays Creek Elementary B 71 69.2 80.0 Met 0.00
Cumberland County Schools Long Hill Elementary B 70 72.9 58.3 Not Met -5.00
Cumberland County Schools Lucile Souders Elementary C 59 54.8 73.3 Met -1.33
Cumberland County Schools Mac Williams Middle C 60 61.3 54.1 Not Met -7.51
Cumberland County Schools Margaret Willis Elementary D 47 42.2 67.1 Not Met -2.58
Cumberland County Schools Massey Hill Classical High B 82 82.8 81.2 Met 0.50
Cumberland County Schools Mary McArthur Elementary D 49 44.4 66.4 Not Met -2.72
Cumberland County Schools E Melvin Honeycutt Elementary C 67 69.0 56.8 Not Met -5.89
Cumberland County Schools E E Miller Elementary B 71 65.5 90.6 Exceeded 4.38
Cumberland County Schools Montclair Elementary C 56 50.3 78.4 Met -0.31
Cumberland County Schools Morganton Road Elementary D 50 46.3 66.8 Not Met -2.63
Cumberland County Schools Manchester Elementary D 53 46.9 75.1 Met -0.98
Cumberland County Schools New Century International Elementary B 73 69.7 84.7 Met 1.90
Cumberland County Schools William H Owen Elementary D 53 51.4 59.5 Not Met -4.29
Cumberland County Schools Walker-Spivey Elementary D 53 46.1 80.4 Met 0.17
Cumberland County Schools Pine Forest Middle C 65 64.5 68.0 Not Met -2.39
Cumberland County Schools Lake Rim Elementary D 51 49.1 60.8 Not Met -3.83
Cumberland County Schools Pine Forest High B 75 70.9 91.7 Exceeded 5.07
Cumberland County Schools Ponderosa Elementary C 56 49.5 82.1 Met 0.85
Cumberland County Schools Reid Ross Classical High B 82 79.9 91.8 Exceeded 5.13
Cumberland County Schools Raleigh Road Elementary B 70
Cumberland County Schools Howard Learning Academy ALT
Cumberland County Schools Benjamin J Martin Elementary D 53 50.2 65.8 Not Met -2.83
Cumberland County Schools Rockfish Elementary B 72 70.3 80.8 Met 0.33
Cumberland County Schools J W Seabrook Elementary C 66 66.3 64.5 Not Met -3.09
Cumberland County Schools New Century International Middle B 71 66.5 90.9 Exceeded 4.55
Cumberland County Schools Seventy-First Classical Middle B 80 77.0 91.9 Exceeded 5.15
Cumberland County Schools Reid Ross Classical Middle D 52 52.5 50.0 Not Met -11.24
Cumberland County Schools Seventy-First High C 63 57.3 86.6 Exceeded 2.66
Cumberland County Schools South View Middle D 49 44.9 63.7 Not Met -3.25
Cumberland County Schools Sherwood Park Elementary D 47 40.4 73.3 Met -1.34
Cumberland County Schools South View High B 71 66.6 86.5 Exceeded 2.63
Cumberland County Schools Spring Lake Middle D 45 42.1 57.7 Not Met -5.38
Cumberland County Schools Stedman Elementary B 78 76.9 82.5 Met 1.02
Cumberland County Schools Stedman Primary B 78
Cumberland County Schools Stoney Point Elementary B 72 73.6 66.2 Not Met -2.76
Cumberland County Schools Sunnyside Elementary D 48 40.8 75.6 Met -0.88
Cumberland County Schools Teresa C Berrien Elementary F 34 26.4 65.2 Not Met -2.96
Cumberland County Schools Terry Sanford High C 61 62.0 59.4 Not Met -4.35
Cumberland County Schools Vanstory Hills Elementary B 71 72.4 63.1 Not Met -3.38
Cumberland County Schools Ramsey Street High ALT
Cumberland County Schools Warrenwood Elementary C 61 53.6 89.1 Exceeded 3.67
Cumberland County Schools Westarea Elementary D 52 43.9 86.0 Exceeded 2.41
Cumberland County Schools Westover Middle C 57 48.7 89.2 Exceeded 3.69
Cumberland County Schools Westover High C 62 58.5 77.8 Met -0.44
Cumberland County Schools William T Brown Elementary C 65 59.9 86.2 Exceeded 2.48
Cumberland County Schools Cumberland Polytechnic A 96 95.6 95.6 Exceeded 7.38
Currituck County Schools Central Elementary C 64 59.7 80.2 Met 0.09
Currituck County Schools Currituck County High C 68 67.4 71.3 Met -1.73
Currituck County Schools Currituck County Middle C 57 54.1 70.4 Met -1.92
Currituck County Schools Jarvisburg Elementary C 66 64.9 70.8 Met -1.84
Currituck County Schools Shawboro Elementary School C 64 62.2 68.8 Not Met -2.24
Currituck County Schools The JP Knapp ECH (i)School A 95 95.1 95.8 Exceeded 7.52
Currituck County Schools Knotts Island Elementary B 73 71.2 81.3 Met 0.54
Currituck County Schools Moyock Elementary B 71 68.6 78.9 Met -0.21
Currituck County Schools Moyock Middle B 70 66.1 87.2 Exceeded 2.90
Currituck County Schools W T Griggs Elementary C 66 64.9 71.6 Met -1.67
Dare County Schools Cape Hatteras Elementary School B 73 71.4 77.2 Met -0.55
Dare County Schools Cape Hatteras Secondary School B 70 67.6 80.8 Met 0.35
Dare County Schools Dare Learning Academy ALT
Dare County Schools Kitty Hawk Elementary School B 84 83.0 88.2 Exceeded 3.30
Dare County Schools Nags Head Elementary School B 79 77.7 86.2 Exceeded 2.51
Dare County Schools Manteo Elementary School C 66 60.4 89.5 Exceeded 3.80
Dare County Schools Manteo High School B 83 80.0 95.2 Exceeded 7.15
Dare County Schools Manteo Middle School B 70 64.3 94.9 Exceeded 6.99
Dare County Schools First Flight Elementary School B 79 78.3 79.8 Met -0.04
Dare County Schools First Flight Middle School C 66 68.8 52.8 Not Met -8.28
Dare County Schools First Flight High School B 77 78.7 70.0 Met -1.99
Davidson County Schools Brier Creek Elementary B 74 73.0 77.1 Met -0.57
Davidson County Schools Northwest Elementary B 74 77.2 59.1 Not Met -4.50
Davidson County Schools Southmont Elementary C 60 55.3 78.7 Met -0.26
Davidson County Schools Central Davidson High B 70 67.7 80.0 Met 0.03
Davidson County Schools Central Davidson Middle C 69 62.6 93.8 Exceeded 6.32
Davidson County Schools Stoner-Thomas School ALT
Davidson County Schools Churchland Elementary C 63 59.1 80.3 Met 0.14
Davidson County Schools Davidson County High School ALT
Davidson County Schools Davidson Early College A 92 93.3 88.5 Exceeded 3.43
Davidson County Schools Davis-Townsend Elementary B 73 70.9 82.0 Met 0.83
Davidson County Schools Denton Elementary C 66 59.6 89.2 Exceeded 3.71
Davidson County Schools E Lawson Brown Middle C 62 60.2 71.4 Met -1.71
Davidson County Schools East Davidson High B 74 71.7 84.1 Met 1.66
Davidson County Schools Fair Grove Elementary D 54 52.7 57.5 Not Met -5.46
Davidson County Schools Friedberg Elementary B 79 77.0 84.7 Met 1.89
Davidson County Schools Hasty Elementary B 71 67.3 87.2 Exceeded 2.91
Davidson County Schools Friendship Elementary B 77 75.1 86.3 Exceeded 2.52
