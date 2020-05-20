GREENSBORO – Guilford County Schools has announced the schedule of “drive-thru” graduation events at high school campuses in June.
The district also plans in-person graduation ceremonies July 22 through 28, as safety recommendations allow, according to a news release.
The drive-thru celebrations begin June 2 with middle colleges and academies. Traditional high schools will celebrate through June 16, most holding their events over two days, the release said.
Gateway Education Center and Haynes-Inman Education Center leaders will go to individual graduates’ homes instead of participating in the “drive-thru” recognitions, the release said.
The school system is coordinating with law enforcement officials to help minimize disturbance to the surrounding communities, the release said, and families will receive additional guidance from their principals.
“This has been an eventful year,” said Dr. Tony Watlington, chief of schools, in the news release. “While this is not the graduation plan we expected at the start of the year, it’s one I hope will honor our graduates while still making sure we keep our staff and students safe from harm.”
Here is the drive-thru celebration schedule:
Early College at Guilford, 9 a.m. June 2 Greensboro College Middle College, 9 a.m. June 2 Middle College at Bennett, 9 a.m. June 2 Middle College at N.C. A&T, 9 a.m. June 2 Middle College GTCC High Point, 9 a.m. June 2 Kearns Academy, 9 a.m. June 2 Middle College at GTCC Greensboro, 2 p.m. June 2 GTCC Greensboro Campus, 2 p.m. June 2 Academy at Smith, 2 p.m. June 2 Middle College at UNCG, 2 p.m. June 2 STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, 2 p.m. June 2 Middle College GTCC Jamestown, 2 p.m. June 2 Christine Joyner Greene Education Center, 2 p.m. June 2 Grimsley High, 9 a.m. June 4 an 5 Northeast High, 9 a.m. June 4 and 5 Southwest High, 9 a.m. June 4 and 5 Penn-Griffin School of the Arts, 9 a.m. June 6 Weaver Academy, 9 a.m. June 6 Andrews High, 9 a.m. June 8 and 9 Page High, 9 a.m. June 8 and 9 Southeast High, 9 a.m. June 8 and 9 Northern High, 9 a.m. June 10 and 11 Smith High, 9 a.m. June 10 and 11 Ragsdale High, 9 a.m. June 10 and 11 Dudley High, 9 a.m. June 12 and 13 High Point Central, 9 a.m. June 12 and 13 Northwest High, 9 a.m. June 12 and 13 Eastern High, 9 a.m. June 15 and 16 Southern High, 9 a.m. June 15 and 16 Western High, 9 a.m. June 15 and 16
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
Staff members cheer on students at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
Maxell Lindsay yells “I did it” as he leaves the cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro on Monday.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
T-awannda Piper cheers on students at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
Staff cheers on students at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
A parent honks at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
T-awannda Piper cheers on students at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
Carrington Lea tears up at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
A senior waves to a staff member at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
A senior poses for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro on Monday. Find more photos at
greensboro.com.
Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
Staff members cheer on students at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
Staff members cheer on students at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
A parent laughs with staff members at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200519g_nws_dudley caps gowns
Staff cheers on students at cap and gown pick up at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Mia Hoffman holds back tears as she smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Staff cheers on seniors at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
A senior drives past a sign congratulating seniors at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
A senior smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Jimmy Fogleman (back) helps his son, Bryce, with his cap at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Bryce Fogleman (front) smiles with his dad, Jimmy Fogleman, at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Staff cheers on senior at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Mia Hoffman wipes away a tear at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
A staff member fixes a sign at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Seniors smile for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Hannah Brown fixes her cap, while her mom helps from the back seat at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
A senior smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Bryce Fogleman smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Staff cheers on seniors at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
Staff cheers on seniors at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200506g_nws_seniors_grimsley
A senior smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Kirsten Christensen waves to teachers from the sunroof as she moves through the line of seniors picking up their caps and gowns at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Senior Lily Hughes gets a snow cone from Canden Ulmer while waiting in line to pick up her cap and gown at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Parent Teacher Student Organization president Stephanie Brady gives a senior their 2020 sugar cookie, yard sign and group photo as they move through the line picking up their caps and gowns at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Parent Teacher Student Organization president Stephanie Brady gives a senior a 2020 sugar cookie as they move through the line picking up their caps and gowns at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Caden Ulmer hands a snow cone to a senior arriving at cap and gown pick up day at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Senior Santiago Ferguson has his photo while while waiting in line to pick up his cap and gown at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Kirsten Christensen has her photos made while picking up her cap and gown at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Senior Kathleen Dodge has her photo made while while waiting in line to pick up her cap and gown at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Assistant principal Wendy Farrow greets seniors as they pick up their caps and gowns at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
School counselor Aaron Murphy greets seniors as they pick up their caps and gowns at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Former principal Ralph Kitley and interim principal Tanya Hiler hold a photo frame as a senior has their photo made at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Senior Shay Adio has her photo while while waiting in line to pick up her cap and gown at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Lisa Haskins hands a cap and gown to a senior at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
A long line of seniors in cars wait to pick up their caps and gowns at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Northwest
Assistant principal Wendy Farrow greets seniors as they pick up their caps and gowns at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Assistant principal Lashonti Hines waves to seniors as they leave after picking up their caps and gowns at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
A senior smiles at teachers after picking up her cap and gown at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
A senior drives away after picking up her cap and gown at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Seniors drive through the parking lot as they pick up their caps and gowns at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Linda Ly waves at teachers while picking up her cap and gown at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
A senior drives away after picking up her cap and gown at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Ngon H Rmah waves at teachers while picking up her cap and gown at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Amy Fields hands a cap and gown to a senior in the car at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
A senior smailes after she picked up her cap and gown at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
English teacher Sandra Garrison waves at seniors picking up their caps and gowns at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
A senior waves after he picked up his cap and gown at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Assistant principal Lashonti takes a selfie with Bonnie Baily and Makayla Oxendine after they picked up their caps and gowns at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
A senior listens to instructions after he picked up his cap and gown at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Math teacher Jesse Watson waves at seniors picking up their caps and gowns at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Cheerleading coach Porsha Parker-Partee waves at seniors picking up their caps and gowns at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Assistant principal Steven Carmichael directs seniors to the exit after picking up their caps and gowns at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Smith Seniors
Teachers wave at seniors picking up their caps and gowsn at Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
Jamell Barbee has his photo made as he goes through the line to pick up his cap and gown at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
Principal Marcus Gause waves at a senior going through the line to pick up their cap and gown at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
Taylor Ingram has her photo made as she goes through the line to pick up her cap and gown at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
Business teacher Jim McSorley and his 5-year-old daughter Quinn wave at seniors pick up their caps and gowns at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrews Seniors
Nwey Lay has her photo made as she goes through the line to pick up her cap and gown at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
A senior has her photo made as she goes through the line to pick up her cap and gown at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
Seniors Maniraki Maombi and Ezechiel Raphael have their photo made as they go through the line to pick up caps and gowns at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
A senior has their photo made as they goes through the line to pick up caps and gowns at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
A senior has his photo made as he goes through the line to pick up his cap and gown at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
