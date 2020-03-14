Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday ordered all public K-12 schools in North Carolina closed for at least two weeks starting Monday due to the threat of COVID-19.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras held a news conference hours later to talk about how that will work for Guilford County Schools. While some longer-term plans are still in the works, here's a look at what families and staff should expect for Monday:
Learning
School is closed for all students on Monday. Students are not expected to participate in online learning on Monday unless they are already doing so, for example, through an online college course as part of one of the Early College or Middle College programs.
Food
Guilford County Schools plans to distribute meals to students living in shelters as well as homeless students living in hotels and motels on Monday. District staff are coordinating the effort. The district is working on efforts to feed other students in need during the closure, with bus drivers expected to participate in delivery efforts, but that won't be up and running in time for Monday, Contreras said.
Staff work day
All school district staff are expected at work Monday for a newly announced workday. Exceptions include those already on leave and those who are sick or too medically vulnerable to work. The district expects to provide tech training to teachers in hopes of later beginning online learning for students.
Childcare
At this time, the superintendent says she is not sure the district is allowed to provide any childcare for anyone, given that the governor has ordered the schools closed. The district is interested in eventually opening some schools to less than 100 students each, to help care for homeless students, children in shelters, and the children of first responders or health care workers. Contreras said she thought they would need permission from the state to do that and are seeking that permission.
Medications
The schools expect to arrange for parents to come by at certain times on Monday to pick up medications for students stored at the schools. Contreras said they expect to put out a call through the district's messaging system to provide more details.
More information coming
These details were shared during a news conference this evening. The superintendent plans to hold another news conference on Sunday, most likely in the evening, and hopes to know more that she can share at that time.