Davidson County Schools Ledford Middle B 74 69.4 89.9 Exceeded 3.99
Davidson County Schools Ledford Senior High B 76 74.3 80.7 Met 0.29
Davidson County Schools Midway Elementary B 74 70.7 86.6 Exceeded 2.67
Davidson County Schools North Davidson High B 79 77.1 86.9 Exceeded 2.78
Davidson County Schools Oak Grove High B 72 69.6 79.7 Met -0.06
Davidson County Schools North Davidson Middle B 78 72.5 100.0 Exceeded 11.64
Davidson County Schools Oak Grove Middle B 78 72.9 97.4 Exceeded 8.44
Davidson County Schools Pilot Elementary C 56 53.4 68.8 Not Met -2.24
Davidson County Schools Reeds Elementary C 68 63.6 86.5 Exceeded 2.62
Davidson County Schools Silver Valley Elementary C 60 54.7 81.8 Met 0.75
Davidson County Schools South Davidson High C 61 59.7 66.8 Not Met -2.64
Davidson County Schools Southwood Elementary C 59 53.8 81.8 Met 0.73
Davidson County Schools South Davidson Middle C 62 56.0 83.8 Met 1.52
Davidson County Schools Tyro Elementary C 63 60.1 75.7 Met -0.85
Davidson County Schools Tyro Middle B 70 63.2 95.0 Exceeded 7.04
Davidson County Schools Wallburg Elementary B 78 76.3 84.8 Met 1.95
Davidson County Schools Welcome Elementary C 63 58.5 80.7 Met 0.29
Davidson County Schools West Davidson High C 62 63.9 54.3 Not Met -7.42
Davidson County Schools Yadkin Valley Regional Career Academy B 83 83.1 82.1 Met 0.84
Lexington City Schools Charles England Elementary School C 56 49.3 83.5 Met 1.42
Lexington City Schools Lexington Middle School D 54 46.3 86.1 Exceeded 2.45
Lexington City Schools Lexington Senior High School C 63 59.7 75.8 Met -0.83
Lexington City Schools Pickett Elementary School C 60 54.8 81.1 Met 0.44
Lexington City Schools South Lexington School D 54
Lexington City Schools South Lexington Developmental Center ALT
Lexington City Schools Southwest Elementary School D 54 53.0 58.6 Not Met -4.79
Thomasville City Schools Liberty Drive Elementary D 41 36.7 59.9 Not Met -4.06
Thomasville City Schools Thomasville Primary C 56 50.8 79.1 Met -0.17
Thomasville City Schools Thomasville Middle D 48 38.8 87.1 Exceeded 2.87
Thomasville City Schools Thomasville High C 65 61.3 79.5 Met -0.09
Innovative School District Southside Ashpole Elementary F 30 20.5 68.5 Not Met -2.29
Deaf and Blind Schools Eastern NC School for the Deaf N/A
Deaf and Blind Schools Gov. Morehead School f/t Blind N/A
Deaf and Blind Schools NC School for the Deaf N/A
Davie County Schools Central Davie Academy ALT
Davie County Schools Cooleemee Elementary C 68 62.5 88.1 Exceeded 3.26
Davie County Schools Cornatzer Elementary B 70 67.5 80.0 Met 0.01
Davie County Schools Davie County High C 69 72.0 55.3 Not Met -6.81
Davie County Schools Davie County Early College High A 86 90.5 68.7 Not Met -2.25
Davie County Schools Mocksville Elementary C 63 56.8 86.2 Exceeded 2.50
Davie County Schools North Davie Middle B 77 74.5 87.6 Exceeded 3.04
Davie County Schools Pinebrook Elementary B 70 67.1 83.7 Met 1.49
Davie County Schools Shady Grove Elementary B 76 75.9 77.6 Met -0.48
Davie County Schools South Davie Middle C 65 60.7 81.6 Met 0.64
Davie County Schools William R Davie Elementary C 63 59.3 77.8 Met -0.43
Davie County Schools William Ellis Middle B 80 75.2 100.0 Exceeded 11.71
Duplin County Schools B F Grady Elementary D 52 44.7 83.3 Met 1.33
Duplin County Schools Beulaville Elementary C 62 55.0 90.8 Exceeded 4.50
Duplin County Schools Chinquapin Elementary C 69 64.3 89.3 Exceeded 3.73
Duplin County Schools Warsaw Elementary D 48 38.6 83.8 Met 1.53
Duplin County Schools Duplin Early College High B 84 83.1 87.0 Exceeded 2.82
Duplin County Schools East Duplin High B 70 65.6 86.5 Exceeded 2.63
Duplin County Schools James Kenan High C 61 55.6 82.8 Met 1.14
Duplin County Schools Kenansville Elementary C 57 52.9 72.2 Met -1.55
Duplin County Schools North Duplin Elementary C 61 57.0 77.8 Met -0.44
Duplin County Schools North Duplin Jr Sr High B 74 72.1 84.0 Met 1.62
Duplin County Schools Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary D 52 42.6 88.5 Exceeded 3.41
Duplin County Schools Wallace Elementary D 47 42.3 67.0 Not Met -2.60
Duplin County Schools Wallace-Rose Hill High C 61 59.1 67.8 Not Met -2.44
Durham Public Schools Bethesda Elementary D 51 44.5 78.9 Met -0.22
Durham Public Schools Brogden Middle D 51 40.1 93.4 Exceeded 6.07
Durham Public Schools Burton Elementary C 68 61.4 94.8 Exceeded 6.89
Durham Public Schools J D Clement Early College HS A 98 98.6 95.6 Exceeded 7.41
Durham Public Schools Eastway Elementary D 46 34.0 92.1 Exceeded 5.27
Durham Public Schools C E Jordan High C 61 62.0 58.0 Not Met -5.19
Durham Public Schools Easley Elementary B 76 71.1 93.4 Exceeded 6.07
Durham Public Schools The School for Creative Studies C 58 55.6 67.7 Not Met -2.46
Durham Public Schools Eno Valley Elementary D 50 40.7 89.1 Exceeded 3.65
Durham Public Schools George L Carrington Middle C 55 46.5 88.0 Exceeded 3.23
Durham Public Schools City of Medicine Academy A 95 93.3 100.0 Exceeded 11.39
Durham Public Schools Club Boulevard Elementary C 66 59.0 91.9 Exceeded 5.19
Durham Public Schools Creekside Elementary C 61 59.7 65.8 Not Met -2.84
Durham Public Schools Glenn Elementary D 42 35.4 66.1 Not Met -2.78
Durham Public Schools Durham's Performance Learning Center ALT
Durham Public Schools Durham School of the Arts A 85 82.0 98.5 Exceeded 9.15
Durham Public Schools Hillandale Elementary C 56 49.7 82.8 Met 1.13
Durham Public Schools Hillside High C 65 59.3 89.0 Exceeded 3.60
Durham Public Schools Hope Valley Elementary C 67 59.7 93.8 Exceeded 6.30
Durham Public Schools Holt Elementary C 55 47.2 85.3 Exceeded 2.13
Durham Public Schools Holton Career and Resource Center I
Durham Public Schools Forest View Elementary C 64 59.3 84.6 Met 1.87
Durham Public Schools DPS Hospital School I
Durham Public Schools James E Shepard Middle D 42 36.0 65.1 Not Met -2.97
Durham Public Schools Lakewood Elementary C 55 46.1 89.7 Exceeded 3.88
Durham Public Schools Little River K-8 School C 66 62.2 81.0 Met 0.41
Durham Public Schools Lakeview School ALT
Durham Public Schools Lakewood Montessori Middle B 75 71.0 90.8 Exceeded 4.50
Durham Public Schools Lucas Middle C 57 47.2 95.6 Exceeded 7.37