History teacher Samantha Troxler waits for the signal to direct in line of cars into the school parking lot so seniors can pick up their caps and gowns at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
Katrina Gamble has her photo made as she goes through the line to pick up her cap and gown at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
Darlene Flake holds her sign and waves to seniors picking up their caps and gowns at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
Senior Trey Perdue signs a letter A as he goes through the line picking up caps and gowns at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Andrew Seniors
Teacher Vershaun Lewis holds her sign and talks to seniors picking up their caps and gowns at Andrews in High Point, N.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
Joshua Wiggins smiles with his cap on at cap and gown pick up at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
Lisa Stevens (left) gives her son, William, a kiss on the cheek at cap and gown pick up at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
A senior makes a heart at staff at cap and gown pick up at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
Wesleyan Christian Academy High School Principal Tim Rickman waves to students at cap and gown pickup in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
Serena Wiggins takes photos of her son, Joshua, at cap and gown pick up at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
Nathan Cox reaches for a cup at cap and gown pick up at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
A senior smiles with his cap on at cap and gown pick up at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
Lauren Brodeur smiles as she tries on her cap at cap and gown pick up at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
A staff member waves to a senior at cap and gown pick up at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
Student body class president, Megan McCraw, gives peace signs to her classmates at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
A senior tries on her cap at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
Will Carter (back) helps his daughter, Julia, try her cap on at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
A senior gets a photo taken in his cap at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
A senior fixes her cap at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
Staff cheers seniors on at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
Staff cheers seniors on at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
Jabrecia Washington tries on her cap at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
A senior gets a photo taken in his cap at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200431_nws_seniors_eastern
Elijah Dawkins (center) wears a mask as he has a photo taken at cap-and-gown pick up at Eastern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200431_nws_seniors_eastern
Assistant Principal Greg Stewart (left) and Sheri Wieczorek (right) take a photo with Tyliah Graham (center) at cap-and-gown pickup at Eastern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200431_nws_seniors_eastern
Assistant Principal Greg Stewart (left) and Sheri Wieczorek (right) take a photo with a senior at cap-and-gown pickup at Eastern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200431_nws_seniors_eastern
Assistant Principal Greg Stewart (left) and Sheri Wieczorek (right) take a photo with a senior at cap-and-gown pickup at Eastern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200431_nws_seniors_eastern
A teacher waves to a student at cap-and-gown pickup at Eastern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200431_nws_seniors_eastern
Ausha Wood (right) gives her dance teacher, Angie Greene, a present at cap and gown pick up at Eastern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200431_nws_seniors_eastern
Teachers wave to students at cap-and-gown pickup at Eastern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
Madison Totty smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
Brandon Holland (left) tries on his cap while his mom, Charmane, laughs at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale Highschool in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
A senior is reflected in their rear view mirror at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
Brandon Holland tries on his cap at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale Highschool in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
Kaitlyn Palmer smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
Barbara Duran-Duboy (left) and Heather Spradline (right) wave through the sunroof as Yousef Abu-dames drives at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
A senior smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
Staff waves to seniors at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
A senior tries on his cap at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
Faith Edwards (back) and Mackenzie Griffin try on their caps at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
A senior smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford seniors Maddox Sansour and Halli Hogan pose for photos after picking up their caps and gowns at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford seniors pose for photos after picking up their caps and gowns at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford senior Carson Allred poses for a photo after picking up her cap and gown at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford teachers wave at seniors picking up their caps and gowns at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford coach Brindon Christman talks with seniors waiting to pick up their caps and gowns at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest English teacher Cheryl Gaines waves at seniors from her vehicle as they leave after picking up their caps and gowns at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest health, PE and sports medicine teacher Jennifer Black waves at seniors from her vehicle as they leave after picking up their caps and gowns at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford principal Mike Hettenbach talks with one of his almost 400 seniors as pick up their caps and gowns at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford senior Miles Taylor poses for photos after picking up his cap and gown at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford senior Colleen Alcano poses for photos after picking up her cap and gown at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford senior Carson Allred, right, and her brother Cade wait to pick up her their caps and gowns in a long line of vehicles at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Alayna Smith receives her graduation honor cords from counselor Erin Brown as Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school. Teachers and parents turned out to cheer on the seniors who also received a yard sign and free lunch.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Michael Tatum holds up a graduation yard sign as he and other Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School Spanish teacher and head swim coach Kaitlin Sizemore cheers for her students as they arrive to receive their caps and gowns.