Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION, ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AND OUTLYING AREAS. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&