Durham Public Schools Fayetteville Street Elementary D 40 30.1 77.4 Met -0.52
Durham Public Schools Lowe's Grove Middle D 48 39.2 84.5 Met 1.83
Durham Public Schools George Watts Elementary B 72 68.9 84.9 Met 1.96
Durham Public Schools Mangum Elementary B 83 83.4 81.4 Met 0.59
Durham Public Schools Merrick-Moore Elementary D 47 38.8 78.7 Met -0.25
Durham Public Schools Middle College HS @ DTCC A 95 94.6
Durham Public Schools Morehead Montessori B 72 69.1 85.3 Exceeded 2.15
Durham Public Schools Neal Middle D 47 37.5 83.2 Met 1.28
Durham Public Schools Northern High C 61 54.9 85.0 Exceeded 2.03
Durham Public Schools Oak Grove Elementary D 49 44.6 67.0 Not Met -2.60
Durham Public Schools Parkwood Elementary D 42 38.2 56.8 Not Met -5.89
Durham Public Schools E K Powe Elementary C 59 53.4 82.2 Met 0.88
Durham Public Schools Pearsontown Elementary B 82 78.9 94.2 Exceeded 6.52
Durham Public Schools Riverside High C 67 61.2 88.8 Exceeded 3.55
Durham Public Schools Sherwood Githens Middle C 57 52.4 73.8 Met -1.24
Durham Public Schools R N Harris Elementary C 61 54.0 88.8 Exceeded 3.54
Durham Public Schools Southern School of Energy and Sustainabi C 57 50.4 83.1 Met 1.25
Durham Public Schools Sandy Ridge Elementary C 58 51.2 86.7 Exceeded 2.71
Durham Public Schools Rogers-Herr Middle B 70 66.4 84.5 Met 1.82
Durham Public Schools Southwest Elementary C 60 53.9 86.5 Exceeded 2.60
Durham Public Schools C C Spaulding Elementary F 37 28.0 72.8 Met -1.43
Durham Public Schools Spring Valley Elementary C 56 49.6 83.3 Met 1.35
Durham Public Schools W G Pearson Elementary D 51 43.5 81.5 Met 0.61
Durham Public Schools Y E Smith Elementary D 48 38.0 87.0 Exceeded 2.82
Durham Public Schools Hillside New Tech High C 61 55.3 82.0 Met 0.80
Edgecombe County Public School G W Bulluck Elementary D 52 44.6 82.4 Met 0.98
Edgecombe County Public School G W Carver Elementary C 59 49.7 95.9 Exceeded 7.55
Edgecombe County Public School Coker-Wimberly Elementary D 43 33.0 81.5 Met 0.63
Edgecombe County Public School Edgecombe Early College High A 92 92.3 90.0 Exceeded 4.02
Edgecombe County Public School North Edgecombe High C 62 55.3 88.9 Exceeded 3.57
Edgecombe County Public School Phillips Middle F 31 23.4 63.7 Not Met -3.25
Edgecombe County Public School Princeville Elementary D 46 36.9 80.7 Met 0.30
Edgecombe County Public School South Edgecombe Middle D 49 41.5 80.3 Met 0.12
Edgecombe County Public School W A Pattillo Middle D 50 39.2 94.4 Exceeded 6.66
Edgecombe County Public School West Edgecombe Middle C 60 52.0 91.7 Exceeded 5.02
Edgecombe County Public School SouthWest Edgecombe High D 52 50.6 59.8 Not Met -4.12
Edgecombe County Public School Stocks Elementary F 37 28.4 69.7 Not Met -2.06
Edgecombe County Public School Tarboro High D 54 48.9 71.9 Met -1.61
Edgecombe County Public School Martin Millennium Academy C 55 47.8 85.4 Exceeded 2.16
Forsyth County Schools Ashley Academy F 34 22.4 80.0 Met 0.03
Forsyth County Schools Atkins Academic & Tech High A 89 87.9 93.4 Exceeded 6.07
Forsyth County Schools Bolton Elementary D 48 41.2 73.0 Met -1.40
Forsyth County Schools Brunson Elementary C 68 66.1 74.5 Met -1.10
Forsyth County Schools Caleb's Creek Elementary B 73 72.2 73.8 Met -1.23
Forsyth County Schools Carver High D 54 45.3 88.1 Exceeded 3.25
Forsyth County Schools Career Center I
Forsyth County Schools Cash Elementary B 73 69.1 87.3 Exceeded 2.92
Forsyth County Schools Carter High School ALT
Forsyth County Schools Childrens Center ALT
Forsyth County Schools Clemmons Elementary A 88 87.2 90.6 Exceeded 4.39
Forsyth County Schools Clemmons Middle School B 74 66.9 100.0 Exceeded 12.93
Forsyth County Schools Cook Literacy Model School D 41 28.5 89.5 Exceeded 3.83
Forsyth County Schools The Downtown School B 82 79.6 91.0 Exceeded 4.61
Forsyth County Schools Early College of Forsyth Co A 90 95.0 70.7 Met -1.86
Forsyth County Schools East Forsyth High C 67 68.0 63.2 Not Met -3.35
Forsyth County Schools East Forsyth Middle School D 42 36.1 65.6 Not Met -2.88
Forsyth County Schools Easton Elementary School F 36 26.6 73.3 Met -1.33
Forsyth County Schools Flat Rock Middle D 52 43.3 84.8 Met 1.94
Forsyth County Schools Forest Park Elementary D 41 29.7 84.5 Met 1.82
Forsyth County Schools Gibson Elementary D 54 44.8 89.2 Exceeded 3.70
Forsyth County Schools Robert B Glenn High School C 62 55.3 88.1 Exceeded 3.25
Forsyth County Schools Griffith Elementary D 51 41.7 85.9 Exceeded 2.39
Forsyth County Schools Main Street Academy ALT
Forsyth County Schools Hall-Woodward Elementary D 41 34.2 70.6 Met -1.87
Forsyth County Schools Hanes Magnet School B 77 74.9 83.9 Met 1.58
Forsyth County Schools Homebound/ Hospital Education I
Forsyth County Schools Ibraham Elementary F 33 24.7 64.8 Not Met -3.03
Forsyth County Schools Jefferson Elementary B 78 77.6 81.7 Met 0.70
Forsyth County Schools Thomas Jefferson Middle B 75 73.1 84.2 Met 1.68
Forsyth County Schools Kernersville Elementary C 64 58.4 85.7 Exceeded 2.28
Forsyth County Schools Kernersville Middle B 75 71.0 91.0 Exceeded 4.63
Forsyth County Schools Kimberley Park Elementary F 32 20.5 77.5 Met -0.50
Forsyth County Schools Kimmel Farm Elementary C 67 60.2 94.0 Exceeded 6.41
Forsyth County Schools Kingswood School ALT
Forsyth County Schools Konnoak Elementary D 54 45.9 87.7 Exceeded 3.10
Forsyth County Schools Diggs-Latham Elementary D 43 36.9 65.4 Not Met -2.92
Forsyth County Schools Lewisville Elementary A 88 86.8 91.7 Exceeded 5.07
Forsyth County Schools Lowrance Middle ALT
Forsyth County Schools Meadowlark Elementary A 90 88.7 94.9 Exceeded 6.97
Forsyth County Schools Meadowlark Middle B 84 83.5 86.0 Exceeded 2.40
Forsyth County Schools Middle College of Forsyth Cnty A 97 97.3
Forsyth County Schools Mineral Springs Elementary C 60 53.8 84.9 Met 1.97
Forsyth County Schools Mineral Springs Middle D 43 36.4 70.3 Met -1.93
Forsyth County Schools Moore Magnet Elementary D 51 49.9 57.6 Not Met -5.43
Forsyth County Schools Mount Tabor High School B 70 67.8 80.4 Met 0.18
Forsyth County Schools Frank Morgan Elementary B 76 73.3 87.9 Exceeded 3.19
Forsyth County Schools North Forsyth High D 49 48.3 54.2 Not Met -7.44
