GTCC generic sign

JAMESTOWN — GTCC said it will close all of its campuses at 6 p.m. today because of the citywide curfew in Greensboro.

The community college plans to resume its regular daytime hours Tuesday. But the college said it will close all campuses at 6 p.m. each day until the curfew is lifted or changed.

The Guilford County college is based in Jamestown and has six other locations throughout the county, including four in Greensboro: the Greensboro Campus on East Wendover Avenue, the Aviation Campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport, the Union Square Campus on East Gate City Boulevard and the Small Business Center on South Elm-Eugene Street.

The Greensboro curfew, announced Monday, prohibits people from being out in public within the city limits from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until it's lifted.

