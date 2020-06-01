JAMESTOWN — GTCC said it will close all of its campuses at 6 p.m. today because of the citywide curfew in Greensboro.
The community college plans to resume its regular daytime hours Tuesday. But the college said it will close all campuses at 6 p.m. each day until the curfew is lifted or changed.
The Guilford County college is based in Jamestown and has six other locations throughout the county, including four in Greensboro: the Greensboro Campus on East Wendover Avenue, the Aviation Campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport, the Union Square Campus on East Gate City Boulevard and the Small Business Center on South Elm-Eugene Street.
The Greensboro curfew, announced Monday, prohibits people from being out in public within the city limits from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until it's lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.