Forsyth County Schools North Hills Elementary D 48 37.7 91.2 Exceeded 4.73
Forsyth County Schools Northwest Middle D 53 44.2 89.6 Exceeded 3.85
Forsyth County Schools Old Richmond Elementary B 74 71.0 85.1 Exceeded 2.05
Forsyth County Schools Old Town Elementary F 39 34.7 58.4 Not Met -4.94
Forsyth County Schools Paisley IB Magnet School C 62 61.9 63.6 Not Met -3.27
Forsyth County Schools Parkland High D 54 48.7 73.4 Met -1.31
Forsyth County Schools J F Kennedy High C 55 46.1 90.9 Exceeded 4.58
Forsyth County Schools Petree Elementary F 33 23.3 73.9 Met -1.21
Forsyth County Schools Philo-Hill Magnet Academy F 25 17.1 54.3 Not Met -7.38
Forsyth County Schools Piney Grove Elementary B 76 74.7 81.4 Met 0.57
Forsyth County Schools Ronald W Reagan High School A 87 83.6 100.0 Exceeded 13.32
Forsyth County Schools R J Reynolds High B 71 68.5 82.3 Met 0.93
Forsyth County Schools Rural Hall Elementary C 55 52.4 65.0 Not Met -2.99
Forsyth County Schools Sedge Garden Elementary C 69 63.5 88.6 Exceeded 3.47
Forsyth County Schools Sherwood Forest Elementary A 87 87.7 82.3 Met 0.93
Forsyth County Schools Smith Farm Elementary D 44 36.7 73.9 Met -1.21
Forsyth County Schools Southeast Middle C 60 54.0 81.7 Met 0.69
Forsyth County Schools South Fork Elementary C 62 55.8 87.2 Exceeded 2.88
Forsyth County Schools Southwest Elementary B 81 83.0 73.6 Met -1.28
Forsyth County Schools Speas Elementary D 53 47.8 75.5 Met -0.89
Forsyth County Schools The Special Children's School ALT
Forsyth County Schools Union Cross Traditional Acad C 55 51.2 71.0 Met -1.80
Forsyth County Schools Vienna Elementary B 84 82.9 87.3 Exceeded 2.94
Forsyth County Schools Walkertown Elementary C 55 52.2 66.4 Not Met -2.71
Forsyth County Schools Walkertown High C 63 61.4 68.8 Not Met -2.24
Forsyth County Schools Walkertown Middle C 60 51.9 91.1 Exceeded 4.70
Forsyth County Schools Ward Elementary D 52 45.8 76.9 Met -0.61
Forsyth County Schools West Forsyth High B 80 79.9 79.9 Met -0.02
Forsyth County Schools Whitaker Elementary A 85 88.2 71.3 Met -1.74
Forsyth County Schools Wiley Magnet Middle C 56 48.9 83.1 Met 1.26
Forsyth County Schools Winston-Salem Preparatory Acad F 39 31.8 69.2 Not Met -2.15
Franklin County Schools Bunn Elementary C 69 64.1 86.4 Exceeded 2.57
Franklin County Schools Bunn High B 72 68.2 85.7 Exceeded 2.31
Franklin County Schools Bunn Middle C 59 59.6 57.4 Not Met -5.53
Franklin County Schools Cedar Creek Middle C 59 56.8 69.7 Not Met -2.06
Franklin County Schools Edward Best Elementary B 72 69.4 84.1 Met 1.64
Franklin County Schools Franklin County Early College A 88 89.0 81.5 Met 0.63
Franklin County Schools Franklinton Elementary C 55 48.8 77.8 Met -0.44
Franklin County Schools Franklinton High B 70 68.1 77.6 Met -0.48
Franklin County Schools Franklinton Middle C 57 50.1 83.9 Met 1.57
Franklin County Schools Laurel Mill Elementary C 63 59.5 77.1 Met -0.57
Franklin County Schools Long Mill Elementary B 73 68.1 92.0 Exceeded 5.22
Franklin County Schools Louisburg Elementary C 57 51.7 78.0 Met -0.39
Franklin County Schools Louisburg High C 64 65.7 59.1 Not Met -4.49
Franklin County Schools Terrell Lane Middle C 58 56.1 64.2 Not Met -3.16
Franklin County Schools Royal Elementary C 59 52.8 81.3 Met 0.55
Franklin County Schools Youngsville Elementary B 73 70.4 81.9 Met 0.79
Gaston County Schools Ashbrook High B 70 64.3 90.9 Exceeded 4.57
Gaston County Schools Belmont Central Elementary B 81 78.4 92.6 Exceeded 5.61
Gaston County Schools Belmont Middle B 77 74.1 88.4 Exceeded 3.36
Gaston County Schools Bessemer City Central Elem D 42 35.7 65.5 Not Met -2.90
Gaston County Schools Bessemer City High D 51 49.6 54.1 Not Met -7.50
Gaston County Schools Gaston Early College High School A 97 97.7 95.7 Exceeded 7.47
Gaston County Schools Bessemer City Primary D 42
Gaston County Schools W B Beam Intermediate School C 56 55.0 57.9 Not Met -5.26
Gaston County Schools Brookside Elementary D 49 46.4 59.8 Not Met -4.09
Gaston County Schools Carr Elementary C 62 60.3 69.1 Not Met -2.18
Gaston County Schools Catawba Heights Elementary C 65 60.6 80.6 Met 0.27
Gaston County Schools Chapel Grove Elementary C 56 49.0 81.7 Met 0.68
Gaston County Schools Cherryville High B 77 75.8 82.3 Met 0.95
Gaston County Schools Cherryville Elementary B 79 78.5 81.5 Met 0.62
Gaston County Schools Warlick Academy ALT
Gaston County Schools Costner Elementary C 61 56.4 79.7 Met -0.05
Gaston County Schools Stuart W Cramer High B 77 73.5 92.4 Exceeded 5.48
Gaston County Schools Cramerton Middle B 84 81.4 94.3 Exceeded 6.59
Gaston County Schools East Gaston High B 77 73.7 92.3 Exceeded 5.40
Gaston County Schools Edward D Sadler Jr Elementary School D 50 42.6 79.4 Met -0.12
Gaston County Schools Webb Street School ALT
Gaston County Schools Forestview High B 78 75.5 88.6 Exceeded 3.44
Gaston County Schools Gardner Park Elementary C 63 55.6 91.4 Exceeded 4.88
Gaston County Schools W P Grier Middle School D 50 46.0 64.8 Not Met -3.03
Gaston County Schools Highland Sch of Technology A 99 99.5 99.1 Exceeded 9.47
Gaston County Schools Hawks Nest STEAM Academy B 81 81.0 79.7 Met -0.06
Gaston County Schools Holbrook Middle C 64 58.4 88.3 Exceeded 3.34
Gaston County Schools Hunter Huss High C 59 53.8 80.4 Met 0.19
Gaston County Schools J B Page Primary School B 81
Gaston County Schools John Chavis Middle School C 61 58.5 71.5 Met -1.70
Gaston County Schools Kiser Elementary C 57 54.8 66.4 Not Met -2.71
Gaston County Schools Bessemer City Middle C 56 48.2 85.7 Exceeded 2.30
Gaston County Schools Lingerfeldt Elementary D 43 34.9 76.8 Met -0.63
Gaston County Schools Lowell Elementary C 56 53.4 66.9 Not Met -2.62
Gaston County Schools McAdenville Elementary C 61 55.6 81.0 Met 0.41
Gaston County Schools Mount Holly Middle C 68 64.3 84.7 Met 1.88
Gaston County Schools New Hope Elementary B 76 73.7 85.4 Exceeded 2.17
Gaston County Schools North Belmont Elementary C 59 52.6 82.6 Met 1.05
Gaston County Schools North Gaston High C 63 63.6 58.6 Not Met -4.84
Gaston County Schools Pinewood Elementary C 69 64.7 84.1 Met 1.67
Gaston County Schools Pleasant Ridge Elementary D 52 50.8 56.2 Not Met -6.27
Gaston County Schools Ida Rankin Elementary School B 70 64.6 89.5 Exceeded 3.81
