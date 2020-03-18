GREENSBORO — Guilford College is closing its campus to students and delaying commencement as COVID-19 continues to spread.
President Jane Fernandes said Wednesday in a letter to the college community that the rest of spring semester classes will be delivered online starting Monday.
Fernandes also said students must leave campus residence halls and apartments by noon Saturday. Only students who get an exception from the college's student affairs office will be allowed to remain on campus. Employees must begin working from home as soon as possible.
"I appreciate your patience during these disruptive times. The light of Guilford College has shone brightly for nearly two centuries," Fernandes wrote in the letter posted at the college's website. "Each one of us can take hope and inspiration from those whose courage and commitment guides our path forward in these uncertain times."
Commencement scheduled for May 16 will be postponed, but the college has not yet set a new date. Fernandes told seniors that she understands that the delay is disappointing.
"I am committed to doing everything I can to create a meaningful experience to honor you, celebrate your accomplishments, and meet your family and friends," she said. "We will have this day together and I will be sharing more information in the weeks ahead."
Guilford previously extended spring break that started March 7 by one more week — students are on their second week of vacation this week — and said it hoped students could return to campus March 30.
The college has no reported cases of coronavirus. As of midday Wednesday, only one of the 63 coronavirus cases in North Carolina is connected to Guilford County.
But Wednesday's announcement came as most other area colleges and universities are moving instruction online through the end of the spring semester, closing residence halls, shutting down most campus operations and delaying graduation ceremonies.
The first area school to cancel commencement was Bennett College, which said Saturday said it won't hold graduation May 2. UNC System schools aren't expected to announce the status of graduation ceremonies, scheduled throughout May, until after April 1.
At a town hall meeting Tuesday at N.C. A&T, Provost Beryl McEwen hinted that commencement there could be delayed.
"We're not sure how long it will take our community to recover from the crisis that we now face," McEwen said in a meeting streamed live online. "But please be assured that we have every intention of having commencement. My personal hope is that we will be able to do by the end of summer at the minimum."
