GREENSBORO — Angie Henry, Guilford County Schools' chief financial officer, is now also its chief of operations.
Under the school district's structure, chiefs represent the highest level of leadership under the superintendent. Superintendent Sharon Contreras, who made the change last month, said she thinks it will help streamline communications with schools.
"Now facilities, operations, and finances, all of the communication about those areas, which are related, come from one person rather than coming from two or three people," she said in an interview Saturday.
Henry took over operations from Scott McCully. He was appointed chief operations officer in 2017, taking on responsibility for the district’s transportation, technology, facilities, maintenance, student assignment, student information and emergency management departments.
McCully's new role is senior executive director for student assignment. That's below the chief level, but Contreras said it wasn't a demotion. As required by his contract, he's not being paid any less, she said.
She called student assignment a massive job that has grown each year. The district has added a new electronic registration system — in place of paper, Contreras said, and it continues to increase school choice programs. The district has more than 15,000 applicants for choice options alone, and the number of transient students moving in and out of school assignment zones also is increasing, she said.
Contreras, who joined the district in 2016, said she didn't initially realize the scope of problems the district faced in student services.
"I didn't know how broken our student assignment system is and that we were using paper to assign students to school," she said. "I was getting so many complaints from parents that they would go to a school (and) the school wouldn't register them. Schools were not registering homeless students immediately as required by federal law. Students in foster care were being moved around, not receiving transportation."
Contreras said she believes the district needs someone of McCully's expertise in student assignment to focus solely on that role. Before joining the district, he was the executive director of planning and student placement for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Henry, in taking on the chief operations position, will be point person in the district administration on the facilities master plan, Contreras said. Henry's executive director for finance is now doing more of her finance work, and will legally sign off on financial matters for the district. That will help allow Henry to work with John Simmons, the senior executive director over facilities and maintenance, to execute whatever the district determines to do with the facilities master plan, Contreras said.
County leaders are eyeing putting a referendum for a school construction bond on the November ballot. They are discussing a dollar amount for the bond, based on a facilities master plan Contreras has endorsed.
Contreras hopes to present that plan to the school board for review and discussion soon, possibly at the board's March 10 meeting.
