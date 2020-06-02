JAMESTOWN — Although curfews remain in effect in Greensboro and High Point for a second straight night, GTCC's evening classes will meet Tuesday as scheduled.
The college canceled night classes Monday shortly after Greensboro enacted a citywide curfew that prohibits public travel in most instances from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. High Point issued a citywide curfew later Monday for the same hours. Both curfews remain in effect indefinitely.
Some people are exempt from the curfew. That list includes police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, journalists, people seeking medical care and people traveling between home and work.
The community college in a brief statement sent out Tuesday said that "in consultation with city officials ... students traveling from a GTCC campus class directly to their residence are considered to be returning from work add may travel during the curfew."