Gaston County Schools Robinson Elementary C 68 62.9 85.9 Exceeded 2.38
Gaston County Schools Sherwood Elementary D 52 45.2 77.3 Met -0.53
Gaston County Schools H H Beam Elementary D 41 35.8 61.3 Not Met -3.73
Gaston County Schools South Point High B 81 79.1 90.4 Exceeded 4.24
Gaston County Schools Southwest Middle C 62 52.5 98.7 Exceeded 9.27
Gaston County Schools Springfield Primary C 57
Gaston County Schools Stanley Middle B 72 65.4 96.2 Exceeded 7.76
Gaston County Schools Tryon Elementary C 58 52.2 82.7 Met 1.11
Gaston County Schools W A Bess Elementary School B 81 77.5 93.3 Exceeded 6.02
Gaston County Schools W C Friday Middle School C 66 60.0 88.9 Exceeded 3.56
Gaston County Schools Woodhill Elementary D 46 37.0 83.4 Met 1.39
Gaston County Schools York Chester Middle D 54 47.1 83.3 Met 1.33
Gaston County Schools Gaston Virtual Academy C 58 55.1 71.4 Met -1.71
Gates County Schools Buckland Elementary C 64 59.1 81.7 Met 0.71
Gates County Schools Central Middle School C 60 58.8 67.1 Not Met -2.57
Gates County Schools Gates County Senior High C 67 67.8 62.1 Not Met -3.57
Gates County Schools Gatesville Elementary B 70 66.5 82.7 Met 1.09
Gates County Schools T S Cooper Elementary D 51 43.0 81.5 Met 0.60
Graham County Schools Robbinsville Elementary C 62 57.7 80.9 Met 0.38
Graham County Schools Robbinsville High C 69 66.0 80.6 Met 0.26
Graham County Schools Robbinsville Middle C 62 56.3 82.8 Met 1.13
Granville County Schools Butner-Stem Middle D 48 45.5 60.3 Not Met -3.94
Granville County Schools Butner-Stem Elementary D 47 44.3 58.3 Not Met -5.01
Granville County Schools C. G. Credle Elementary D 52 47.7 70.3 Met -1.93
Granville County Schools Phoenix Academy ALT
Granville County Schools Creedmoor Elementary D 53 46.0 79.0 Met -0.20
Granville County Schools G. C. Hawley Middle C 60 60.6 57.1 Not Met -5.72
Granville County Schools Granville Academy D 53 48.9 71.8 Met -1.64
Granville County Schools Granville Central High C 66 59.4 91.6 Exceeded 5.00
Granville County Schools Granville Early College High A 95 95.9 92.5 Exceeded 5.55
Granville County Schools J. F. Webb High C 55 50.4 74.0 Met -1.19
Granville County Schools Mary Potter Middle D 48 45.7 57.1 Not Met -5.69
Granville County Schools Mount Energy Elementary B 72 68.1 86.2 Exceeded 2.51
Granville County Schools Northern Granville Middle F 39 34.2 56.5 Not Met -6.10
Granville County Schools Joe Toler-Oak Hill Elementary C 63 62.3 65.2 Not Met -2.95
Granville County Schools South Granville High C 68 64.9 81.3 Met 0.52
Granville County Schools Stovall-Shaw Elementary D 54 50.4 68.7 Not Met -2.26
Granville County Schools Tar River Elementary C 64 65.7 56.0 Not Met -6.40
Granville County Schools West Oxford Elementary D 45 37.5 73.4 Met -1.32
Granville County Schools Wilton Elementary B 79 77.0 88.4 Exceeded 3.36
Granville County Schools JF Webb HS Of Health And Life Sciences C 66 65.4 66.1 Not Met -2.77
Greene County Schools Greene Central High C 64 56.7 91.0 Exceeded 4.64
Greene County Schools Greene County Middle D 44 40.4 59.4 Not Met -4.31
Greene County Schools Greene Early College High A 90 89.6 93.2 Exceeded 5.94
Greene County Schools Greene County Intermediate C 57 50.1 83.4 Met 1.36
Greene County Schools Snow Hill Primary D 46
Greene County Schools West Greene Elementary D 46 41.1 65.3 Not Met -2.94
Guilford County Schools Alamance Elementary B 72 72.9 70.2 Met -1.95
Guilford County Schools Edwin A Alderman Elementary D 54 49.9 69.6 Not Met -2.08
Guilford County Schools Allen Jay Elementary D 51 44.8 76.0 Met -0.79
Guilford County Schools Allen Jay Middle - A Preparatory Academy C 67 63.3 83.6 Met 1.45
Guilford County Schools Southern Guilford Middle D 54 49.3 73.1 Met -1.37
Guilford County Schools Allen Middle D 46 43.0 59.1 Not Met -4.54
Guilford County Schools T Wingate Andrews High C 59 56.2 70.7 Met -1.85
Guilford County Schools Archer Elementary C 64 57.6 89.1 Exceeded 3.65
Guilford County Schools Swann Middle School D 50 46.4 62.5 Not Met -3.49
Guilford County Schools Middle College High at Bennett A 88 88.3 85.1 Exceeded 2.07
Guilford County Schools Bessemer Elementary D 45 35.7 80.0 Met 0.02
Guilford County Schools Bluford Elementary D 42 33.4 74.2 Met -1.16
Guilford County Schools Brightwood Elementary D 52 44.9 81.9 Met 0.78
Guilford County Schools Brooks Global Elementary B 83 82.4 83.2 Met 1.31
Guilford County Schools Monticello-Brown Summit Elem C 59 51.8 85.7 Exceeded 2.29
Guilford County Schools Brown Summit Middle A 96 99.8 81.3 Met 0.53
Guilford County Schools Claxton Elementary B 73 70.7 83.0 Met 1.20
Guilford County Schools Colfax Elementary B 79 80.7 71.5 Met -1.69
Guilford County Schools Ceasar Cone Elementary F 36 29.1 62.3 Not Met -3.53
Guilford County Schools James B Dudley High C 60 53.8 85.0 Exceeded 2.01
Guilford County Schools Eastern Guilford High C 63 60.2 71.9 Met -1.62
Guilford County Schools Erwin Montessori C 65 63.0 73.7 Met -1.25
Guilford County Schools Fairview Elementary D 46 34.8 90.5 Exceeded 4.30
Guilford County Schools Waldo C Falkener Sr Elementary D 43 36.9 66.9 Not Met -2.62
Guilford County Schools Ferndale Middle D 40 35.9 57.4 Not Met -5.56
Guilford County Schools Florence Elementary B 71 70.8 72.2 Met -1.55
Guilford County Schools Julius I Foust Elementary D 48 40.3 79.3 Met -0.13
Guilford County Schools Cyrus P Frazier Elementary D 54 45.9 84.8 Met 1.95
Guilford County Schools Gateway Education Center ALT
Guilford County Schools Gibsonville Elementary B 71 69.8 76.1 Met -0.78
Guilford County Schools Gillespie Park Elementary D 40 32.1 72.4 Met -1.51
Guilford County Schools General Greene Elementary B 72 72.0 73.5 Met -1.29
Guilford County Schools GC Middle College High A 89 85.3
Guilford County Schools Penn-Griffin Schools C 59 58.6 62.2 Not Met -3.55
Guilford County Schools Grimsley High B 75 75.4 71.7 Met -1.66
Guilford County Schools Early College at Guilford A 94 100.0 71.7 Met -1.65
Guilford County Schools Western Guilford Middle D 52 50.2 59.7 Not Met -4.17
Guilford County Schools Doris Henderson Newcomers Sch F 0 0.0
Guilford County Schools Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro A 91 89.9 93.1 Exceeded 5.91
