Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ALAMANCE...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM EDT... AT 946 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER REIDSVILLE, MOVING EAST-SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, MEBANE, HAW RIVER, CARR, LAKE BURLINGTON, MONTICELLO, LAKE CAMMACK PARK & MARINA, ALTAMAHAW-OSSIPEE AND GLEN RAVEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DONT WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THE FIRST LIGHTNING FLASH BEFORE HEADING TO SAFETY. MOVE INDOORS AT THE FIRST SIGN OF THREATENING SKIES OR THE FIRST SOUND OF THUNDER. DEADLY LIGHTNING STRIKES CAN OCCUR WELL AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING STORM, PRIOR TO THE ARRIVAL OF RAIN AND WIND. &&