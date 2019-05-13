GREENSBORO — A proposal to drop the last day for students this school year is up for a vote at Tuesday night's Guilford County school board meeting.
If the new proposal passes, the last day of school for students on the traditional calendar this school year would become Monday, June 10.
School board members voted in early April to cancel school on May 1 of this year, due to what Superintendent Sharon Contreras said were likely to be too many teacher and staff absences to able to run the schools. Members of the Guilford County Association of Educators and their allies attended a mass rally in Raleigh that day to ask state legislators to fund education priorities and expand Medicaid.
At the time, the board voted to cancel school on May 1 and make it an optional teacher work day. The board also approved a recommendation from Contreras to turn June 11, which had been scheduled as a teacher work day, into a student day.
In her memo for Tuesday night's meeting agenda, Contreras said she had recommended adding that student day out of lingering concerns that they might have to miss more school for bad weather. Now, she said, with the end of the school year approaching and graduations beginning in two weeks, she has determined the day won't be needed for weather-related makeup.
Similarly, in her proposal, the last day of school would also revert to the next-to-last day of school for schools following other calendars.
If the recommendation passes, here's the last days for each category or group of schools:
• Traditional Academic Calendar: Monday, June 10, 2019;
• Extended-Year Calendar: Monday, June 17, 2019;
• Middle College at Bennett, Middle College at N.C. A&T, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, Academy at Smith, Kearns Academy, Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, Middle College at GTCC-High Point, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown and Greensboro College Middle College: Wednesday, May 22, 2019;
• Early College at Guilford and Middle College at UNCG: Thursday, May 23, 2019.