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Katterine Hernandez waves to teachers and school staff as Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School senior Parker Prysiazniuk poses for a photo with his mom, Kristina, after picking up his cap and gown during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School teachers (from left) Blaine Nicholson, Brittani Steger, Tim Devericks, Alyse Wooldridge with daughter, Capron, 7, and Perry Long wave to seniors as they arrive to pick up caps and gowns, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School assistant principal Tabatha Hudson cheers on seniors as they arrive to receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Tommy Brown is overcome with emotion as he and other Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gown during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Tommy Brown screams with excitement as he and other Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Eleanor Fuller, left, and Mary Fowler, both moms of Davie County High School seniors, cheer on seniors as they receive their caps and gown during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Bishop Norman and Megan Cash wave to teachers and school staff as Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School math teacher Lester Robinson wears a full protective suit to welcome seniors as they arrive to receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School staff members Janet Barnes, form left, Erin Brown and Kelly Klutz cheers on seniors as they arrive to receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School counselor Tim McKnight gives a elbow bump to Scott Nicholson as he rides through the line to pick up his cap and gown during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Anthony Perdue waves to teachers and school staff as Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School yearbook adviser Michelle Shue cheers on seniors as they arrive to receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School science teachers Georgia Taylor and Collin Ferebee stay socially distanced as they cheer on seniors arriving to pick up caps and gowns, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
A tassel that Davie County High School seniors received with their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
The spirit rock outside Davie County High School was painted in honor of the senior class as they receive their caps and gown during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School seniors received their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Davie County High School seniors received their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Mary Grace Faircloth receives her graduation honor cords as Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school. Teachers and parents turned out to cheer on the seniors who also received a yard sign and free lunch.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
Aaron Williams poses with a graduation yard sign as Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school. Teachers and parents turned out to cheer on the seniors who also received a yard sign and free lunch.
Walt Unks/Journal
Davie County cap and gown pickup
David McKay of Jostens assembles graduation packets as Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the school. Teachers and parents turned out to cheer on the seniors who also received a yard sign and free lunch.
Walt Unks/Journal
20200429g_nws_senior_page
LaRay Williams puts on a fask mask at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Deon McFarland (left) greets Neiko Pollard at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Robin Lennon (left) helps Jaedon Barnett put on his sash at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Navy Jones gets excited to see a friend at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Jaedon Barnett (right) hugs his fromer lunch lady Annalisa Grate at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. "I knew him because he loved apples and I always made sure there were extra apples just for him." said Grate.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Jennifer McNeill (right) helps Jared Alvarado with his sash at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Isaiah Oglesby holds a shirt dedicated to Sincere Davis, a Page student who was killed last March, at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Javondre Paige tries on his cap and gown at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Seniors help each other with their sashes at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
A group of seniors hold a shirt dedicated to Sincere Davis for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Deon McFarland (left) helps Isaiah Fisher-Smith put on his tassel at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
A senior gets help trying on her cap and gown at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Neiko Pollard (right) greets Isaiah Fisher-Smith at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Seniors catch up at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Seth Wilson stands by the football field at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Deon McFarland (left) helps Neiko Pollard zip his gown at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Robin Lennon (left) holds Sapphire as she helps Jaedon Barnett put on his sash at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
A group of seniors take a selfie at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
A senior tries on his gown at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
A senior tries on his cap and gown at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Neiko Pollard (right) greets Isaiah Fisher-Smith at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Navy Jones poses for a portrait on the football stands at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Neiko Pollard puts on his sash at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Neiko Pollard wears gloves as she tries on his graduation cap at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior (copy)
Kailen Whitfield (center) smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Southeast Guilford High School and in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April, 27, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior (copy)
Sakia Lindsay smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Southeast Guilford High School and in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April, 27, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior (copy)
A student smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Southeast Guilford High School and in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April, 27, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior (copy)
Chris Wieczorek (left) hands Sterling Hairston her cap and gown at cap and gown pick up at Southeast Guilford High School and in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April, 27, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior (copy)
Chris Wieczorek pulls a student's cap and gown at cap and gown pick up at Southeast Guilford High School and in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April, 27, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior (copy)
Cindy Baker waves to students at cap and gown pick up at Southeast Guilford High School and in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April, 27, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior (copy)
Cindy Baker (back) waves to a student at cap and gown pick up at Southeast Guilford High School and in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April, 27, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
