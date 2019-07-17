JAMESTOWN — GTCC has named three finalists for its president's job.
They are:
• Paul Broadie II, who is president of two community colleges in Connecticut.
• Anthony Clarke, president of Southeastern Community College in Whiteville.
• Walt Tobin, president of Orangeburg-Calhoon Technical College in South Carolina.
All three finalists will visit campus on separate days next week and hold a pair of public forums each.
GTCC's Board of Trustees is seeking a successor for Randy Parker, who will retire July 31 after eight years at the college. The board is scheduled to announce the college's eighth president in August.
For more details about GTCC's presidential search, including the dates and times of the candidate visits, click here.
This is a developing story; check back later for updates.