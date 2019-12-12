HIGH POINT — GTCC plans to buy a piece of property on the southern end of its High Point campus.
The community college’s board of trustees voted Thursday to spend $425,000 to buy 107 E. Ward Ave. at South Hamilton Street.
The lot covers about four-tenths of an acre and holds a small retail center whose main tenant is a used tire shop. The property sits at the southern entrance to the campus, which straddles both sides of South Hamilton Street for about a quarter mile.
The college’s plans to use the site in the short term for storage and parking.
Mitchell Johnson, GTCC's associate vice president of facility operations and safety, said the college eventually might ask the city of High Point to close a short stretch of South Hamilton to through traffic. Once the college buys 107 East Ward, it will own all the property along South Hamilton from Ward Avenue to GTCC Place.
The college’s long-term plans include construction of a campus center on the east side of Hamilton, across from the existing buildings that comprise the High Point campus.
In March, the college listed a new student services center and parking deck for the High Point campus as its top priorities for new construction across all GTCC campuses. But that project, estimated to cost $27.5 million, is not yet funded.