Guilford County Schools Guilford Elementary C 64 60.8 77.1 Met -0.58
Guilford County Schools GTCC Middle College High A 87 86.9 85.8 Exceeded 2.32
Guilford County Schools Otis L Hairston Sr Middle D 43 33.0 83.3 Met 1.32
Guilford County Schools Hampton Elem Univ Partnership D 49 39.4 88.5 Exceeded 3.40
Guilford County Schools High Point Central High C 63 56.2 91.3 Exceeded 4.82
Guilford County Schools Kearns Academy B 70 64.0 94.6 Exceeded 6.79
Guilford County Schools Middle College at GTCC-High Point B 79 78.7 78.9 Met -0.21
Guilford County Schools Hunter Elementary C 60 55.7 77.5 Met -0.49
Guilford County Schools Irving Park Elementary C 56 49.3 83.7 Met 1.50
Guilford County Schools Jackson Middle D 47 39.9 77.0 Met -0.60
Guilford County Schools Jamestown Elementary B 70 64.6 91.8 Exceeded 5.13
Guilford County Schools Jamestown Middle C 57 56.6 59.3 Not Met -4.37
Guilford County Schools Jefferson Elementary C 66 61.6 84.7 Met 1.90
Guilford County Schools Jesse Wharton Elem B 70 71.5 62.4 Not Met -3.51
Guilford County Schools Johnson Street Global Studies C 55 47.8 85.4 Exceeded 2.17
Guilford County Schools David D Jones Elementary B 72 68.4 86.9 Exceeded 2.78
Guilford County Schools James Y Joyner Elementary C 64 56.7 91.2 Exceeded 4.72
Guilford County Schools Kernodle Middle B 83 80.3 92.4 Exceeded 5.46
Guilford County Schools Kirkman Park Elementary D 41 32.2 76.0 Met -0.79
Guilford County Schools Kiser Middle C 68 63.9 86.3 Exceeded 2.54
Guilford County Schools Lincoln Academy C 68 67.5 71.2 Met -1.75
Guilford County Schools John Van Lindley Elementary B 70 67.0 82.1 Met 0.86
Guilford County Schools Madison Elementary C 64 60.0 78.2 Met -0.36
Guilford County Schools Herbin Metz Education Center ALT
Guilford County Schools C Joyner Greene Education Center ALT
Guilford County Schools Eastern Guilford Middle D 47 45.7 50.1 Not Met -9.94
Guilford County Schools McLeansville Elementary C 57 51.1 80.1 Met 0.06
Guilford County Schools Ronald E. McNair Elementary D 49 45.4 63.6 Not Met -3.28
Guilford County Schools Mendenhall Middle C 62 56.7 81.0 Met 0.42
Guilford County Schools Haynes Inman Education Center ALT
Guilford County Schools Millis Road Elementary B 78 74.7 90.3 Exceeded 4.22
Guilford County Schools Montlieu Academy of Technology F 39 35.2 55.6 Not Met -6.62
Guilford County Schools Morehead Elementary B 74 72.3 80.8 Met 0.35
Guilford County Schools Murphey Traditional Academy D 46 40.3 70.7 Met -1.85
Guilford County Schools Nathanael Greene Elementary C 56 55.7 59.4 Not Met -4.36
Guilford County Schools Middle College at NC A&T C 68 64.0 84.6 Met 1.86
Guilford County Schools Northeast Guilford High C 65 58.7 90.8 Exceeded 4.53
Guilford County Schools Northern Guilford Elementary B 81 85.2 64.3 Not Met -3.14
Guilford County Schools Northeast Guilford Middle D 54 45.5 87.7 Exceeded 3.11
Guilford County Schools Northern Guilford Middle B 80 78.1 87.6 Exceeded 3.04
Guilford County Schools Northern Guilford High B 78 80.4 68.9 Not Met -2.22
Guilford County Schools Northwest Guilford High A 87 85.8 91.2 Exceeded 4.76
Guilford County Schools EP Pearce Elementary B 81 82.6 76.7 Met -0.66
Guilford County Schools Northwest Guilford Middle B 80 82.6 69.5 Not Met -2.10
Guilford County Schools Northwood Elementary D 49 42.8 73.7 Met -1.26
Guilford County Schools Oak Hill Elementary C 55 50.0 72.7 Met -1.45
Guilford County Schools Oak Ridge Elementary A 87 88.4 81.6 Met 0.64
Guilford County Schools Oak View Elementary D 44 40.3 59.4 Not Met -4.36
Guilford County Schools Page High C 66 66.1 66.9 Not Met -2.61
Guilford County Schools Parkview Village Elementary D 45 34.8 84.1 Met 1.65
Guilford County Schools Clara J Peck Elementary D 48 39.6 82.9 Met 1.17
Guilford County Schools Peeler Open Elementary D 49 41.0 81.6 Met 0.65
Guilford County Schools Pilot Elementary C 59 54.3 75.5 Met -0.89
Guilford County Schools Pleasant Garden Elementary C 69 64.6 87.3 Exceeded 2.93
Guilford County Schools Lucy Ragsdale High B 70 68.0 80.3 Met 0.13
Guilford County Schools Reedy Fork Elementary D 52 48.4 67.8 Not Met -2.44
Guilford County Schools Rankin Elementary D 48 39.0 81.6 Met 0.66
Guilford County Schools SCALE School ALT
Guilford County Schools Pruette SCALE Academy ALT
Guilford County Schools Sedalia Elementary C 61 57.8 74.1 Met -1.17
Guilford County Schools Sedgefield Elementary D 43 37.7 64.2 Not Met -3.16
Guilford County Schools Shadybrook Elementary C 62 60.4 70.6 Met -1.88
Guilford County Schools George C Simkins Jr Elementary D 49 46.9 57.9 Not Met -5.25
Guilford County Schools Ben L. Smith High School D 53 46.9 75.3 Met -0.93
Guilford County Schools Academy at Smith B 75 74.2 78.3 Met -0.34
Guilford County Schools Southeast Guilford High B 75 72.7 82.2 Met 0.90
Guilford County Schools Southeast Guilford Middle C 61 62.2 58.0 Not Met -5.18
Guilford County Schools Southern Elementary C 68 66.6 75.7 Met -0.86
Guilford County Schools Southern Guilford High C 58 55.7 67.0 Not Met -2.59
Guilford County Schools Southwest Elementary A 87 83.8 100.0 Exceeded 11.16
Guilford County Schools Southwest Guilford High B 71 70.5 72.3 Met -1.53
Guilford County Schools Southwest Guilford Middle C 59 61.3 52.2 Not Met -8.66
Guilford County Schools Sternberger Elementary B 76 77.0 72.9 Met -1.41
Guilford County Schools STEM Early College @ NC A&T SU A 92 97.8 67.4 Not Met -2.52
Guilford County Schools Stokesdale Elementary B 72 76.2 55.8 Not Met -6.51
Guilford County Schools Summerfield Elementary B 84 84.1 85.7 Exceeded 2.29
Guilford County Schools Sumner Elementary D 53 48.9 69.6 Not Met -2.08
Guilford County Schools Triangle Lake Montessori Elem C 66 61.0 86.3 Exceeded 2.53
Guilford County Schools UNCG Early/Middle College A 86 87.5 82.2 Met 0.89
Guilford County Schools Union Hill Elementary C 58 52.3 82.8 Met 1.12
Guilford County Schools Vandalia Elementary D 40 31.7 72.9 Met -1.41
Guilford County Schools Washington Elementary D 44 32.7 88.3 Exceeded 3.35
Guilford County Schools Philip J Weaver Ed Center A 85 91.2 58.1 Not Met -5.14
Guilford County Schools Welborn Middle F 39 34.3 56.8 Not Met -5.89
Guilford County Schools Western Guilford High C 68 67.7 70.9 Met -1.81
