GREENSBORO — North Carolina’s three largest school districts need to be represented on a new task force that will shape how schools are reopened next fall, the Guilford County Board of Education said Thursday.
The board voted unanimously to request that the state add two more representatives — a school board member and a superintendent — from North Carolina’s three largest school districts: Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Wake County and Guilford County.
Earlier Thursday, State Superintendent Mark Johnson announced the task force's creation at a N.C. Board of Education meeting.
The impromptu vote followed concerns raised by school board member Byron Gladden, who was worried about the state potentially directing schools to reopen in the fall without adequate plans for health and safety in the face of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease.
Johnson said Thursday the bipartisan Schools Reopening Task Force will work through the challenges of reopening, such as what social-distancing guidelines will be needed to allow students and teachers to safely return.
"Social distancing is likely going to be unavoidable until we have a vaccine and everyone can understand how difficult it will be to socially distance on a school bus, or in a classroom, or in a hallway, or a cafeteria," Johnson said.
Aside from health concerns, also troubling for Gladden and fellow board members was not having a representative on the task force. Members include leaders from the state Department of Public Instruction, Gov. Roy Cooper's office, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, state lawmakers, State Board of Education members and superintendents from around the state.
But no one from the state's three largest school districts.
“We have people at the table who are not significantly impacted by the problem coming up with the solution,” he said.
Gladden also pointed out that blacks are being infected by the coronavirus disproportionately and worried about whether the task force would be mindful of that in making their recommendations.
Initially, board member Pat Tillman reacted negatively toward to Gladden’s comments, saying “before we start identity shaming,” the board should wait for the task force's recommendations.
However, other board members, including Darlene Garrett and Winston McGregor, saw merit in Gladden’s concerns.
Board members also talked about the possibility of calling state leaders to share their idea about expanding the taskforce as well.
