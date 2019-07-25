JAMESTOWN — GTCC's newest program will be a truck-driving school.
Guilford County's community college on Thursday announced that it soon plans to start the new program to help supply local companies with drivers.
Students who enroll in the certificate program will learn how to drive a tractor-trailer and earn a Class A commercial driver's license. GTCC didn't immediately say when it will start offering classes.
Two local companies will help GTCC with its new program.
The college said it bought three trucks — a 2018 Volvo a used Volvo and a used Mack — at a discount from Volvo Group North America, the truck and heavy equipment company based in Greensboro.
TranSource, a Greensboro truck sales and service company, refurbished the trucks and will maintain them for the college. TranSource also found a pair of trailers.
GTCC said its new program will help address rising demand for heavy truck drivers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the number of truck-driving jobs in North Carolina will increase by almost 8 percent by 2026. The bureau also projects that nearly 7,000 driving jobs will come open annually over that span.
The American Trucking Association estimates that there's a shortage of 50,000 drivers nationwide, according to GTCC.
To sign up to be notified when truck-driving classes will be offered, visit www.gtcc.edu/trucking.