Guilford County Schools Wiley Accel/Enrichment F 33 25.6 60.1 Not Met -3.98
Halifax County Schools Aurelian Springs Institute of Global Lea C 57 51.7 80.4 Met 0.18
Halifax County Schools Scotland Neck Elementary Leadership Acad F 39 31.6 69.2 Not Met -2.15
Halifax County Schools Enfield Middle S.T.E.A.M. Academy D 46 37.8 80.4 Met 0.16
Halifax County Schools Everetts Elementary S.T.E.M. Academy F 39 29.4 75.6 Met -0.88
Halifax County Schools Hollister Elementary Leadership Academy C 66 60.3 87.3 Exceeded 2.93
Halifax County Schools Inborden Elementary S.T.E.A.M. Academy C 57 47.6 95.0 Exceeded 7.05
Halifax County Schools Northwest Halifax Collegiate and Technic C 56 49.5 83.1 Met 1.26
Halifax County Schools Pittman Elementary Leadership Academy C 59 53.0 81.1 Met 0.46
Halifax County Schools Southeast Halifax Collegiate Prep Academ D 50 43.3 75.1 Met -0.97
Halifax County Schools William R Davie Middle S.T.E.M. Academy D 50 42.4 80.1 Met 0.05
Roanoke Rapids City Schools Belmont Elementary School C 55 47.7 84.3 Met 1.72
Roanoke Rapids City Schools Chaloner Middle School C 61 59.0 67.6 Not Met -2.48
Roanoke Rapids City Schools Roanoke Rapids High School C 64 65.6 56.3 Not Met -6.21
Roanoke Rapids City Schools Manning Elementary School C 69 63.5 90.0 Exceeded 4.05
Roanoke Rapids City Schools Roanoke Rapids Early College High C 61 56.1 81.8 Met 0.72
Weldon City Schools Roanoke Valley Early College B 81 82.0 78.2 Met -0.35
Weldon City Schools Weldon Elementary Global Academy F 33 25.2 63.0 Not Met -3.40
Weldon City Schools Weldon STEM High School Career Academies D 43 38.3 59.6 Not Met -4.19
Weldon City Schools Weldon Middle D 46 40.9 66.9 Not Met -2.62
Harnett County Schools Anderson Creek Primary D 53
Harnett County Schools Angier Elementary D 52 42.5 88.2 Exceeded 3.29
Harnett County Schools Benhaven Elementary B 73 69.0 88.7 Exceeded 3.48
Harnett County Schools Boone Trail Elementary D 50 48.3 55.5 Not Met -6.69
Harnett County Schools Buies Creek Elementary C 63 60.1 72.7 Met -1.45
Harnett County Schools Coats Elementary C 57 52.3 73.6 Met -1.27
Harnett County Schools Coats-Erwin Middle C 64 59.7 81.5 Met 0.61
Harnett County Schools Dunn Middle D 51 45.4 75.3 Met -0.94
Harnett County Schools Erwin Elementary D 54 48.7 75.0 Met -0.99
Harnett County Schools Gentry Primary D 54
Harnett County Schools Harnett Early College (HCEC) B 83 82.6 85.0 Exceeded 2.00
Harnett County Schools Harnett Primary C 55 52.0 65.6 Not Met -2.88
Harnett County Schools STAR Academy ALT
Harnett County Schools Harnett Central High C 64 64.5 59.9 Not Met -4.03
Harnett County Schools Harnett Central Middle D 51 50.1 56.1 Not Met -6.33
Harnett County Schools Johnsonville Elementary C 61 54.1 90.5 Exceeded 4.35
Harnett County Schools Highland Elementary C 67 62.8 84.4 Met 1.78
Harnett County Schools Highland Middle C 55 53.5 59.0 Not Met -4.59
Harnett County Schools LaFayette Elementary B 77 74.8 85.4 Exceeded 2.16
Harnett County Schools Lillington-Shawtown Elementary C 62 54.5 91.6 Exceeded 5.00
Harnett County Schools North Harnett Primary D 52
Harnett County Schools Overhills Elementary C 63 58.2 81.6 Met 0.65
Harnett County Schools Overhills Middle C 64 56.5 95.9 Exceeded 7.54
Harnett County Schools Overhills High B 73 68.8 92.0 Exceeded 5.22
Harnett County Schools South Harnett Elementary D 53 47.9 74.9 Met -1.01
Harnett County Schools Triton High C 65 62.4 73.0 Met -1.39
Harnett County Schools Wayne Avenue Elem F 35 31.6 50.0 Not Met -10.44
Harnett County Schools Western Harnett High B 71 68.6 81.4 Met 0.57
Harnett County Schools Western Harnett Middle C 64 57.1 91.4 Exceeded 4.86
Haywood County Schools Bethel Elementary B 73 73.8 69.0 Not Met -2.19
Haywood County Schools Bethel Middle B 72 72.0 71.0 Met -1.80
Haywood County Schools Canton Middle C 59 59.9 56.6 Not Met -6.02
Haywood County Schools Central Haywood High ALT
Haywood County Schools Clyde Elementary B 71 68.4 80.8 Met 0.34
Haywood County Schools Riverbend Elementary A 88 89.7 83.1 Met 1.27
Haywood County Schools Haywood Early College A 95 97.1 86.5 Exceeded 2.61
Haywood County Schools Hazelwood Elementary C 59 57.8 61.3 Not Met -3.74
Haywood County Schools Jonathan Valley Elementary B 73 67.6 92.1 Exceeded 5.28
Haywood County Schools Junaluska Elementary B 71 71.3 71.5 Met -1.69
Haywood County Schools Meadowbrook Elementary C 64 62.1 70.0 Met -2.00
Haywood County Schools North Canton Elementary C 67 67.5 63.2 Not Met -3.35
Haywood County Schools Pisgah High B 78 77.9 77.2 Met -0.56
Haywood County Schools Tuscola High C 68 72.1 53.7 Not Met -7.76
Haywood County Schools Waynesville Middle C 67 66.6 69.5 Not Met -2.10
Henderson County Schools Apple Valley Middle C 55 55.5 55.1 Not Met -6.91
Henderson County Schools Atkinson Elementary B 83 82.4 83.0 Met 1.22
Henderson County Schools Bruce Drysdale Elementary C 57 52.1 76.8 Met -0.63
Henderson County Schools Clear Creek Elementary B 75 73.8 79.9 Met -0.01
Henderson County Schools Dana Elementary C 61 57.8 74.0 Met -1.19
Henderson County Schools East Henderson High B 75 72.4 84.2 Met 1.68
Henderson County Schools Edneyville Elementary C 68 64.2 85.1 Exceeded 2.06
Henderson County Schools Etowah Elementary B 80 78.8 83.3 Met 1.34
Henderson County Schools Flat Rock Middle C 69 64.8 87.6 Exceeded 3.04
Henderson County Schools Fletcher Elementary B 76 75.6 78.4 Met -0.31
Henderson County Schools Hendersonville Elementary A 87 85.5 91.9 Exceeded 5.14
Henderson County Schools Hendersonville High B 81 80.3 81.9 Met 0.77
Henderson County Schools Hendersonville Middle B 73 72.9 71.8 Met -1.64
Henderson County Schools Hillandale Elementary C 64 57.5 90.7 Exceeded 4.44
Henderson County Schools Glenn C Marlow Elementary A 85 84.6 84.4 Met 1.79
Henderson County Schools Mills River Elementary B 81 79.2 86.2 Exceeded 2.49
Henderson County Schools North Henderson High B 83 78.6 100.0 Exceeded 13.30
Henderson County Schools Rugby Middle B 79 77.9 81.8 Met 0.72
Henderson County Schools Henderson County Career Academy ALT
Henderson County Schools Sugarloaf Elementary C 56 55.2 58.5 Not Met -4.89
Henderson County Schools Upward Elementary C 59 53.1 81.0 Met 0.41
