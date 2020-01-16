Classroom school generic chalkboard globe

GREENSBORO — Three schools were locked down briefly Thursday morning after a patient needing medical attention left a nearby hospital and police were called to find the patient, authorities said.

The schools affected were Grimsley High School, Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies Elementary, Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said.

The schools' outside doors were locked because of the police activity, but education activities continued inside as usual, Silvers said.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said the patient was found and returned to the hospital.

