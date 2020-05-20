20200429g_nws_senior_page (copy)

Deon McFarland (left) helps Neiko Pollard zip his gown at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO – Guilford County Schools has announced the schedule of “drive-thru” graduation events at high school campuses in June.

The district also plans in-person graduation ceremonies July 22 through 28, as safety recommendations allow, according to a news release.

The drive-thru celebrations begin June 2 with middle colleges and academies. Traditional high schools will celebrate through June 16, most holding their events over two days, the release said.

Gateway Education Center and Haynes-Inman Education Center leaders will go to individual graduates’ homes instead of participating in the “drive-thru” recognitions, the release said.

The school system is coordinating with law enforcement officials to help minimize disturbance to the surrounding communities, the release said, and families will receive additional guidance from their principals.

“This has been an eventful year,” said Dr. Tony Watlington, chief of schools, in the news release. “While this is not the graduation plan we expected at the start of the year, it’s one I hope will honor our graduates while still making sure we keep our staff and students safe from harm.”

Here is the drive-thru celebration schedule:

  • Early College at Guilford, 9 a.m. June 2
  • Greensboro College Middle College, 9 a.m. June 2
  • Middle College at Bennett, 9 a.m. June 2
  • Middle College at N.C. A&T, 9 a.m. June 2
  • Middle College GTCC High Point, 9 a.m. June 2
  • Kearns Academy, 9 a.m. June 2
  • Middle College at GTCC Greensboro, 2 p.m. June 2
  • GTCC Greensboro Campus, 2 p.m. June 2
  • Academy at Smith, 2 p.m. June 2
  • Middle College at UNCG, 2 p.m. June 2
  • STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, 2 p.m. June 2
  • Middle College GTCC Jamestown, 2 p.m. June 2
  • Christine Joyner Greene Education Center, 2 p.m. June 2
  • Grimsley High, 9 a.m. June 4 an 5
  • Northeast High, 9 a.m. June 4 and 5
  • Southwest High, 9 a.m. June 4 and 5
  • Penn-Griffin School of the Arts, 9 a.m. June 6
  • Weaver Academy, 9 a.m. June 6
  • Andrews High, 9 a.m. June 8 and 9
  • Page High, 9 a.m. June 8 and 9
  • Southeast High, 9 a.m. June 8 and 9
  • Northern High, 9 a.m. June 10 and 11
  • Smith High, 9 a.m. June 10 and 11
  • Ragsdale High, 9 a.m. June 10 and 11
  • Dudley High, 9 a.m. June 12 and 13
  • High Point Central, 9 a.m. June 12 and 13
  • Northwest High, 9 a.m. June 12 and 13
  • Eastern High, 9 a.m. June 15 and 16
  • Southern High, 9 a.m. June 15 and 16
  • Western High, 9 a.m. June 15 and 16