Henderson County Schools West Henderson High B 77 79.6 68.4 Not Met -2.32
Henderson County Schools Henderson County Early College A 97 98.8 91.6 Exceeded 4.99
Hertford County Schools Ahoskie Elementary F 39 36.4 50.0 Not Met -11.93
Hertford County Schools Bearfield Primary C 68 65.5 79.9 Met -0.01
Hertford County Schools Hertford County Middle D 45 34.1 88.7 Exceeded 3.48
Hertford County Schools Hertford County High D 52 51.4 55.1 Not Met -6.93
Hertford County Schools Hertford Co Early College B 84 82.8 89.7 Exceeded 3.90
Hertford County Schools Riverview Elementary D 51 49.2 59.9 Not Met -4.03
Hertford County Schools CS Brown High A 85 85.9 82.1 Met 0.87
Hoke County Schools Don D Steed Elementary B 77 75.0 85.5 Exceeded 2.22
Hoke County Schools Hoke County High C 67 61.4 91.2 Exceeded 4.73
Hoke County Schools J W McLauchlin Elementary C 60 53.1 85.2 Exceeded 2.09
Hoke County Schools West Hoke Middle C 59 54.0 77.9 Met -0.42
Hoke County Schools Scurlock Elementary C 57 49.9 84.5 Met 1.82
Hoke County Schools Hawk Eye Elementary C 56 49.6 81.9 Met 0.77
Hoke County Schools East Hoke Middle D 51 50.8 52.7 Not Met -8.33
Hoke County Schools West Hoke Elementary C 69 63.8 88.9 Exceeded 3.56
Hoke County Schools Rockfish Hoke Elementary C 69 69.4 67.6 Not Met -2.47
Hoke County Schools J W Turlington School ALT
Hoke County Schools Upchurch Elementary C 65 59.1 86.8 Exceeded 2.72
Hoke County Schools Sandy Grove Elementary C 58 53.2 79.1 Met -0.17
Hoke County Schools Sandy Grove Middle C 60 58.5 65.1 Not Met -2.98
Hoke County Schools SandHoke Early College High A 90 89.6 89.6 Exceeded 3.87
Hyde County Schools Mattamuskeet Elementary D 50 43.8 75.2 Met -0.95
Hyde County Schools Ocracoke School B 79 77.4 86.0 Exceeded 2.40
Hyde County Schools Mattamuskeet Early College High C 61 55.1 86.8 Exceeded 2.72
Iredell-Statesville Schools Agriculture and Science Early College A 88 87.2 89.4 Exceeded 3.76
Iredell-Statesville Schools Brawley Middle B 71 73.5 61.4 Not Met -3.71
Iredell-Statesville Schools Career Academy and Technical School C 58 57.9 59.7 Not Met -4.16
Iredell-Statesville Schools Celeste Henkel Elementary C 67 63.2 83.0 Met 1.22
Iredell-Statesville Schools Central Elementary A 86 85.3 88.2 Exceeded 3.30
Iredell-Statesville Schools Coddle Creek Elementary B 73 70.6 84.8 Met 1.94
Iredell-Statesville Schools Cloverleaf Elementary D 47 40.1 75.8 Met -0.83
Iredell-Statesville Schools Collaborative College for Technology A 96 98.6 85.2 Exceeded 2.10
Iredell-Statesville Schools Cool Spring Elementary B 79 77.3 84.8 Met 1.93
Iredell-Statesville Schools East Iredell Elementary C 61 55.2 85.4 Exceeded 2.18
Iredell-Statesville Schools East Iredell Middle D 51 41.7 87.6 Exceeded 3.07
Iredell-Statesville Schools Harmony Elementary B 71 66.5 87.1 Exceeded 2.84
Iredell-Statesville Schools Lake Norman High B 83 81.6 88.1 Exceeded 3.24
Iredell-Statesville Schools Lake Norman Elementary B 82 80.5 88.0 Exceeded 3.22
Iredell-Statesville Schools Lakeshore Elementary B 73 70.0 85.0 Exceeded 2.00
Iredell-Statesville Schools Lakeshore Middle C 66 67.1 63.4 Not Met -3.32
Iredell-Statesville Schools Mount Mourne School A 95 96.6 88.9 Exceeded 3.57
Iredell-Statesville Schools N B Mills Elementary F 37 30.5 61.0 Not Met -3.79
Iredell-Statesville Schools North Iredell High C 58 59.5 50.0 Not Met -12.76
Iredell-Statesville Schools Northview School A 92 94.6 83.9 Met 1.57
Iredell-Statesville Schools Scotts Elementary B 72 67.4 88.7 Exceeded 3.51
Iredell-Statesville Schools North Iredell Middle C 67 62.7 84.9 Met 1.97
Iredell-Statesville Schools Pressly School ALT
Iredell-Statesville Schools Statesville Middle F 35 26.1 72.7 Met -1.46
Iredell-Statesville Schools Statesville High D 50 47.1 59.1 Not Met -4.52
Iredell-Statesville Schools Crossroads Arts Sciences Early College A 91 93.8 80.4 Met 0.19
Iredell-Statesville Schools Sharon Elementary B 77 75.0 84.7 Met 1.89
Iredell-Statesville Schools Shepherd Elementary C 69 66.1 78.7 Met -0.25
Iredell-Statesville Schools South Iredell High B 73 76.1 59.3 Not Met -4.39
Iredell-Statesville Schools Third Creek Elementary C 61 53.5 90.1 Exceeded 4.06
Iredell-Statesville Schools Troutman Elementary C 66 61.8 82.8 Met 1.12
Iredell-Statesville Schools Troutman Middle D 54 52.9 56.1 Not Met -6.30
Iredell-Statesville Schools Union Grove Elementary C 56 49.8 80.0 Met 0.02
Iredell-Statesville Schools West Iredell High C 60 60.8 59.1 Not Met -4.52
Iredell-Statesville Schools West Iredell Middle C 58 52.2 80.0 Met 0.00
Iredell-Statesville Schools Woodland Heights Elementary B 75 77.2 65.6 Not Met -2.88
Mooresville City Schools East Mooresville Intermediate B 74 70.8 85.1 Exceeded 2.07
Mooresville City Schools NF Woods Campus I
Mooresville City Schools Mooresville Intermediate B 72 69.9 78.6 Met -0.28
Mooresville City Schools Mooresville Middle C 69 70.4 62.2 Not Met -3.55
Mooresville City Schools Mooresville High School B 80 76.9 91.3 Exceeded 4.83
Mooresville City Schools Park View Elementary B 72 68.7 83.7 Met 1.48
Mooresville City Schools Rocky River Elementary A 86 87.5 78.4 Met -0.32
Mooresville City Schools South Elementary B 73 72.2 75.6 Met -0.88
Jackson County Schools Blue Ridge Early College D 53 48.9 69.3 Not Met -2.13
Jackson County Schools Cullowhee Valley School C 65 59.8 84.9 Met 1.96
Jackson County Schools Fairview Elementary C 68 63.4 85.3 Exceeded 2.15
Jackson County Schools Blue Ridge School D 52 49.0 64.9 Not Met -3.02
Jackson County Schools Jackson Co Early College A 91 93.9 80.1 Met 0.04
Jackson County Schools Jackson Co Sch of Alternatives ALT
Jackson County Schools Scotts Creek Elementary C 57 53.3 72.9 Met -1.42
Jackson County Schools Smokey Mountain Elementary D 46 42.9 60.2 Not Met -3.96
Jackson County Schools Smoky Mountain High School B 80 75.9 98.6 Exceeded 9.16
Johnston County Schools Benson Elementary D 44 37.2 69.9 Not Met -2.02
Johnston County Schools Benson Middle D 51 43.3 82.2 Met 0.88
Johnston County Schools Clayton High C 65 68.3 50.0 Not Met -10.34
Johnston County Schools Johnston County Schools Career Technical A 86 86.1 86.0 Exceeded 2.41
Johnston County Schools West Clayton Elementary D 52 50.2 59.9 Not Met -4.01
Johnston County Schools Cleveland High B