The school district found high lead levels in water fixtures at Allen Jay, Frazier and Foust elementary schools and Penn Griffin School for the Arts.

The discoveries and replacements come as the district continues to work on a plan for how to conduct a wider plumbing inventory and further testing for lead in school drinking water.

In the meantime, school maintenance workers run the water fountains in most schools for about a minute at the start of each school day to flush out any potential lead.

The district recently tested a single tap at more than 100 buildings and found three with elevated lead levels. The experts said if schools test more taps they are highly likely to find more faucets or other outlets that need a fix.

About 30 parents, students and staff gathered for a meeting with school leaders Thursday night to discuss the safety of water from taps at school buildings in response to tests this winter that showed high levels of lead in water at three schools, including Southeast Guilford Middle.

Lead testing

Out of more than 300 faucets and other fixtures tested at a dozen Guilford County elementary schools in the most recent round of testing, almost all had results lower than Guilford County Schools’ action level of 10 parts per billion, according to a report by ECS Southeast. Eight tested at around 10 ppb or higher. The district took seven of the fixtures out of service and replaced the valve determined to be the likely source of the high test level on the ice machine at Brooks Global Studies.

Read the whole study here: https://bit.ly/2MBkX4Y

School/Location/Lead concentration

Bessemer/drinking station, Room 3/63.6

Brooks Global/ice maker, kitchen/20.6

Joyner/drinking station, Room 3/35.0

Sedalia/drinking station, Room 19/19.7

Sedgefield/drinking station, Room 39/27.0

Stokesdale/drinking station right side between Rooms C103-101/29.2

Stokesdale/drinking station left side between Rooms C103-101/242

Stokesdale/drinking station/Room B106/9.9