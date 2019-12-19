GREENSBORO — Increasing the county sales tax could be an option to help pay for school construction and renovation, county leaders suggested Thursday.
Guilford County commissioners and Board of Education members discussed the idea during a joint committee meeting.
The committee is in the middle of weighing a $2 billion school facilities master plan proposal prepared by consultants and endorsed by schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
Two of the biggest questions the group is trying to talk through are how the county might pay for such a plan, and whether to try and carry it out in two phases or three. They are broadly talking about each phase of construction taking about five years to complete.
The county has the option of asking voters to approve increasing the county sales tax by a quarter cent. They also discussed possibly having the two boards urge the state legislature to pass a law that would allow the county to put a half cent sales tax increase before voters and to designate on the ballot, if they wanted, that the money would go for the schools.
