GREENSBORO — All out-of-state trips for students are now canceled, Guilford County Schools announced Thursday morning. That's expected to extend from now till the end of the school year.
For example, the Colfax Elementary School PTO posted on Facebook that this includes the cancellation of that school's fifth-grade trip to Williamsburg, Va., in April.
According to its news release, the district made that decision after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.
"We recognize and regret that this decision may create financial hardships for students and families as travel arrangements have already been made and may not be refundable,” said Wanda Legrand, chief student services officer. “However, with the WHO declaration, we believe this is a necessary step to protect the health and welfare of our students and staff.”
As of now, North Carolina scholastic and athletic competitions are continuing as planned, according to the release. The release said that's according to the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
“As we’ve said many times, this is a fluid and rapidly changing situation," Legrand said in the release. "As more information comes in, recommendations and guidelines will be updated accordingly."
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has canceled all school-sponsored field trips and staff out-of-district professional development programs as of today, according to their website. All school-sponsored trips will remain on hold until further notice, the district said. The cancellation did not include official school athletic contests and other group competitions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.