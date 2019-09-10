College generic graduation commencement graduate pointing
HIGH POINT — Guilford County Schools families can start making plans for spring graduations.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced the high school graduation schedule for this spring during Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Graduations for traditional high schools will start on Friday, June 5, and run through Sunday, June 7. Other high school graduations, including early and middle college programs, would take place from May 22 through June 4.

Originally, the schedule was on the school board agenda as a proposal for the board to vote on. However,  Contreras said that was an error as the board didn't need to vote on the schedule. It should have been included on the agenda as an informational item, not a voting item, she said.

