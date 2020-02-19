Closed on school chalkboard (copy)
GREENSBORO — Students will dismiss two hours early Thursday due to the threat of bad weather, Guilford County Schools said on Twitter.

Closing for the day is also an option, the district said.

All afterschool activities, athletics and ACES programs are canceled for Thursday, the district said.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

